👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Netflix stays put

Image Source: TechCabal

Kenya’s President William Ruto has blasted Kenyans who opposed the widely-publicised Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and energy deals with India’s Adani Group.

The JKIA deal was supposed to allow Adani to renovate the airport and operate it for 30 years. The energy deal, with Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (KETRACO), would have also allowed the Indian conglomerate to build and operate Kenya’s power lines for 30 years. Both deals were worth a combined $2.6 billion.

Kenyans strongly opposed the deals. They dragged the government to court and aviation workers grounded flights at the JKIA airport over fears of losing their jobs.

President Ruto was forced to cancel the deals after the group chairman Gautam Adani’s indictment with the US Department of Justice (DOJ) on November 20, 2024, over allegations that he and seven other business executives bribed Indian government officials to secure $250 million solar contracts.

In a video posted on YouTube by local media KTN, Ruto was critical about how the people reacted to news of the proposed Adani deals.

“What gain do you get when you stop the building of an airport in your country? You have no idea how to build any airport or how it’s going to be,” said the president.

President Ruto said he was “confident” that Adani was going to build the airport and “do a good job.” He added that he had to cancel the deals “because the law bars [Kenya] from doing business with people who have cases.”

Kenya lacks the capacity to finance these projects due to its debt situation, which is why the Adani deals made sense to the government.

However, the deals—particularly the JKIA deal—have received scrutiny for being secretive. Some groups have accused Kenya of showing favouritism to Adani after it did not open the deals to a public bidding process.

President Ruto confirmed in the video that the projects will continue and the country will seek investors to rebuild its airport and power lines.