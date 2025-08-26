8 free AI tools every Android user should try in 2025

Most people don’t know it, but if you use an Android phone, you’re probably using AI every day. Whether it is typing a predictive message, unlocking your phone with facial recognition, or using Google Maps to find your way around, AI tools are quietly embedded in most of the tools you rely on.

As AI tools become increasingly popular, it is crucial to pick the most helpful options that are easy to integrate into daily routines and are designed to make your smartphone feel just a little smarter. To save you the trouble of sifting through the noise, we’ve picked eight free AI tools that stand out for Android users.

Microsoft Copilot is an AI chatbot that can answer questions, generate text, create images, and assist with a range of tasks.

Key features:

It allows users to access GPT-5, OpenAI’s latest model, which gives users the option to switch between deep thinking and everyday conversation depending on the complexity of the task.

Users can generate images based on text descriptions given.

Users can use their voice to interact with the chatbot, which can improve the experience. The voices offered by Copilot can be customised according to the user’s preferences and needs.

Copilot can offer assistance with programming tasks.

It also allows integration with Microsoft 365 apps like Word and Excel.

Pros & cons

Pros: The application interface is straightforward to use. Users can also access powerful AI models like GPT-5 for free. It can retain users’ search and conversation histories after you close the app.

Con : Some advanced features, like the Microsoft 365 integration, require a subscription.

:

Google Play Store rating: 4.6/5.0

DeepSeek is an open-source AI assistant that offers advanced conversational AI, real-time language translation, text generation, and code assistance.

Key features:

It offers an interface that lets users have detailed conversations on a wide range of topics, ranging from general knowledge to complex problem-solving. Users can upload lengthy documents (PDFs, Word, Excel, Text Files) and the app will summarise, translate, and answer questions based on the content. It provides support for programmers by helping to explain, debug, and write code in different programming languages. It includes two features: Search and DeepThink. Search helps users get quick answers to their queries by searching online. The DeepThink feature can reason for longer, more complex questions.

Pros & cons

Pros: Deepseek is free to use, making it accessible for users who may not be willing to pay high amounts for certain AI features. The app has no ads, which improves the user experience.

Cons : DeepSeek tends to take longer to handle tasks compared to peers like ChatGPT and Google Gemini. The app also does not support the generation and detailed analysis of images, audios, and videos.. It is primarily able to handle text-based materials.

:

Google Play Store rating: 4.3/5.0

Grammarly is an AI-powered writing assistant that helps users write clearly and effectively. It checks for grammar, spelling, punctuation, and tone in real-time, while typing across different Android apps.

Key features:

It offers real-time grammar, spelling, and punctuation checks.

The tone and style detector to ensure your writing conveys the intended emotion.

Generative AI features to rewrite and improve sentences.

The app helps with improving clarity and readability enhancements.

It also offers plagiarism and AI detection to help users identify AI-generated content.

Pros & cons

Pros: It is easy to set up, and the app interface is not overwhelming. It works as a keyboard on Android. The free version is suitable for everyday, non-academic writing needs.

Cons : Advanced features like the plagiarism checker require a subscription (about $12 per month). The app’s advanced features, like plagiarism checkers, are mainly designed to support the English language. This can be difficult for the African continent, which has a diverse set of languages and cultures beyond English.

:

Google Play Store rating: 4.5/5.0

Perplexity is an AI-powered search assistant that provides accurate, real-time responses to user queries. It also includes cited sources, which can help verify specific search results.

Key features:

It provides AI-generated responses with accurate citations from the web to support its search results, making it easier for users to verify sources when doing research.

The app can search through a wide range of sources to pull results, such as social media platforms and academic research papers.

Users can upload files such as PDFs and mix them with web search results.

The app lets users keep up with real-time information such as financial market activity and ask follow-up questions.

Pros & cons

Pros: It is different from the standard search engines such as Google, which uses keywords. Users can ask questions and get detailed answers with clickable sources. Users can use different models to make queries based on their preferences. These models include GPT-5, Claude Opus 4.1, and Gemini 2.5 Pro.

Cons : The free version is limited. Users cannot access better AI models for handling complicated tasks without paying a subscription fee. It can generate incorrect information or misinterpret sources at times. Access to cited sources on the free plan is also limited

:

Google Play Store rating: 4.4/5.0

Claude is a conversational AI chatbot trained to have natural, text-based interactions.

Key features:

Claude is trained to be helpful and honest. It revises its own responses to avoid biased outputs.

Users can upload PDFs, images, charts, presentation slides, and other files. Claude can read, summarise, and answer questions about their content.

Claude’s models allow it to understand and analyse extremely long documents and conversations without losing track.

Claude can write code in multiple programming languages, debug existing code, and explain code in a way that is helpful for experienced programmers and beginners.



Pros & cons

Pros: It helps programmers with code generation. It can understand different programming languages, explain code functionality, and assist with debugging. The free version offers generous usage limits, meaning users don’t have to spend money to access basic features. It is good at analysing long documents and maintaining coherence during extended conversations. Its responses have a more conversational tone that is more nuanced and less robotic than tools like ChatGPT.



Cons : Unlike some other tools like ChatGPT and Gemini, it is a text-only interface with no voice input or output features. There are limited options to change the tone and style of the AI tool. Users cannot customise the tool, unlike Microsoft Co-Pilot.

:

Google Play Store rating: 4.6/5.0

Starryai is a tool for AI art generation. It allows users to explore their imagination and create visuals using text prompts.

Key features:

It allows users to use AI to generate art and images based on text prompts they feed it.

Besides image generation, users can also use the app to enhance and edit pre-existing images.

Users can upload images currently in their desired style to train the app to create future visuals tailored to their preferences.

The content generated is customisable to preferred size and resolution options.

It has community sharing and collaboration features that let users explore other AI-generated images.

Pros & cons

Pros: The free tier lets users experiment across different artistic styles Users can access some premium features by participating in community challenges on the app to stack up points.

Cons : The free tier on mobile phones includes a lot of ads, which can affect the user experience. Video generation is limited to paid users. The quality of outputs can be inconsistent. Sometimes users can get blurry images not tailored to the given prompt.

:

Google Play Store rating: 4.2/5.0

ChatGPT is a versatile AI chatbot that can answer user queries, provide professional input, offer creative inspiration, and help with learning experiences.

Key features:

It allows users to experience hands-free prompting by providing a voice-mode option.

It can sync your search history across different devices beyond your Android.

Users can provide prompts to create images on the app.

Pros & cons

Pros: The app has a free tier with generous limits for users. It is also ad-free and provides users with limited access to its advanced models. The app layout is simple to use and is not overwhelming for beginners.

Cons : During peak usage times, responses on the app may be slower. Access to features like advanced data analysis and extensive file uploads is limited to paid users.

:

Google Play Store rating: 4.6/5.0

Otter.ai is an AI-powered transcription service that provides real-time transcription of meetings and interviews.

Key features:

It includes live transcription that is reasonably accurate.

Otter.ai can easily join Zoom, MS Teams, and Google Meet to write and share notes automatically.

It provides automated summaries of transcribed conversations.

Users can import and transcribe external audio files.

The app is capable of distinguishing different speakers during a conversation.

Pros & cons

Pros: The free tier gives users up to 300 minutes of transcription per month, with a limit of 30 minutes per conversation. The free version can offer transcription and meeting summaries in English, French, or Spanish.

Cons : Free users can only import three audio or video files for a lifetime. This can be limiting for users who frequently need to transcribe audio files created on other platforms. The app also faces problems with accurately transcribing accents of Africans, which can make the transcripts unreliable at times.

:

Google Play Store rating: 4.6/5.0

Whether you are looking to boost your productivity, study more efficiently, or get quick answers to your questions, there is a free AI app that could fit your demands. As global giants like Google and OpenAI pour hundreds of millions into upgrading their models, these tools are only set to become more powerful and accessible.

Mark your calendars! Moonshot by TechCabal is back in Lagos on October 15–16! Join Africa’s top founders, creatives & tech leaders for 2 days of keynotes, mixers & future-forward ideas. Early bird tickets now 20% off—don’t snooze! moonshot.techcabal.com