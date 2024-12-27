Satellite internet service Starlink has informed its Nigerian customers that it will raisd monthly subscription prices, with the new rates set to take effect on January 27, 2025. New subscribers will immediately pay the adjusted prices while existing customers will see the changes reflected in their upcoming bills.

In an email to users, Starlink explained, “To continue enhancing the Starlink network and provide reliable, high-quality service across Nigeria, we are adjusting our monthly subscription prices. These changes are part of our ongoing commitment to investing in the infrastructure needed to improve your experience with Starlink.”

Under the new pricing structure, the lowest subscription tier will increase significantly from ₦38,000 to ₦75,000 per month. In addition, the mobile global roaming service will now cost ₦717,000 monthly. This is the second time Starlink has attempted a price hike in Nigeria. The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) rejected its previous increase in October on the grounds that the company had not sought the necessary regulatory approval.

For years, Nigerian telecom operators have been lobbying for tariff increases but have faced challenges in gaining approval from the NCC.

However, the NCC is set to approve an increase in the first quarter of 2025, a development first reported by TechCabal. Starlink’s email to customers suggests that the company is preparing for this timeline to align with the anticipated regulatory changes.

As the Nigerian internet market evolves, this latest development may signal a broader shift in pricing strategies for satellite and telecom services, impacting both consumers and the competitive landscape.

