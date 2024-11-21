👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Magnificent 5

Image source: Zikoko Memes

When you think of startup funding in Africa, you think of the Big 4 —South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, and Kenya. These were countries where all the private capital flowed into. Think private equity, debt, venture capital deals, and mergers and acquisitions (M&As). The Big 4 raised at least 80% of all the continent’s capital since 2021.

Slowly, another West African country has risen through the ranks. In 2024, Ghana has solidified its position as a new entrant in Africa’s “Big 5” private capital destinations. Startups like Fido, Kofa, and Complete Farmer have driven this growth, raising a combined $45 million in the third quarter of the year.

Beyond startup activity, Ghana has attracted interest in private equity and debt financing, with notable deals in renewable energy and agribusiness. The country’s consistent focus on policy reforms and financial sector innovation has made it an attractive destination for broader private capital opportunities. M&A activity has also increased, particularly in consumer goods and logistics, as businesses expand regional operations.

There were 73 private capital deals in Africa in Q3 2024, according to a report by Stears. Thirty-nine of these deals were worth $2.27 billion. The Big 5 claimed 85% of those deals, reinforcing their dominance.

Financial services led the pack, accounting for 33% of investments, while consumer services followed at 19%. Notably, 90% of consumer goods investments targeted e-commerce, a promising sign for Africa’s digital trade growth.

Yet, that’s not all. Rwanda, another tech ecosystem upstart continues to quietly grow. The East African country saw more private capital deals (15%) in Q3 2024 than Ghana (12%).

Could there be a Big 6 soon? With Rwanda’s emergence, it’s hard to bet against it.