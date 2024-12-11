👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Billion naira fines hit Moniepoint, OPay

Happy mid-week!☀️
South Africans spent 112% more this Black Friday than in 2023, according to Ecentric Payment Systems. At its peak, transactions hit 2,185 per minute, with shoppers buying big-ticket items online after checking them in-store.
Despite macroeconomic challenges, the demand for Black Friday deals remains strong. For retailers, the takeaway is clear: discounts drive the holiday rush, and omnichannel strategies are paying off.
Fintech
Nigeria CBN fines Opay, Moniepoint $634,000 each
When boys become men, they must shoulder the responsibility of men. Nigerian fintechs are growing fast, and the CBN is ensuring they’re ready to carry their weight.
Until recently, Nigeria’s Central Bank—which has relied on fines to enforce regulatory compliance—has had minimal compliance interactions with fintechs. However, as these fintechs reach more Nigerians, their millions of customers must also be protected by regulators. In April, the CBN asked fintechs to tighten their Know Your Customer (KYC) processes, with fintechs temporarily stopped from onboarding users.
On Tuesday, TechCabal reported that the CBN fined two of the country’s biggest fintechs, Moniepoint and OPay, ₦1 billion ($634,000) each in the second quarter of 2024 for compliance infractions. At least four other fintech companies were also fined, though the specific details of these penalties have not been disclosed. People familiar with the conversations claim that the infractions may be associated with the size and scope of the fintechs microfinance licenses which has limited covering for users.
This latest fine marks the CBN’s first significant move to penalise fintechs. The bank has primarily used fines to enforce compliance among traditional banks, handing out ₦15 billion ($9.5 million) in fines in 2023.
The new fine continues the compliance conversation in Nigeria’s fintech which has seen fintech companies ramp up compliance hires. These fintechs which previously skewed towards minimal compliance staffing have ramped up hires to help ease regulatory tensions and mitigate fraud in Nigeria’s fintech industry.
Startups
Bolt launches Bolt Market, its grocery delivery product, in Kenya
Years after experimenting with food delivery in African markets and competing with the likes of Jumia Food and Uber Eats, Bolt, the uber-popular ride-hailing company, is now bringing its grocery delivery service to Africa. Specifically, Bolt Market, its grocery delivery service, will be exclusively available to Kenyans.
Customers in Kenya can place their grocery orders online through the Bolt Food app at least 24 hours before the expected delivery time. A merchant processes the orders, and Bolt couriers pick them up and deliver them to customers.
The ride-hailing company claims that grocery orders are taken from shelves directly to customers’ doorsteps within 30 minutes—which is half the time that other grocery delivery competitors, Glovo and large-chain supermarket Carrefour, say they deliver. Bolt will also offer an 80% discount and free delivery for customer deliveries within 3 kilometres (km) distance.
Bolt Market’s expansion into grocery delivery in Africa comes after struggles with food delivery in other regional markets. In 2023, Bolt Food, its food delivery service, exited Nigeria due to macroeconomic challenges. However, Bolt Food has remained active in Kenya and Ghana, where user adoption and logistics efficiency have shown more promise.
The Kenyan market, in particular, presents opportunities for Bolt Market. Online grocery delivery is growing rapidly, with the Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) projecting that 16.7% of the population—10.5 million people—will shop for groceries online by 2027. Yet, Bolt will face stiff competition. Glovo, which dominates Kenya’s online grocery delivery market, already offers grocery services alongside other essentials, while retailers like Carrefour leverage their wide inventory.
Bolt Market’s success will hinge on competitive pricing, delivery speed—which it is already optimising for—and customer experience. Its free delivery strategy gives it an edge, but sustaining this advantage against Glovo’s entrenched presence will be a challenge.
Bolt may be a king in the ride-hailing market, but it is only an upstart in grocery delivery when compared to the likes of Glovo in the African context. Its first difficult task is to claw market share away from the big players.
Banking
Access Bank UK expands into Malta
Banking
Nigeria’s biggest banks pay $92 million dividends in H1 2024
CRYPTO TRACKER
The World Wide Web3
Source:
|
Coin Name
|
Current Value
|
Day
|
Month
|Bitcoin
|$97,340
|
+ 0.87%
|
+ 19.55%
|Ether
|$3,667
|
– 0.08%
|
+ 15.60%
|Magic Eden
|$5.49
|
– 51.45%
|
– 51.45%
|Solana
|$218.35
|
+ 1.59%
|
+ 5.23%
* Data as of 05:30 AM WAT, December 11, 2024.
Opportunities
- Business owners, do you want to export worldwide and grow faster? Make more money effortlessly?
- Applications are open for the Lead(H)er Fellowship 2025 (Cohort 4) for young African women. The 5-month program supports women aged 25 and below from Eastern, Southern Africa, and the Middle East, focusing on leadership in Politics, Business, and Peace and Security. Apply by December 20.
- Applications are open for the CcHub-Mastercard Foundation Edtech Fellowship 2025 (Cohort III). This program offers African edtech startups $100,000 in equity-free funding, expert mentorship, and access to an investor network. Eligible startups must focus on education solutions in areas like K-12, tertiary education, or vocational training, with verifiable users. Female founders are encouraged to apply. Don’t miss this chance to scale your edtech solution and transform education in Africa. Apply by January 31, 2025.
- Triggerfish and UNESCO are offering free training and mentorship for African women in animation through the Creator Labs program. Sessions run online from March to May 2025. Apply by February 5, 2025.
Written by: Faith Omoniyi & Emmanuel Nwosu
Edited by: Olumuyiwa Olowogboyega & Timi Odueso
