👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – CBN gives PoS agents more room

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I&M, a mid-tier Kenyan bank listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) and operating across five African markets, is putting its money where its mouth is. Fifteen years after buying into Tanzania with a 55% stake in a small bank, I&M now owns almost all of it.

In 2025, the lender spent KES1 billion ($7.7 million) to buy out two minority shareholders in its Tanzanian subsidiary and participate in a rights issue, lifting its ownership in I&M Bank Tanzania from 78.51% to 95.51%. PROPARCO, a French development finance institution (DFI), and Microfinance East Africa Limited sold their stakes to I&M and exited the subsidiary, making its Tanzanian operations a near wholly-owned subsidiary.

I&M is making bets across its East African operations. Beyond Kenya, the bank added 355 employees across the group in 2025, with the majority being in Kenya, where it opened 10 new branches and grew its customer base by 33% to nearly one million customers. It posted a 20.2% jump in net profit in Q1 2026. For a bank that has spent years as a mid-tier player with regional ambitions, the numbers are starting to look less mid-tier.

I&M is maturing as a regional leader. Buying out a DFI like PROPARCO is a rite of passage of sorts. DFIs typically come in early, provide patient capital and credibility, and exit once the business is profitable and self-sustaining enough to attract or self-fund growth.

I&M’s move to grow its stake in the subsidiary signals that it wants to benefit from more upside; for the bank, it is no longer a side project.