👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – MultiChoice, multicuts

MultiChoice Kenya is slashing decoder prices in a desperate bid to stop massive customer losses, a strategy being driven by its new French owner, Canal+.

The price cuts, which include the DStv Zapper down to KES850 ($6.60) and GOtv down to KES799 ($6.20), follow Canal+’s full acquisition of MultiChoice.

The context: MultiChoice is reeling from its toughest period, having lost over 6 million subscribers across Africa in under two years. The losses stem from:

Cheaper competition from streaming services like Netflix and the company’s own Showmax.

Frequent price hikes on pay-TV packages.

Canal+ is quickly stamping its mark with a new strategy focused on affordability and premium content. The decoder discounts are part of a wider effort—including a limited-time free access weekend to DStv Premium content and adding French Ligue 1 football to SuperSport—to lure back customers and compete with the crowded streaming market.

Zoom out: MultiChoice has lost a staggering 6 million subscribers across Africa in under two years. In Kenya, DStv and GOtv subscriptions dropped so sharply that they accounted for 77% of the country’s broadcasting market contraction.

The new plan: Canal+ is using price cuts and new content (like Ligue 1 football) to urgently lower the barrier to entry and re-engage a shrinking customer base before they fully switch to cheaper, more flexible competitors.

The move signals that the new parent company is prioritising aggressive action to save Africa’s largest pay-TV brand.