New platform connects visually impaired people needing assistive devices with donors

Access Tech Innovation and Research Center, a Lagos-based non-profit focused on digital inclusion for blind individuals, has launched GiveTechToTheBlind, a new platform designed to connect blind people who need assistive technology with donors willing to fund these devices.

The platform, launched on Tuesday, enables blind users to request assistive tech products from talking wrist watches to smart canes and donors to pay directly for items, ensuring transparency and tailored support.

According to the Nigeria Optometric Association (NOA), there are about seven million blind Nigerians, making the country home to one of the largest populations of blind individuals in Africa. As a stepping stone to better living, Nigeria has the Discrimination Against Persons With Disabilities Prohibition Act. Yet, many face significant barriers to independence.

Persons with disabilities in Nigeria often experience high levels of unemployment and limited access to income, which makes it difficult to afford even basic assistive tools. A white cane now costs at least $12, while software like the JAWS screen reader, which enables blind people to use computers and access the internet, ranges between $350–$450. Many blind Nigerians cannot access the devices that would enable them to participate fully in everyday activities.

Akinola said this challenge inspired the creation of GiveTechToTheBlind, adding that while many visually impaired people cannot afford assistive devices, willing donors often don’t know where to find those in need or where to purchase the right tools.

“There are many people who would love to support visually impaired persons by providing assistive tech devices, but they don’t know how to reach them or even where to get these devices,” he said. “The platform bridges that gap, connecting willing donors directly to verified needs.”

Here’s how it works: A visually impaired person registers on the platform and submits a request for a specific assistive device. Access Tech professionals then verify the request to ensure it is genuine and matches the person’s needs. Once a donor pays for the item, the recipient is notified and invited to collect it at an Access Tech center, where they must present a valid national ID before receiving the device.

Although GiveTechToTheBlind is built to scale across Africa, Akinola said Access Tech chose to launch in Nigeria first to test the model and refine it before expanding elsewhere.

“We thought about other African countries, but we need to start from home first to gain traction before scaling to other parts of Africa,” he said. “Assistive technology is essential for every visually impaired person, but the structure we have on ground right now can only support Nigeria. With partnerships and support, we know we will scale quickly to other African countries.”

GiveTechToTheBlind is Access Tech’s flagship initiative and builds on its other programs, including digital skills training and an Assistive Technology Experience Center, where visually impaired people can explore and learn to use different devices. Since its launch, the platform has attracted over 50 blind people who have registered.

