Africa Bitcoin Corporation (ABC), the South Africa-based Bitcoin treasury and SME-finance company, now holds 5.0246 BTC in its corporate treasury, according to its real-time analytics dashboard. The SME lender and advisory firm has set an ambitious 2030 target of holding 21,000 BTC.

Its 2030 target would make it the largest African-listed company holding Bitcoin on its balance sheet. At its current holding of 5.0246 BTC, the firm has only covered 0.02% of that goal.

The gap between a growing yet limited stash and a sweeping long-term goal underlines how early ABC remains in this strategy, even as it pitches shareholders on gaining regulated stock-exchange exposure to Bitcoin across South Africa, Namibia, the US, and Germany.

The company, which is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), has accumulated its Bitcoin holdings at a weighted average purchase price of $100,574 per coin across seven transactions since 2024.

Its cumulative Bitcoin yield—a metric that tracks the percentage growth in Bitcoin holdings over time—has reached 207%, driven largely by accelerated accumulation in the final quarter of 2025. The company’s Bitcoin net asset value (BTC NAV), which represents the total market value of all the Bitcoin it holds on its balance sheet, now stands at $359,140.

Its market-to-net asset value multiple (mNAV), which compares the company’s enterprise value to the value of its Bitcoin holdings, stands at 46.29x. The figure underscores how small ABC’s Bitcoin treasury remains relative to the total value of its business.

Africa Bitcoin Corporation remains one of the few crypto-focused firms publicly listed on a regulated stock exchange anywhere on the continent. It currently trades on the JSE and A2X Markets in South Africa, the Namibian Stock Exchange (NSX), the OTCQB Venture Market in the US, and Germany’s Börse Frankfurt (Deutsche Börse), including the Tradegate and Lang & Schwarz retail trading platforms.

The company is continuing its multi-exchange expansion plans, broadening its African investor base and attracting pension funds and family offices seeking regulated, indirect exposure to Bitcoin.