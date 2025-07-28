Vandalism of telecom infrastructure in Nigeria has more than doubled since May 2025, rising from an average of two to five incidents per day, according to data compiled by the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON). This sharp increase, amounting to 445 cases over 88 days, has led to widespread network outages, affecting voice calls, internet access, SMS, and USSD services across all major mobile network operators.

Gbenga Adebayo, President of ALTON, told TechCabal that the attacks have grown increasingly aggressive.

“In many cases, the vandals now confront site engineers directly and demand ransom before releasing stolen cables,” Adebayo said, highlighting the escalating threat to telecom operations. The highest number of vandalism incidents has been recorded in states such as Delta, Rivers, Cross Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Ogun, Ondo, Edo, Lagos, Kogi, FCT, Kaduna, Nigeria, Osun, Kwara, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Vandalism against telecom infrastructure in Nigeria has been most severe in states like Delta, Rivers, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Ondo, Edo, Kwara, and Kaduna. The impact peaked in May 2025, with 88 network outages linked to fibre cuts, equipment theft, and power failures. That number declined to 71 in June and 27 in July, but the threat remains persistent.

Telecom operators in Nigeria face rising challenges beyond theft and vandalism of assets like copper cables and diesel. In many cases, local communities demand compensation before allowing repairs, delaying service restoration, and increasing operational costs.

In June, the Nigerian government issued the Designation and Protection of Critical National Information Infrastructure (CNII) Order, which recognises telecommunications as critical infrastructure and makes its deliberate damage a criminal offence.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) is leading the rollout of the CNII framework, supported by security agencies: the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) coordinates overall strategy; the Inspector General of Police leads enforcement; the Department of State Services (DSS) provides intelligence on emerging threats; and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) is charged with protecting telecom infrastructure on the ground.

Industry stakeholders say implementation has fallen short. Despite the rise in vandalism, there have been no reported arrests or prosecutions. The NCC declined to comment on the matter.

“We appeal to every Nigerian to please join us in the fight against the vandalisation of telecom infrastructure,” said Adebayo. “These assets power our banks, emergency services, education, healthcare, security systems, and daily communication. Attacking them is an attack on our economy and national stability.”

