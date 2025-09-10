Six in ten Nigerians are offline because smartphones cost too much, according to a new report by GSMA, the global industry body for telecom operators.

In low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) like Nigeria, mobile is the primary gateway to the internet, accounting for 84% of broadband connections in 2024. The mobile internet has become how people access healthcare, education, financial services, and commerce.

Despite its significance, 130 million Nigerians were without mobile internet in 2024, 10 million more than the previous year. With a population of 216 million, this translates to 6 in 10 Nigerians.

Nigeria is behind only India (690 million) and China (240 million), and on par with Pakistan (130 million). In a 2024 report, GSMA noted that only about 29% of Nigerians (about 58 million) use the internet.

Nigeria mirrors Sub-Saharan Africa, the region with the world’s lowest mobile internet usage. Just 25% of people in the region use mobile internet, compared to over 75% in North America, Europe, and East Asia. Globally, 3.1 billion people—38% of the world’s population—still do not use mobile internet despite living in areas with broadband coverage.

The affordability bridge

One of the main barriers continues to be affordability, although literacy and digital skills also play a part. “Affordability plays a significant role in device ownership and is the top-reported barrier to mobile internet adoption across LMICs,” GSMA said.

In rural Nigeria, only 39% of people have smartphones compared to 73% in urban areas. Smartphones are crucial in a country that had 138.22 million mobile internet connections in July 2025.

However, currency swings caused by the Central Bank of Nigeria’s 2023 reforms have triggered the naira’s fall, making phones more expensive. In 2024, Karl Toriola, CEO of MTN Nigeria, said the high cost of mobile phones was hindering digital inclusion in the country.

According to GSMA, the median cost of an entry-level smartphone in countries like Nigeria has increased from around $50 (₦44,077 at ₦881.53/$) in 2023 to around $54 (₦82,967 at ₦1536.42/$) in 2024.

Nigeria’s smartphone market shrank by 7% in Q1, 2025, as consumers prioritised food over devices, according to Canalys, a global technology market analyst firm.

In Sub-Saharan Africa, which accounts for a quarter of those not using mobile internet, an entry-level device costs 87% of average monthly income for the poorest 20%.

In 2022, 63% of Nigerians (133 million) were multidimensionally poor. In 2025, the poverty rate among Nigeria’s rural population reached 75.5%. The monthly minimum wage is currently ₦70,000 ($46.48 at ₦1506.09/$).

Adeolu Ogunbanjo, national president of the National Association of Telecoms Subscribers (NATCOMS), said, “The high cost of things isn’t peculiar to ICT. But mobile phones are a necessity. People need to get access as it enhances whatever they are doing.”

The market responds

The high cost of smartphones has led to a surge in entry-level phones in the country, with Chinese phone makers such as Transsion and Xiaomi stepping up.

Transsion, makers of Tecno, Itel, and Infinix, is dominant with 65% market share, and its edge lies in the sub-$100 segment (₦151,487), “where it has recorded 69% growth by addressing first-time smartphone buyers,” according to Manish Pravinkumar, senior consultant for Middle East and Africa (MEA) at Canalys.

Device financing is also gaining traction. Platforms like M-Kopa, Easybuy, CDCare, Jumia Flex, Slot, and Access Bank’s Device Finance Scheme are making it possible for more Nigerians to buy phones.

“Models such as Buy-Now, Pay-Later (BNPL) and Pay-As-You-Go (PAYGO) are redefining affordability, enabling broader smartphone ownership and driving digital inclusion,” Pravinkumar said.

This has translated to growth, with the country’s smartphone market rebounding by 10% in Q2, 2025. While this indicates growth, Pravinkumar noted that FX fluctuations and import duties remain an issue, but “vendors are navigating this through financing models and tighter partnerships with local distributors.

However, GSMA argues that $30 (₦45,183) devices could change the game, potentially unlocking the internet for 1.6 billion people worldwide, including millions in Nigeria, who are currently offline despite living under network coverage.

Achieving this will require expanding handset financing options, adopting tax policies, and providing targeted subsidies to promote uptake.

Telcos are also experimenting: MTN joined a GSMA coalition in 2024 to drive down phone costs, while Airtel is negotiating with manufacturers to make 5G devices cheaper.

“We are actively talking to device manufacturers,” CEO Dinesh Balsingh said at a recent media briefing.

Expanding the mobile internet to more Nigerians is crucial, especially as the country aims to maximise its digital economy’s potential. But this won’t be possible until smartphones become affordable.

Mark your calendars! Moonshot by TechCabal is back in Lagos on October 15–16! Meet and learn from Africa’s top founders, creatives & tech leaders for 2 days of keynotes, mixers & future-forward ideas. Get your tickets now: moonshot.techcabal.com