👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Waymo’s Moove in the US

Image source: Moove

In September, we wrote that Moove, the Uber-backed Nigerian startup that finances vehicles for ride-hailing companies, was expanding to the US.

We predicted that the startup’s expansion to the US will likely follow its expansion to the UAE where it operates electric and hybrid vehicles. It appears Moove is mooving higher than we predicted.

Yesterday, the mobility startup announced a partnership with Waymo, an American startup that makes autonomous technology for cars, to manage fleet operations for its robotaxi service in Phoenix and soon, Miami. This partnership strengthens Moove’s role in fleet management and could lead to working with self-driving cars later on. However, the focus remains on fleet maintenance for Waymo’s robotaxi service, not on leasing autonomous vehicles to drivers.

Robotaxi services use self-driving cars to transport passengers without the need for a human driver. This is the first time Moove is working with autonomous vehicles. Waymo, which recently launched its robotaxi service on the Uber app in Phoenix, will rely on Moove to keep its self-driving cars running smoothly and to help set up charging stations and depots in both cities.

Waymo intends to transition fleet operations to Moove in Phoenix by early 2025. Moove will also help with the development of charging stations and depots for the company’s fleet in Miami.

Moove’s partnership with Waymo is the latest in the startup’s journey after it raised $100 million in March, a round led by Uber with participation from Mubadala ventures.

Waymo’s partnership with Moove reflects its strategy to delegate operational management while concentrating on advancing its self-driving technology.