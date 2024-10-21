👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Evading crypto taxes? Bad idea

Image Source: Google

South African Revenue Service (SARS) has warned crypto holders and traders that they could be penalised, or worse, face jail time for failing to declare crypto assets on tax returns.

The tax collector confirmed it has teamed up with the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), the financial markets regulator, to get information on asset holdings from local exchanges. While exchange platforms like Luno have stated that “it shares specific client data only with third-party service providers,” it could still be compelled to share information with persistent regulators in South Africa where it received a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) licence in April.

This could spell big trouble for anybody caught underreporting their crypto assets under the country’s Voluntary Disclosure Programme (VDP) where citizens report their taxable incomes.

While crypto has previously been the dark horse of financial assets, regulators across Africa are starting to realise that there is a high rate of tax non-compliance due to the anonymity of crypto. Since it was not regulated, the government couldn’t tax it; people moved their holdings to crypto and those who had the means, mined more crypto without tax consequences. South Africa joined the top thirty countries globally with the highest crypto uptakes.

In South Africa, the move to tax crypto started in 2018 after the regulator released a statement to tax crypto under income taxes. The country uses a progressive income tax rate, which has been adjusted throughout the years.

Depending on the annual income, taxpayers pay a minimum of 18% on declared assets, and up to 45% in taxes. They earn back R17,235 ($980) through primary rebates. So, if a citizen declares R1,000,000 ($56,850) on their crypto assets, they’d pay R292,884 ($16,650) in income taxes.

Other African countries like Nigeria, and recently Kenya, have announced plans to tax crypto users as they continue to find ways around formally regulating crypto. While it is still unclear whether these African countries are ready to regulate crypto as a legal financial asset, Kenya will choose an automatic approach, compared to South Africa, to tax crypto traders in real-time across every transaction.