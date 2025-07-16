Nigeria has 141.5 million internet users. Yet its president, chief of staff, and top ministers collectively reach just 17 million people across five major social platforms, according to a new report by digital communications firm Column.

The report highlights a growing disconnect between the government and its citizens in digital spaces. Despite social media being a powerful tool for dialogue, accountability, and transparency, the lack of digital presence signals a missed opportunity to engage Nigerians, especially young people, in the platforms where public discourse, criticism, and civic participation are most active.

It noted that across Twitter (now X), Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and LinkedIn, the President, Chief of Staff, and a few high-profile ministers dominate the landscape, while most other ministers have a very low or no social media presence. While a few rely entirely on just one, Twitter (X) leads in usage and influence by the cabinet.

Twitter (X) recorded over 9.3 million followers from 51 ministers present on the platform, accounting for more than half of the cabinet’s total digital footprint. Facebook followed with 4.8 million from 45 ministers, then Instagram with 2.1 million from 46 ministries. TikTok and LinkedIn, with enormous potential among Nigerian youth and professionals, are being largely ignored by the cabinet, with just 7 and 17 ministers, respectively, active on them. TikTok accounts for 537,000 total followers, while LinkedIn trails with just 117,000.

It revealed that only five ministers, President Bola Tinubu, Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila, Health Minister Muhammad Ali Pate, Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo, and FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, made up over 60% of the cabinet’s entire social media reach, with Tinubu alone drawing 4.5 million followers (26.6%), followed by Gbajabiamila with 1.6 million followers (9.5%).

In stark contrast, some ministers overseeing critical portfolios have almost no digital presence; two have zero followers, and several others attract fewer than 500 followers. The imbalance reflects rising concerns about the inclusivity and reach of government communication to the citizens.

The report noted that for a government steering digital transformation through policies like the Nigeria Digital Economy Strategy (2020–2030), digital platform gaps are more than a missed opportunity; they reflect an internal misalignment between intention and execution.

Ministries are also missing online

The report also reveals the social media presence of the Nigerian ministries. It found that few of the ministries are carving out meaningful online identities, many others, especially those with highly relevant mandates, are trailing. It stated that ministries like Youth Development, Education, Women’s Affairs, and even Information lack strong digital visibility, despite their audience being among the most digitally engaged in the country.

It noted that the absence of these ministries online for engagement contributes to the country’s struggles with youth unemployment, public distrust in institutions, and limited access to real-time information. It warned that digital silence could further erode confidence in governance.

The report argues that being findable, reachable, and responsive on digital platforms is fundamental to modern leadership, adding that ministers who show up online signal openness over others who appear out of reach.

For example, Health Minister Muhammad Ali Pate’s multi-platform strategy and consistent updates during public health campaigns have earned him 1.46 million followers and a reputation for transparency. In contrast, the ministers of Justice, Finance, and Petroleum Resources, despite managing critical sectors, fall below the median digital reach of 64,600 online audience.

The report stressed that the problem isn’t just presence, it’s infrastructure, stating that many ministers maintain dormant or unverified accounts, with no links on ministry websites or official directories. It flagged 22 ministers with missing links to at least one verifiable social media account, while two are absent from all five platforms.

It noted that unverified accounts were flagged inactive because they created confusion about whether an account is official or even real, and may open up space for misinformation, impersonation, and missed feedback loops. It advised ministries to devise dedicated digital communications strategies across major social media to foster citizen engagement.

