T2 Mobile (former 9mobile)’s internet subscriber base fell below 800,000 in September 2025, barely three months after it signed a roaming partnership with MTN Nigeria. The partnership was intended to boost coverage and improve user experience.

According to the latest industry data, T2’s active internet users dropped from 1,002,224 in August to 744,044 in September 2025, representing a decline of over 25% month-on-month. This marks the lowest level of internet subscriptions for the operator in recent years, leaving it with an estimated 0.53% market share of Nigeria’s 140.36 million total active internet users.

T2 did not respond to a request for comments regarding the decline or the company’s efforts to retain subscribers.

In contrast, rival operators continued to record steady gains. MTN Nigeria’s internet subscribers rose from 76.7 million in August to 77.24 million in September, while Globacom added over 12,000 users to reach 13.68 million. Industry-wide, internet subscriptions grew by nearly 570,000 month-on-month — highlighting that T2’s decline was a company-specific setback rather than a broader market trend.

The overall rise in subscriptions did little to lift data consumption, however, as it fell slightly to 1,147,133 terabytes in September from 1,152,347 terabytes in August.

T2’s decline raises fresh concerns about the company’s competitiveness and sustainability in an increasingly data-driven market.

Get The Best African Tech Newsletters In Your Inbox Select your country Nigeria Ghana Kenya South Africa Egypt Morocco Tunisia Algeria Libya Sudan Ethiopia Somalia Djibouti Eritrea Uganda Tanzania Rwanda Burundi Democratic Republic of the Congo Republic of the Congo Central African Republic Chad Cameroon Gabon Equatorial Guinea São Tomé and Príncipe Angola Zambia Zimbabwe Botswana Namibia Lesotho Eswatini Mozambique Madagascar Mauritius Seychelles Comoros Cape Verde Guinea-Bissau Senegal The Gambia Guinea Sierra Leone Liberia Côte d'Ivoire Burkina Faso Mali Niger Benin Togo Other Select your gender Male Female Others TC Daily TC Events TC Scoop Subscribe

“With MTN’s strong 5G rollout and Airtel’s aggressive data promotions, it’s worrying to see T2’s internet users plunge,” said an industry executive who requested anonymity to speak freely. “One would expect stronger data performance, especially after a roaming deal that should have improved service reach.”

The setback comes at a time when Nigeria’s telecom sector is undergoing a major revenue transformation, with data now surpassing voice as the main source of earnings for leading operators. In 2025, MTN Nigeria’s data revenue reached ₦1.23 trillion in the first half of the year, far exceeding the ₦887.13 billion earned from voice services. Similarly, Airtel Africa reported more than 40% year-on-year growth in data revenue, outpacing voice growth.

This shift reflects broader consumer behaviour. With rising smartphone penetration, affordable 4G plans, and surging demand for video streaming and social media, Nigerians are consuming more data than ever before. As a result, data revenue now accounts for over half of total telecom earnings, marking a structural shift in the market.

For T2, the implications are stark. The company’s weak data user base threatens its ability to grow revenue and remain competitive. Two industry executives say T2 must pivot aggressively toward data promotions, broadband expansion, and customer retention programs to regain market share.

As Nigeria’s digital transformation accelerates, the divide between telecoms investing heavily in data capacity and those lagging is widening. For T2, the latest figures signal an urgent need to retool its strategy before its declining internet base becomes an existential challenge.