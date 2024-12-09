Pan African Towers appoints Oladipo Badru as acting CEO

Pan African Towers, a Nigerian telecommunications infrastructure provider serving 9mobile and Spectranet, has appointed Oladipo Badru as the acting chief executive officer. He resumed in November 2024.

Badru, who was previously the company’s Chief Financial Officer, succeeds Azeez Amida, who resigned after two and a half years as managing director and CEO to pursue other opportunities, the company said in a statement.

Adefolarin Ogunsanya, chairman of Pan African Towers, acknowledged Amida’s contributions to the company’s growth, stating, ‘We wish him well in his future endeavors. Badru will work closely with the executive management team to ensure continuity, and we are confident in his leadership and commitment to our mission.’

With a new leadership in place, Pan African Towers aims to strengthen its position in the competitive telecom tower infrastructure market, which is currently dominated by IHS Towers, American Tower Corporation (ATC), and Helios Towers.

PAT currently owns 764 active towers across Nigeria, serving more than 1,200 tenants, including mobile network operators (MNOs) and internet service providers (ISPs) like 9mobile, ntel, Bitflux, Spectranet, and Smile Communications.

On November 27, PAT secured undisclosed funding from Development Partners International (DPI) and Verod Capital to accelerate its growth. The fund will help the company address Nigeria’s infrastructure gap, with plans to triple its tower footprint in the coming years. The company will also explore acquisitions and partnerships.

