👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Hackers steal $17 million from Uganda’s central bank

When Elon Musk-owned Starlink announced its intention to expand into Namibia in 2023, it was great news for citizens. Economists and experts wrote lengthy papers addressing how the satellite ISP brought much-needed fresh air into the telco market with the promise of high-speed internet.

In June 2024, the company applied for an operating licence in the Southern African country. Unfortunately, a significant setback occurred yesterday, as Starlink received an order to suspend its operations in the country.

“The public is hereby advised not to purchase Starlink terminal equipment or subscribe to its services, as such activities are illegal,” Namibia’s communications regulator said in a statement.

Starlink has been operating “illegally” in the country in the last 13 months. Users bought Starlink kits from resellers like Paratus Group and subscribed to roaming services from neighbouring countries like Zimbabwe.

With the new restriction, Starlink, whose licence application has been under review, will stop selling or distributing its hardware kits in Namibia.

Namibia, a nation of 2.6 million people, still struggles with broadband penetration. About 1.33 million Namibians have internet access, but only 30% of the population can access the 3G network.

Namibia’s average download speeds stand at 58.31 megabytes per second (Mbps) while upload speeds are 10.07 Mbps. Starlink offers up to 150 Mbps.

While Namibia’s mobile internet market has many players, it is a duopoly controlled by MTC and the state-owned Telecom Namibia, which have not met the internet demands of the country’s youthful population.

Starlink sees an opportunity to upend the duopoly. But first, it has to tackle this setback and move quickly in its negotiation with the regulator. Elon Musk met with Namibia’s president Nangolo Mbumba in September. The country is also undergoing its most contested presidential election yet which could see its first female president assume leadership by March 2025.