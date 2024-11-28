👨🏿‍🚀 TechCabal Daily – The Fast and the 5G-ious

Safaricom House. Image, CIO

When a product does well, you do it twice.

That’s the case of Safaricom, Kenya’s biggest telco, which is launching a second money market fund product. The company has received approval from the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) for the product called Ziidi.

Five years ago, Safaricom launched its first money market fund, Mali. Mali currently manages an asset base of $23 million.

The new product is a collaboration between Safaricom, Standard Investment Bank, ALA Capital Limited, and Sanlam Investments East Africa Limited. It is expected to go live next week, according to people familiar with the matter.

Safaricom’s strategy to expand into the money market fund sector is straightforward, since M-PESA already generates a significant portion of its service revenue—KES 77.22 billion ($596 million) in the first half of 2024, according to its latest financial report.

Expanding M-PESA’s service offerings is a logical move to boost earnings, with declining profitsfrom voice and SMS services.

Ziidi will likely integrate with M-PESA and allow customers to invest and withdraw earnings directly through their M-PESA wallets.

We will get more details when Safaricom officially launches the product.