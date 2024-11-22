👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Zero to $10 billion

Image source: TechCabal

If you ask an American to sell something fast, they’ll list the item on eBay. For many Nigerians, that option is Jiji. The marketplace, which allows users to buy and sell across 16 different categories, has over 6 million listings with at least 21 million users monthly, according to its CEO and co-founder Anton Volianskyi.

Before Jiji became the top choice for quick sales, it was the media-scorned child of the e-commerce sector for the longest time, especially during the heightened face-off between Konga and Jumia in 2020.

Its uphill climb could be because it launched two years behind e-commerce behemoths like Jumia and Konga, but most users avoided Jiji for its fake listings and scams.

Now, 10 years later, Jiji has beaten its competitors, including Naspers-owned OLX which it acquired in 2019.

In an interview with TechCabal, Volianskyi discussed how the company scaled to success through acquisitions and cost-effective marketing.

To deal with the fraud, it invested heavily in rigorous ad moderation, an anti-scam system that uses AI technology and human moderation to detect and remove fraudulent listings and verified badges for sellers. Reducing fraud was just step one for a company that at the time, its reputation preceded it.

While the media’s focus was still on Konga and Jumia, Volianskyi and his team went on to gain market dominance in Nigeria and soon started to gun for regional dominance in Africa.

Find out what the media missed in Jiji’s climb to e-commerce success.