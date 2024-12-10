👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Kenyan banks to lower lending rates

Image source: TechCabal

On December 5, the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) lowered its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points from 12% to 11.25%—a decision that the CBK governor Kamau Thugge attributed to the inflation rate slowdown in Kenya. This was the third successive time that the apex bank had lowered rates after cuts in August and October.

Despite these cuts, commercial banks have been slow to lower their lending rate, which is still high at an average 17.15%. This has frustrated the Central Bank’s efforts to stimulate borrowing activities in the country to encourage economic growth.

“All we are asking is for banks to be fair and to act in the same way that they were quick to raise lending rates when the policy rate was increasing and the treasury rates were increasing,” Thugge said.

Over the last few months, the prices of goods and services have dropped in Kenya—which has prompted a stable inflation rate. When prices drop, people and businesses can spend less on goods and have more confidence to borrow money for other needs like investment.

While the high rates of these commercial banks have discouraged consumer borrowing, commercial banks also have a cogent reason for their hike. Non-performing loans (NPLs), which is a metric that measures how much of the loans lenders are able to recover, hit a multi-decade high of 15.5% in April 2024. As of October 2024, the rate has accelerated to 16.5%.

To compare the rallying rates, the CBK reported in Q4 2023 that the industry’s gross NPL ratio was 14.8%. NPL ratio quickens when borrowers struggle to repay their loans—which brings the situation full circle to the state of the economy. As a result of all these compounding issues, private sector lending in Kenya has since slowed.

The good news is that banks, through the Kenya Bankers Association (KBA) which has 43 member banks, have now responded to CBK’s directive to lower lending rates. Kenyan banks will start easing their lending rates in December 2024 to mirror the Central Bank’s rates. However, they will only do so “progressively” to cushion themselves from the financial shock that will likely arise from dropping rates and dealing with the loan losses.