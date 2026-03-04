Josephine Inika has a rule about the work she puts out into the world: if you need to scratch your head to understand it, she has failed.

This is not an easy rule to follow when your job is explaining cryptocurrency to Nigerians.

“The way everybody was explaining this thing, nobody was going to understand,” she says. “I didn’t understand. I have never been a fan of complicated explanations or complicated language because, to me, it is a form of gatekeeping.”

Today, as Head of Content at Obiex Africa, a crypto fintech platform, Inika has built a career on the opposite principle. She calls it clarity over cleverness. It is not just a style choice. That is the entire point.

The long way to the right place

Inika did not arrive at crypto marketing by design; she arrived by experiment.

Before Obiex, she tried pageant coaching, event planning, product management, talent management, and even a brief stint in coding. She co-founded Iko Africa, a literary social publishing platform, and ran it for a year before stepping away in 2025.

She worked in media, fashion, legal, and design. She was, by her own description, in the wilderness.

The turning point came in 2020. A friend recommended she replace him on a crypto writing gig. She had a portfolio of random work—product descriptions, hair reviews, and crucially, a few pieces about crypto she had written on the side. She sent them in. They liked what they saw. She joined.

The person she became at Obiex was shaped by all those experiments. Marketing plus operations plus writing plus startup experience. It was not a waste of time. It was preparation for work that required all of it at once.

“All my years in the wilderness led me to what is turning out to be quite a fertile land,” she says. “I do not regret it. It led me here, and it’s going to push me even further.”

Why say purchase when you can say buy

When Inika started writing crypto content, there were fewer AI shortcuts. She had to read everything herself, understand it, and break it down. That grind taught her something foundational: if she could not explain it simply, she did not understand it yet.

Her process now is relentless simplification. She asks: what does this mean? What does it do? How does it work? What is the benefit? She leads with the benefit because that is what people care about. She uses first-principles thinking. She asks why, repeatedly, until the jargon changes to accessible language.

When someone on her team writes a copy, she asks them to explain it back to her. Then she tells them, “The way you just said it to me? Write it like that.”

She refuses to use complicated words when simple ones exist. “Why say ‘purchase’ when you can say ‘buy’?” she asks. She is not interested in sounding smart. She is interested in being understood.

This philosophy extends to where she does her research. She does not just look at what other brands are saying. She goes to Reddit and Nairaland, discussion forums, to look at what crypto influencers are posting, what actual users are asking about, and what words they use when they are confused.

“A mistake a lot of marketers make is we start making content to impress other peers instead of writing for our audience,” she says. “You think you’re writing for your audience. No, you’re writing so your other marketing peers can say, ‘Wow, you cooked.’ But your audience is like, ‘I don’t understand.’”

The project that taught her to pre-mourn

In 2022, earlier in her career, Inika tried to produce a major crypto report. It failed spectacularly.

“That project failed so spectacularly,” she says. But it taught her something critical: how to do a pre-mortem.

Most people do post-mortems after a project fails. Inika now does pre-mortems before a project starts. She thinks through all the ways it could fail within a specific timeframe, then figures out how to plug those holes ahead of time. It does not make failure impossible. But it reduces the room for it.

“Failure to plan is a plan to fail,” she says. “It’s a ridiculous statement, but it’s true.”

The cultural context problem

Simplifying is not enough. You also have to localise. Inika learned this when Obiex started expanding beyond Nigeria into Ghana, South Africa, and Kenya. The copy she wrote for Nigerians would not work in Ghana, even though the countries are social neighbours.

“Cultural context is something we don’t pay enough attention to in marketing,” she says. “We know it in our heads, but implementing it can be difficult. The copy I write for Nigeria will not fly for even a country as close by as Ghana.”

Now, when she approaches a new market, she starts with footwork. What are their slang terms? What cities are notable? How do people think about money? What do they respond to? She treats it like being a foot soldier, learning the lay of the land before she writes a single word.

This is harder than it sounds. Crypto is already complicated. Layering in regional differences, regulatory nuances, and cultural contexts means every piece of content is a negotiation between clarity and specificity. But Inika has learned that you cannot skip the context. Without it, even the clearest writing lands wrong.

The myth that you cannot kill

There is one thing Inika has learned she cannot fix with better copy: the perception that crypto is fast money.

“That’s a myth that’s above me,” she says. “It’s a cultural crypto thing at this point. There’s nothing I can do about it because sometimes it is indeed fast money. There’s enough evidence of loss and enough evidence of profit. So it is what it is.”

What she does instead is inject nuance. She gives people context. She explains what could happen if they do X, and what could happen if they do Y. She does not offer financial advice. She offers information dense enough that people can make their own decisions.

This is especially important in an industry as volatile as crypto. Her strategy for dealing with that chaos is simple: “You roll with the punches. Always have a backup plan. And learn to accept when it’s above you.”

She has made peace with the limits of her influence. She cannot control the market. She cannot control the regulators. What she can control is whether the person reading her newsletter or watching her video has enough context to understand what is happening to them.

The low trust Inika navigates is not irrational. In 2021, the Central Bank of Nigeria banned banks from facilitating crypto transactions. The Securities and Exchange Commission has been cautious about clear frameworks. Ponzi schemes like MMM have burned millions of Nigerians.

And yet, Nigeria consistently ranks in the top 10 countries globally for crypto adoption, according to Chainalysis data. Nigerians are not avoiding crypto. They are using it carefully, skeptically, out of necessity rather than enthusiasm.

This is the audience Inika writes for: people who need crypto to work but have every reason not to trust it.

The 70-iteration blog redesign

Inika is not a developer. But last year, she said she taught herself enough HTML, CSS, and JavaScript, programming languages for frontend web development, to redesign the Obiex blog. She did it with Claude Code, the AI-powered coding assistant powered by Anthropic.

It took 70 iterations. She fed Claude the company’s design system, showed it reference websites, and spent two weeks going back and forth until she was satisfied.

“If I had more knowledge, it would have taken fewer iterations,” she admits. But she got it done.

Her view on AI is pragmatic. It is a tool, not a replacement. She does not type in a prompt and expect magic. She has conversations with it. She gives it context. She asks questions. And when it gives her something that sounds right but is not quite right, she catches it because she understands what she is asking it to do.

“AI has this thing where it produces information that sounds correct but isn’t,” she says. This philosophy extends to how she manages her team. One of her core tenets: “AI is a tool. Use it. But your brain, your creativity? Those are not tools. They’re your essence. That will be very hard to replace.”

What she hopes sticks

Inika has led content at Obiex for three years now. She has created WAGMI Weekly, a newsletter that explains crypto with memes and a semi-professional, slightly sarcastic tone. She ran a video series called Vibes with Obiex that felt like a podcast in a kitchen. She launched What’s Up With Money, a blog series where she interviewed people about their relationship with finances.

Her favourite projects, she says, are the people-focused ones. The ones that show crypto is not just about technology. It is about humans trying to navigate money in a complicated world.

She is a power-of-one person. If one person gets it, that is enough.

This way she approaches work, by choosing clarity over cleverness, context over jargon, one person’s understanding over a hundred people’s, is not flashy. It does not make for good Twitter threads about disruption or revolution. But it is the work that actually matters. It is the work of translation. Of taking something designed to exclude and making it accessible.

Inika has spent five years doing that work in crypto. She will probably do it in another industry next. Maybe agriculture, she says. “People will always eat.” Or manufacturing. Or real estate. Something that survives industrial waves and AI disruption because it serves a fundamental human need.

Wherever she goes, the principle will be the same. Why say ‘purchase’ when you can say ‘buy’? Why sound clever when you can be clear? Why gatekeep when you can open the door?

That is the work. That has always been the work.