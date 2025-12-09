Hostinger, a global web hosting and website-building company, has launched in Nigeria, offering AI-powered website and business tools alongside Naira-based payments as it seeks to attract small businesses and entrepreneurs building an online presence.

The Lithuania-headquartered company will offer website building, hosting, and an AI assistant capable of automating content creation, domain registration, and e-commerce management.

Hostinger’s launch comes as Nigeria’s digital economy continues to expand, contributing about ₦7 trillion to GDP in Q1 2025 and supported by over 39 million micro, small, and medium enterprises. Many of these businesses still face hurdles such as limited digital skills, unreliable infrastructure, and high operational costs, which have slowed the adoption of dedicated websites. Hostinger says it will lower these barriers by offering automated tools, clearer pricing, and localised support.

“Nigeria is an important milestone for us,” said Eiviltas Paraščiakas, Head of communications at Hostinger. “Our goal is simple – give people fast, reliable, and fair tools so they can build and grow online with confidence. Our integrated suite of AI-powered products makes it easier for small business owners and creators to get online in minutes and stay focused on what matters: building their business.”

Nigerian users will have access to Hostinger’s website builder, WordPress, and VPS hosting, and AI tools, including Hostinger Reach, an automated email marketing platform, and Hostinger Horizons, an AI-powered website and web app builder. Its AI agent, Kodee, can automate technical tasks such as website migration, content generation, and managing the products of a customisable, open-source e-commerce platform called WooCommerce, reducing the need for developer expertise.

Hostinger said Kodee handled about 855,000 customer conversations in September 2025, resolving 76% of them automatically and saving the company more than €750,000 ($873,000) that month.

Hostinger now joins a growing market of web‑hosting companies serving Nigerian businesses and freelancers. Existing players in the space include telaHosting, GO54QServers, HostAfrica, and Truehost Nigeria, many of which offer local‑currency payments, domain registration, and hosting plans tailored to Nigerian SMEs.