At this year’s Moonshot, the conversation around crypto will be different. A lot has happened this year across Africa; several markets on the continent are creating clear regulatory frameworks for digital assets, and we are witnessing the emergence of several innovative startups.

Historically a hype train in the VC space, the noise around crypto has quietened, and in its place is a sense of steady progress. The founders showing up here are less interested in hype and more focused on building systems that make digital money work in the real world.

Across Africa and beyond, people are using crypto to send remittances, save in stable currencies, and buy goods with cards linked with digital assets—and companies are joining the chorus. The real challenge is not convincing people to pay attention to digital assets anymore, but creating the infrastructure that makes these transactions simple and safe.

These six companies showing up at Moonshot 2025 are speaking on panel sessions, sharing how crypto remains an underrated frontier for finance, the infrastructure needed to build it, and how builders can create systems that agnostic businesses can trust.

Blockchain.com — Bringing global markets to African wallets

For more than a decade, Blockchain.com has been one of crypto’s best-known names. Now the company is putting its focus on Africa, beginning with Nigeria, which has quickly become its biggest market on the continent.

The company has built direct Naira payment channels into its app, allowing users to buy, sell, and swap crypto without relying on peer-to-peer (P2P) trades. It plans to roll out tokenised US equities in partnership with Ondo Finance, a US-based platform that tokenises financial instruments, giving users access to more than 100 US stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Blockchain.com has established a physical presence in Nigeria and is working closely with regulators as part of its licencing process.

“Our goal is to make crypto, stablecoins, and US equities accessible to every African, right from their phone,” said the company.

In markets where foreign investment often feels out of reach, the idea of buying shares in companies like Apple or Tesla through a familiar crypto app could change how people think about saving and investing.

Why it matters: Africa’s fintech growth depends on trust and access. At Moonshot 2025, Blockchain.com will speak on a panel about the next wave of crypto infrastructure, showing how global crypto companies can work with regulators while building new products, setting the precedent for responsible expansion across the continent.

Polytope Labs — Building safer ways for blockchains to connect

When people move digital assets and crypto across blockchains, they often rely on digital “bridges” to prevent loss of funds resulting from network mismatch. But despite these bridges, scammers have taken advantage of these systems that rely on multisignatory validators to approve transactions. In the past, many of these bridges have been hacked, leading to millions of dollars in losses. The founders of Polytope Labs want to make that problem a thing of the past.

The company’s main product, Hyperbridge, allows blockchains to communicate securely without depending on a central group of people to approve transactions. Instead, it uses self-executing code and cryptographic proof to verify every action automatically. Its design allows developers to connect blockchain networks easily without the risk that comes with traditional bridges.

“Hyperbridge’s security relies on on-chain verification, where the entire network constantly checks and verifies every single transaction in real-time, effectively trusting the code over individuals,” the company said in a statement to TechCabal. “By integrating with and building on Polkadot’s BEEFY security proofs, Hyperbridge doesn’t need to bootstrap its own validator set; it inherits a high level of security that eliminates the centralisation risks of competitors.”

Co-founders Seun Lanlege and David Salami both worked at Polkadot Labs and Parity Technologies before starting Polytope in 2023. In April, the startup raised over $5 million from a combined public token sale and a VC seed round. Hyperbridge has connected over 12 major blockchains, including Ethereum, Polygon, Arbitrum, Base, Optimism, and BNB Chain, processing more than $30 million in transactions and saving users $400 million in fees.

Lanlege describes the system as an “interoperability coprocessor.” It is a software that quietly runs in the background to keep everything secure. It may not be visible to users, but it is essential to keeping the wider crypto system stable.

Why it matters: Crypto’s next phase of growth is de-risking. At Moonshot 2025, Polytope Labs will speak on a panel about the promise of stablecoins and how decentralised finance (DeFi) is changing local and regional payments in Africa, showing the systems that make transactions safe and interoperable.

Roqqu — Making crypto simple for everyday users

In Nigeria, where crypto use is among the highest in the world, Roqqu has become one of the easiest ways to buy and sell digital currency. The company was built with a single goal: to make crypto simple for everyone.

Its app allows users to trade a wide range of tokens in a clean, intuitive interface. Each asset is carefully vetted by its research team before being listed, which helps protect users from unsafe projects.

In July, it expanded into Kenya after acquiring Flitaa, marking its first step into East Africa. In September, Roqqu launched a Web3 wallet that allows people to explore decentralised applications (dApps) without signing up on the main exchange platform.

Roqqu CEO Benjamin Onomor said the company’s vision is to make crypto usable in everyday life. That thinking is reflected in its new partnership with a global football initiative, which the company says will help it reach more users across borders.

Why it matters: At Moonshot 2025, Roqqu will speak on a panel about the state of stablecoins in cross-border trade and why crypto remains Africa’s most underrated tech frontier, showing how design, safety, and local growth can bridge complex technology with everyday users who just want to send, save, or spend digital money.

Luno — Building safe access to crypto and tokenised assets

Luno has been part of Africa’s crypto story longer than most. Founded in 2013 by Marcus Swanepoel and Timothy Stranex, the company has built one of the continent’s most trusted exchange brands. It operates in four African markets—Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda, and South Africa—with safety and crypto education central to its strategy.

In Nigeria, where it has been active since 2016, Luno has created a simple and self-regulated platform for buying and holding digital assets. Its local team has deepened integrations with local banking partners to enable users to buy and sell crypto. It also claims it is closely engaging with regulators in Nigeria.

The company recently launched tokenised US stocks in South Africa and Nigeria, allowing people to buy shares in American companies around the clock, six days a week. It also runs an institutional-grade over-the-counter (OTC) trade desk for large investors and continues to expand low-fee payment rails that reduce costs for everyday users.

“We’re also exploring responsible access to futures and perpetuals for qualified users, broadening tokenised exposure to more traditional assets, and simplifying recurring investment tools so retail customers can invest consistently and safely,” the company said in a statement to TechCabal.

Currently wholly-owned by Digital Currency Group (DCG), a venture capital firm which acquired the crypto company in 2020, Luno claims it now serves over 14 million users across 40 countries. It is licenced in South Africa and Malaysia.

Why it matters: Luno has built a bridge between local finance and global markets through its long presence in Africa and commitment to compliance. At Moonshot 2025, Luno Nigeria CEO Ayotunde Alabi will be speaking on a panel about the next wave of crypto infrastructure.

Busha — Setting the standard for regulated crypto in Nigeria

Busha stands out for its steady focus on trust and compliance in a market that often rewards speed over structure. Founded in 2019 by Michael Adeyeri and Moyo Sodipo, the Lagos-based exchange serves 900,000 active users across Nigeria and Kenya, the latter where it is on the verge of achieving full compliance with the government.

Busha allows users to buy, sell, and save with digital assets, earning up to 7.5% yield per annum. It also sells to enterprises, enabling them to integrate crypto payment gateway solutions.

“Busha is building a crypto-powered payment infrastructure that allows users and businesses to send, receive, and hold value instantly, in any digital asset they prefer,” said the company. “On the business side, we’ve successfully onboarded over 50 businesses to Busha Business, demonstrating the enterprise demand for our payment solutions.”

In August 2024, Busha became one of the first platforms to receive a provisional licence from Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) under the Accelerated Regulatory Incubation Programme (ARIP) framework. This made it an early example of how crypto companies can operate transparently under regulatory oversight.

The company was also the first startup to list cNGN, the Naira-backed stablecoin distributed by a private company, WrappedCBDC, under regulatory oversight. Through Busha, users can trade cNGN with major assets such as USDT, USDC, and Bitcoin.

Beyond trading, Busha is investing in education. In September, it launched an executive course on digital asset regulation—in partnership with the SEC, Kenya’s School of Government, and Cambridge Enterprise—to train policymakers and finance professionals.

Why it matters: Busha’s focus on regulation and education puts it at the centre of Nigeria’s crypto scene. At Moonshot 2025, it will speak about building safe and secure digital payment rails that businesses can trust.

Dantown — Expanding access to crypto payments

Dantown is one of Nigeria’s fastest-growing crypto trading and payment startups. Founded in 2018, the startup enables people and businesses to buy, sell, and utilise crypto for everyday payments. Its services range from instant trades to bill payments for utilities, cable TV, and data subscriptions.

In June, the Port Harcourt-based crypto startup appointed Chimene Chinah as CEO. Chinah, who was previously COO, helped build Dantown’s exchange, virtual card system, and digital payments network. His focus now is on strengthening compliance and preparing the company for expansion across borders.

Dantown is applying for licencing under the SEC and is participating in the ARIP sandbox, which gives virtual asset service providers (VASPs) a defined regulatory path. Alongside this, the company is developing an OTC platform for high-volume traders who need secure, personalised trade execution.

Its parent company, Thoth Group, runs internship and graduate trainee programmes that train young professionals across business, engineering, and marketing. This has become an important part of Dantown’s culture, creating a steady pipeline of fintech talent.

Why it matters: Dantown is positioning itself as a regional leader in crypto payments. At Moonshot 2025, it will share how its focus on reliability, education, and local access is broadening financial inclusion across Nigeria.