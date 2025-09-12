5 startups rethinking money, mobility, music, and more

Startups On Our Radar spotlights African startups solving African challenges with innovation. In our previous edition, we featured 7 game-changing startups pioneering bookings, AI, credits, and commerce. Expect the next dispatch on September 19, 2025.

This week, we look at five Nigerian startups in the fintech and logistics/mobility sectors, and explore why they should be on your watchlist. Let’s dive into it:

1. PayWise wants to make digital payments work even when your phone doesn’t (Fintech, Nigeria)

While other fintechs are struggling to be crowned the king of fastest transfers, PayWise promises that users can authorise transfers directly from a recipient’s phone. Meaning you don’t need your device to complete a payment. It allows users to send money from the other party’s device by verifying the transaction with a quick face authentication. The sender is debited and the receiver is credited, all from the receiver’s phone.

See it like this: If you want to make a transfer to pay for an item, but your device is faulty or network is failing, you can make the transfer from the vendor’s device so long as you both use PayWise. All you have to do is make a transfer request from the vendor’s device and scan your face to authenticate the transaction.

There’s more. PayWise has built additional features to address gaps in Nigeria’s payment system, including SMS-based transfers, which enable individuals without bank accounts or smartphones to receive money using their phone numbers. The platform also has a streamlined system that allows businesses or individuals to disburse money or airtime at scale, without needing to input thousands of account numbers. With over 1,800 users, PayWise boasts of processing over ₦10 million transfers since its launch in 2024.

Why we’re watching: PayWise’s transfer solution caters to the unbanked. Data from the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) revealed that out of Nigeria’s adult population of 110 million, 66.2 million individuals hold BVN-linked bank accounts, leaving the others excluded from formal financial services. PayWise is bridging the inclusion gap in Nigeria’s financial system by enabling SMS-based transfers and payments without needing smartphones or banking apps.

2. Movnn is building Nigeria’s distributed fulfilment network for SMEs (Fulfilment and Logistics, Nigeria)

Movnn is a fulfilment and logistics startup founded by Israel Daniel. The startup assists businesses with expanding into new markets by providing affordable warehousing and last-mile delivery services. It does this through a network of transformed skeleton warehouses and logistics partners. The startup runs a unified platform that uses AI-driven insights to determine product demand and distribute these products closer to potential buyers.

Since its launch in August 2025, Movnn claims it has processed over ₦30 million in revenue, onboarded over 250 businesses, and fulfilled over 12,000 products. The startup has bootstrapped so far, but it is in conversations with partners such as Microsoft and other VCs to expand across Africa into new markets like China.

Why we’re watching: Movnn is tackling the SME pain point of high logistics cost that often exceeds product prices and kills sales outside major cities. By pairing its AI-driven insights with physical distribution, it is making fulfilment as cheap as ₦200 per product, relieving SMEs of the burden of rent and heavy logistics setup if they want to sell to customers outside their primary location.

3. Pandascrow is building Africa’s trust layer for freelancers and businesses (Escrow Services, Nigeria)

Founded in November 2024 by Precious Tom, Pandascrow was built to solve the trust problem in Africa’s digital commerce. This startup provides escrow-backed payments, which ensure that money only moves to the buyer once value has been delivered. This protects both buyers and sellers in the marketplace. The company has processed over $150,000 in protected transactions and acquired over 1,000 users.

Beyond its B2C dashboard, Pandascrow has built an escrow-as-a-service infrastructure that can be integrated into freelance platforms and social commerce systems. Its API has been called over 100,000 times by startups that want to embed Pandascrow’s trust layer into their platforms. Pandascrow integrates with global payment rails like Stripe, Flutterwave, and Paystack to power cross-border and multi-currency transactions.

Why we’re watching: Nigeria’s digital economy is booming, but scams and a lack of trust are major barriers. Pandascrow is positioning itself as the PayPal of African freelancers. Pandascrow’s infrastructure could make digital commerce more secure for individuals and small businesses who rely on an informal trust system.

4. Pitchally wants to cut out the middlemen in African music (Music-tech, Nigeria)

Pitchally is a music-tech platform that helps artists in sub-Saharan Africa to pitch their music, secure funding, run campaigns, and grow their careers without relying on labels or managers. It has attracted over 3,000 users and processed over 385 pitches. This eight-month-old startup has already partnered with Sony Music and Virgin Music South Africa, and is in conversation with Audiomack for integration. Pitchally is currently raising a $100,000 seed round.

Why we’re watching: By 2027, Africa’s music industry is projected to be valued at $49.37 million Most of that growth is concentrated in label-backed acts. Pitchally is acting as a bridge for thousands of creators to shut out traditional structures by equipping them with the tools needed to build their careers.

5. Migraide AI wants to make visa applications seamless (Mobility-tech, Nigeria)

Migraide AI is building what it calls the “global mobility OS.” The startup, founded in 2024, automates the preparation phase of visa applications, which includes validating requirements, generating cover letters, drafting itineraries, and filling out forms in under five minutes. When applicants upload their documents, Migraide’s AI tool handles the paperwork end-to-end. The idea comes from the pain point of visa rejections.

Migraide wants to reduce that event by making applications faster and more accurate without middlemen. Since its open beta launch, it has processed 13,000 visa forms, signed over 500 partners, and is already generating $2,000 in monthly recurring revenue. The startup is currently raising $500,000 on a $3 million valuation cap.

Why we’re watching: In 2024, African lost nearly $70 million to denied visa applications to Europe alone. Migraide AI is giving individuals, travel agents, and businesses a way to cut errors and improve their odds of approval. They do this by embedding AI into the visa preparation process.

That’s all for today. Expect our next dispatch on September 19th. Know a startup we should feature next? Please nominate here.

