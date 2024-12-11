👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Billion naira fines hit Moniepoint, OPay

Image source: TechCabal

When boys become men, they must shoulder the responsibility of men. Nigerian fintechs are growing fast, and the CBN is ensuring they’re ready to carry their weight.

Until recently, Nigeria’s Central Bank—which has relied on fines to enforce regulatory compliance—has had minimal compliance interactions with fintechs. However, as these fintechs reach more Nigerians, their millions of customers must also be protected by regulators. In April, the CBN asked fintechs to tighten their Know Your Customer (KYC) processes, with fintechs temporarily stopped from onboarding users.

On Tuesday, TechCabal reported that the CBN fined two of the country’s biggest fintechs, Moniepoint and OPay, ₦1 billion ($634,000) each in the second quarter of 2024 for compliance infractions. At least four other fintech companies were also fined, though the specific details of these penalties have not been disclosed. People familiar with the conversations claim that the infractions may be associated with the size and scope of the fintechs microfinance licenses which has limited covering for users.

This latest fine marks the CBN’s first significant move to penalise fintechs. The bank has primarily used fines to enforce compliance among traditional banks, handing out ₦15 billion ($9.5 million) in fines in 2023.

The new fine continues the compliance conversation in Nigeria’s fintech which has seen fintech companies ramp up compliance hires. These fintechs which previously skewed towards minimal compliance staffing have ramped up hires to help ease regulatory tensions and mitigate fraud in Nigeria’s fintech industry.