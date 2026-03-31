Savanna Fibre sparks price war in Kenya’s stagnant broadband market

Savanna Fibre, a Kenyan Internet service provider (ISP), is attempting to upend Kenya’s internet sector by offering high-speed data at a fraction of the cost of established rivals.

The newcomer, founded in 2024, has introduced a 100 megabits per second (Mbps) plan for KES 2,000 ($15.40), a price point that undercuts the market leader’s equivalent offering by 80%.

The move targets a value gap in a country where connectivity costs have remained stubbornly high. While Savanna lacks the physical reach of its competitors, its aggressive pricing is a clear play for customer retention and rapid brand switching.

Market leader Safaricom currently holds a 35.6% share with over 815,000 subscriptions, according to September 2025 data from the Communications Authority of Kenya.

Safaricom’s entry-level 15 Mbps plan costs KES 3,000 ($23). At that price, Safaricom users pay KES 200 ($1.54) per Mbps. Savanna’s new tier reduces that cost to KES 20 ($0.15) per Mbps.

The disparity extends to the highest speed tiers. Savanna’s 1 Gbps plan is priced at KES 10,000 ($77).

By contrast, Safaricom charges KES 20,000 ($154) for the same speed, while Jamii Telecommunications Ltd (JTL)—which holds a 20.4% market share—lists its 1 Gbps service at KES 30,000 ($231).

Provider Speed Monthly Price (USD) Savanna Fibre Savanna Fibre 100 Mbps $15.38 Savanna Fibre 250 Mbps $34.62 Savanna Fibre 500 Mbps $46.15 Savanna Fibre 1 Gbps $76.92 Zuku Zuku 15 Mbps $21.54 Zuku 30 Mbps $29.23 Zuku 50 Mbps $33.85 Zuku 100 Mbps $76.92 Safaricom Safaricom 15 Mbps $23.08 Safaricom 30 Mbps $31.54 Safaricom 80 Mbps $48.46 Safaricom 500 Mbps $96.15 Safaricom 1 Gbps $153.85 JTL (Faiba) JTL (Faiba) 30 Mbps $23.08 JTL (Faiba) 60 Mbps $30.77 JTL (Faiba) 90 Mbps $38.46 JTL (Faiba) 150 Mbps $76.92 JTL (Faiba) 1 Gbps $230.77

Incumbent pressure

Third-place provider Wananchi Group (Zuku), with an 11.8% share, faces similar pressure. Zuku currently charges KES 10,000 ($77) for 100 Mbps, five times Savanna’s rate.

Savanna’s strategy mirrors Starlink’s disruptive entry, which occupies just 0.8% of the market but has forced local internet service providers to increase speeds.

The logistical challenge for Savanna remains its limited footprint. Unlike Safaricom’s widespread urban network, Savanna is still scaling its infrastructure.

The market now faces a brutal race to the bottom. Safaricom and JTL must choose between protecting legacy margins or slashing prices to stop a mass exodus of high-value subscribers.