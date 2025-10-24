Quick Fire 🔥 with Ibikunle Peters

Ibikunle Peters is an IT and telecom infrastructure expert with over a decade of experience, recognised for his work powering Nigeria’s largest network deployments and national-scale digital operations. With over a decade of experience across Airtel Networks Nigeria, 9mobile, and Huawei, Peters has delivered and managed high-stakes systems, enabling secure elections, nationwide censuses, and critical telecommunications services trusted by millions.

He specialises in network systems integration, application uptime and resilience, enterprise software management, and real-time operational troubleshooting. His voice shapes how critical technology enables national stability, digital access, and business transformation in Africa’s fast-evolving markets.

Explain your job to a 5-year-old.

I make sure phones and computers can talk to each other properly. Imagine that your cartoon stops working or your mum can’t call grandma. I’m the one who fixes it behind the scenes, so everything works again, and you can continue to watch your cartoons and enjoy those pleasant moments.

You cut your teeth working as a Billing Application Engineer at Huawei for nearly ten years. That sounds like it must’ve been an important role. What did you do in that position?

At Huawei, I was responsible for the charging & billing systems used by major telecom operators at the time. These systems processed millions of transactions daily—calls, texts, data sessions. My role involved ensuring service quality met regulatory standards and that systems were accurate, secure, and always available. I also applied my data science techniques to detect anomalies in transaction patterns, optimise system performance, and support national rollouts like SIM registration and mobile number portability. It was high-pressure work, but it taught me how to build and maintain systems that scale.

You’ve worked behind the scenes on systems that keep Nigeria connected. What does a typical high-stakes day look like for you?

It starts with monitoring bespoke dashboards and alerts. If something critical breaks—say, a billing outage or a network disruption—I lead the response, coordinating with vendors and internal teams to restore services quickly within acceptable SLAs. Sometimes it’s about deploying updates without affecting millions of users. Other times, it’s preparing systems for high-stakes national events like elections or censuses, where failure isn’t an option.

What’s one major crisis you’ve handled that taught you something you still carry today?

During a nationwide SIM/KYC registration campaign, a backend system crashed under unexpected load. I led the recovery effort, working overnight with multiple teams to restore services. Beyond the technical fix, I used data analytics to identify bottlenecks and predict future load patterns, which helped redesign the system for better scalability. That experience taught me the importance of calm leadership, contingency planning, and the power of data-driven decision-making.

What do people often get wrong about how telecom networks actually work?

Most people think telecom is just about antennas and signals. But the real complexity lies in the backend, including the Base stations, Controllers, billing systems, databases, APIs, and integrations that keep everything running. These systems handle authentication, charging, fraud detection, and regulatory compliance. It’s a tightly woven ecosystem that requires constant monitoring and fine-tuning.

What’s been the hardest technical problem you’ve had to solve so far in your career?

One of the toughest was diagnosing a memory leak in a legacy billing system that caused intermittent crashes during peak hours. It required deep log analysis, reverse engineering, and collaboration with OEMs. Fixing it not only stabilised the system but also improved performance significantly. It was a reminder that even small bugs can have a massive operational impact.

You’ve also gone on to work at Airtel and 9mobile. What did each teach you about building reliable systems?

At Airtel, I deepened my expertise on building for scale — designing systems that serve tens of millions of users without breaking. At 9mobile, the focus was on agility and innovation. I worked in leaner environments where quick decision-making and automation were key. Both experiences taught me that reliability isn’t just about technology; it’s about process, people, and proactive thinking.

You’ve been involved in projects linked to elections and censuses. How do you prepare yourself for that kind of national pressure?

Preparation starts early; stress testing systems, validating backups, and rehearsing failover scenarios. I also use predictive analytics to simulate traffic surges and identify weak points in the infrastructure. Clear communication with stakeholders and robust contingency planning are key. Personally, I stay focused on the mission: enabling trust and transparency in national processes. That sense of responsibility helps me stay grounded and perform under pressure.

What’s one piece of advice you’d give to young engineers who want to work on infrastructure that matters?

Learn the fundamentals of cloud technology, secure systems, etc., but also understand how systems interact. Develop skills in data analysis, as it’s increasingly vital for diagnosing issues, forecasting demand, and improving reliability. Be curious, be reliable, and build the ability to troubleshoot and innovate under pressure. Infrastructure work is about trust, so build a reputation for being dependable when it counts.

After long days of keeping systems up and running, what helps you unwind?

I enjoy taking my downtime listening to music, reading tech blogs, and spending time with family. Sometimes I go into CTF or HTB to pass some time; it’s a fun way to keep learning without the pressure. It helps me recharge while staying sharp.