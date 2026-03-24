EdNova wants to simplify how Liberian graduates access their transcripts

In Liberia, universities have long relied on slow, manual processes for issuing and verifying transcripts, creating delays and raising questions about the authenticity of academic records. TranscriptDove, developed by EdNova Group, a Liberia-based technology company, seeks to address these systemic challenges by providing a secure, traceable platform for requesting, delivering, and verifying transcripts efficiently.

The launch comes as African countries increasingly adopt digital solutions to modernise education.

The platform allows students and institutions to request, process, and verify academic records through a centralised system, replacing manual workflows that often take weeks or months and remain vulnerable to fraud and manipulation.

According to EdNova, the process begins with the student. Instead of physically visiting a registrar’s office or sending multiple emails, the student submits a transcript request through the platform, selecting their institution and intended recipient, whether a university, employer, or embassy. That request is logged immediately, creating a traceable record from the outset.

From there, the registrar or designated official receives the request within the system, reviews the student’s records, and either approves or resolves any discrepancies. Once approved, the transcript is issued and delivered digitally to the recipient as a secure, source-issued file carrying built-in verification tools. Each transcript includes a unique link and QR code that allow the receiving institution or employer to confirm its origin, check when it was issued, and view a record of comes with a unique link and QR code that allows the receiving institution or employer to confirm its origin, check when it was issued, and view a record of the actions taken throughout the process.

Behind the scenes, the system maintains a complete audit trail, with every step from initial request to final delivery logged with timestamps, ensuring accountability.

The company said the platform also accommodates institutions with limited digital capacity. In such cases, records can be verified and digitised through offline engagement, then uploaded into the system, ensuring that even schools without robust internet access can participate.

Founded in Liberia by Abraham Ernest Turay, EdNova Group builds digital systems that help institutions manage, secure, and verify sensitive records. The company aims to improve how data is processed and trusted, particularly in environments where manual systems have long created delays and inefficiencies.

Speaking at the launch, Turay framed the product as part of a broader shift in institutional responsibility around data.

“In today’s world, security is no longer optional; it is foundational,” Turay said. “Institutions must protect not only knowledge but also data and identities.”

Taa Wongbe, a member of the House of Representatives in the country, described the platform as a practical solution to a persistent problem in Liberia’s education sector.

“This is a problem-solving innovation—a painkiller, not a vitamin,” Wongbe said, adding that the platform simplifies a process that has historically been difficult for students, particularly those seeking opportunities abroad.

Toure said the company plans to partner with public and private institutions nationwide. Liberia currently has 81 accredited higher education institutions (HEIs), and Toure noted that partnerships with them will be key to the platform’s success. The company also plans to roll out TranscriptDove in other countries across West Africa.