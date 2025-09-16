Caring Africa, a Nigerian nonprofit tech and policy organisation building digital infrastructure for the care economy, has been selected for the 2025 Morgan Stanley Inclusive & Sustainable Ventures, a global innovation lab spotlighting companies driving systemic social impact.

The company, the only Africa-based care tech venture in the cohort, was recognised for its flagship platform, Caring Blocks, which connects families with professional caregivers, helping to formalise and reshape a care economy that has long operated informally.

“At its core, Caring Blocks is a care infrastructure-as-a-service platform,” said Blessing Adesiyan, Founder & CEO of Caring Africa. “We’re not just aggregating care providers; we’re building the rails through identity verification, smart matching, contracts, compliance, and payments that enable safety, transparency, and dignity in an industry long plagued by chaos.”

The platform integrates payroll, background, and fitness-to-care checks, and training modules while offering B2B and B2G solutions for employers, governments, and institutions. By formalising a labor-intensive industry dominated by informal workers—many of them women—Caring Africa says it can unlock new jobs while improving standards of care.

Through the program, Caring Africa and 32 other organisations will gain access to capital, mentorship, investor networks, and global visibility aimed at strengthening operations and scaling solutions across markets. Morgan Stanley said it will invest $250,000 in each nonprofit, provide an additional $250,000 grant, and showcase them on the global stage in February 2026 at the end of the five-month initiative.

Nigeria is on track to become the world’s third most populous nation by 2050, driving demand for professional, affordable care that the existing patchwork of informal providers cannot meet. Adesiyan argues that technology-led models are the only scalable way to bridge this gap.

Participation in Morgan Stanley’s program provides capital, mentorship, and access to a global investor network. “Our selection by Morgan Stanley signals that care is no longer seen as a domestic issue, it’s a critical frontier for innovation,” said Adesiyan.

