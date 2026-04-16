Enugu State in southeastern Nigeria says it is planning an artificial intelligence institute intended to prepare graduates for roles in global digital markets.

Arinze Chilo-Offiah, the governor’s special adviser on digital economy and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises, who leads the project, frames it within a broader economic argument.

“If you look at (diaspora) remittances, they rival what we earn from crude,” he told TechCabal on Tuesday during a visit to his Enugu office. “So the question becomes, what is our real competitive advantage?”

He argues that talents, particularly in specialised fields such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and software engineering, offer a clearer path for the digital economy of the state.

The plan signals a shift in how subnational governments in Nigeria are thinking about economic development, moving from reliance on physical industries toward exporting digital talent into global markets. The Nigerian federal government, through the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, plans to train 3 million technical talents by 2027.

Building a talent pipeline

The AI institute is part of the Enugu government’s broader “talent city” framework that integrates training, outsourcing, and infrastructure into a single pipeline, according to Chilo-Offiah. The idea, he shared, is to align education directly with employer demand, so graduates can move into jobs rather than wait for opportunities to emerge.

He said the proposed institution would operate as a specialised AI institute with degree-awarding status under the National Universities Commission (NUC), rather than a conventional university. In the interim, it could function as a satellite campus under the Enugu State University of Technology with a provisional licence, before eventually becoming an independent institution.

Under this structure, students—including undergraduates from institutions such as the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN)—could transition into approved academic pathways, subject to admission requirements. He said the model would combine the credibility of a degree-awarding institution with the flexibility and practical focus of a specialised training centre.

The wider ecosystem begins with a 750-seat business process outsourcing (BPO) centre already under construction, alongside a larger 2,000-seat knowledge process outsourcing (KPO) facility. These centres are expected to handle global contracts spanning software engineering, AI services, and data operations.

The proposed AI institute would sit above this layer as an elite training hub modelled loosely on India’s Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Chilo-Offiah.

Entry would not follow Nigeria’s traditional university admission system. Instead, candidates will be selected through competitive assessments, with preference given to applicants who already possess foundational technical training. Enugu is also working with the NUC to formalise programme recognition, he said.

“This is not another mass university,” Chilo-Offiah said. “It’s for the best of the best.”

The goal is a direct pathway between education and employment. Graduates would transition into outsourcing roles tied to international clients, earning global incomes while in Nigeria. The government says it is already engaging foreign companies to secure opportunities for future graduates.

A bet on infrastructure and partnerships

Physically, the project is based on both refurbished facilities and new infrastructure. A key component is an abandoned digital industrial park located in Nike, Enugu, originally built by the Nigerian Communications Commission but left incomplete due to funding shortfalls.

The facility will be handed over to the state government under a long-term agreement in June 2026, according to Chilo-Offiah.

Nearby, an existing commercial building is being converted into the BPO hub, while a new 21,000-square-metre “tech hall” is planned to house the AI institute and other advanced facilities, including labs, prototyping spaces, and even residential quarters for founders and researchers.

The early phases of the broader ecosystem are estimated to cost about $15 million, covering both capital investment and initial operations, according to a document shown by Chilo-Offiah. However, Enugu is not positioning itself as the sole funder.

Instead, the state is leaning heavily on private-sector partnerships. Chilo-Offiah disclosed that Special-purpose vehicles (SPVs) will be created to attract investors and operators, with the government playing more of an enabling role than a controlling one.

“I’m not a believer in the government doing everything,” he said. “We want the private sector to run it and invest.”

This approach mirrors the structure of emerging outsourcing hubs. Ekiti State, for instance, is building a similar talent outsourcing model, though without a dedicated AI institute. In the BPO project, for example, the state is funding renovations, while private partners such as Norrsken are providing equipment and managing operations.

Africa’s AI learning ecosystem

Enugu’s push to build an AI university comes as African countries experiment with different models for AI education. In Nigeria, most efforts are still embedded within existing institutions, with programmes at the University of Lagos and the Federal University of Technology, Akure leading the way.

Momentum has been building. In October 2025, OpenAI selected the University of Lagos to host its first AI Academy in Africa, offering specialised research and training resources. Launched in April 2026, the initiative is part of a broader network of “University Innovation Pods” (UniPods), where AI drives research and commercialisation.

Meanwhile, FUTA—long known for its School of Computing—has emerged as a key hub for the national AI research scheme, anchoring postgraduate AI training in West Africa.

Elsewhere on the continent, countries like Egypt, South Africa, and Kenya are building more specialised institutions for artificial intelligence research and training. These efforts reflect a shift toward dedicated AI faculties and applied research centres rather than embedding AI solely within traditional university departments.

In Egypt, Al Alamein International University was established in 2020 in New Alamein City as part of the country’s fourth-generation university programme. It places AI, data science, and advanced engineering disciplines at the centre of its curriculum.

South Africa’s African Institute for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (AfriDSAI) is based at the University of Pretoria and was formally launched in August 2025. The institute focuses on AI research that connects academia with public policy and industry, particularly in areas such as governance, development, and applied machine learning.

In Kenya, AI-focused innovation hubs have emerged within universities such as Dedan Kimathi University of Technology (established in 2012 as a chartered university) and Strathmore University (founded in 1961 as a private college and upgraded to university status in 2002). These institutions are central to the country’s “Silicon Savannah” ecosystem, with research and training focused on AI applications in agriculture, climate resilience, and digital services.

If global companies can access skilled, lower-cost talent in one location, they are more likely to set up operations in Enugu, according to Chilo-Offiah. To reinforce this, the Enugu government stated that it was also offering incentives, including subsidised housing for founders and dedicated spaces for startups. Both would be built within the facility and its environs.

The hard realities of building an AI varsity

The ambition comes with significant constraints. Building a credible AI university requires far more than lecture halls; it depends on high-performance computing infrastructure, stable power, and access to large, high-quality datasets. These are expensive inputs and, in Nigeria, often difficult to secure at scale.

Even globally, the costs are steep. While basic AI labs may start at $20,000 to $80,000, full-scale research centres can exceed $1 million. Beyond infrastructure, there is also the challenge of attracting qualified talent and designing a curriculum that keeps pace with rapid advances in artificial intelligence.

These demands reflect a broader shift in what it means to run an AI-focused institution. Unlike traditional computer science programmes, the emphasis is no longer just on teaching software but on managing AI infrastructure and governing data.

This shift requires dedicated GPU clusters, high-speed networking, and robust cooling and backup power systems. In markets with unreliable electricity, this often means investing in solar-hybrid solutions to keep systems running efficiently.

According to the OECD Digital Education Outlook 2026, AI institutes need practitioners—machine learning engineers, data scientists, and Machine Learning Operations (MLOps) specialists—not just academic lecturers.

Training models are also evolving. Leading programmes now embed AI across disciplines like healthcare, law, and agriculture, while moving away from traditional exams toward project-based assessments, oral defences, and hackathons. These approaches are designed to test real-world skills in an era where AI can easily generate written answers.

Beyond setup, ongoing expenses remain significant. Many institutes rely on hybrid cloud systems that combine physical infrastructure with platforms like AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud, often spending thousands of dollars per month to maintain compute capacity.

For Enugu, partnerships may help ease some of this burden. But execution will be critical. Without sustained investment, strong governance, and clear pathways to monetisation—through research, talent placement, or commercial applications—the project risks falling short of its ambition.

Chilo-Offiah acknowledges this tension. Alongside the AI institute, the state says it plans to train up to 50,000 young people annually through digital skills programmes spread across multiple centres through the Enugu Talent City project, which it is also pushing.

For now, Enugu is betting that talent, if properly harnessed, can become its most valuable export.