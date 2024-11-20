👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – JADA’s AI dream

Image source: FourthCanvas/ Olamide Fawole

In August 2024, Google paid an undisclosed amount to hire the cofounders and other team members of personalised chatbot developer, Character. The acqui-hire continued what has been a war for AI talents across several global companies.

While the tussle continues for talents that would build out future and present AI systems, African talents seem to be missing out on the fun. Global AI companies often relegate low-level tasks like data annotation and data cleaning to talents on the continent.

Renowned Nigerian investor Olumide Soyombo and ex-Jumia Nigeria CEO, Massimiliano Spalazzi, want to change that narrative. Together, they have launched JADA, a data & analytics talent hub that will train and export AI talents to the rest of the world. Think of it like Andela for Data and AI talents.

“We are betting big on an AI workforce out of Africa—one that can build for the world, starting here,” Olumide tells me during our hour-long chat in Lagos.

JADA, which has started selection, its first cohort will select and train data professionals with at least two years of experience in data and analytics, machine learning and AI, or generative AI.

“Our goal is to fill the data & AI talent gap by identifying and upskilling professionals who can be the right arm for businesses pursuing data and AI transformation,” says CEO Piero Trivellato, who brings over 10 years of experience in C-suite data & AI roles and management consulting at McKinsey & Co.

