Despite legal questions, Lagos commissioner insists ban on ORide, MAX.ng and Gokada will stand
Olumuyiwa Olowogboyega
30th January 2020
Lagos State is Considering a N25m Annual License for Bike Hailing Startups

Bike hailing startups are operating in a regulatory grey area in Lagos. The proposed license offers a way out, but at an unsustainable N25m annually fee.

While sources in the mobility sector say Tuesday’s ban does not affect them, Lagos state officials insist that a ban on ORide, Gokada and all types of motorcycles will continue.

On January 27, TechCabal reported the Lagos state government’s ban on Motorcycles and tricycles across 15 local government areas. 

Motorcycle bans are not new in Lagos with attempts at outlawing them in the state since 2012. 

The new ban, according to a statement by the Commissioner for information and strategy, Gbenga Omotoso is comprehensive. It will affect players in the mobility sector like ORide, Gokada and MAX.ng.

The commissioner says the ban is “in compliance with the extant transport sector reform laws 2018”. The transport sector reform law of 2018 can be traced to the state road traffic law (2012).


The Lagos state road traffic law 2012

The Lagos state road traffic law (2012) explains government’s position. The 2012 law lists highways and roads motorcycles are prohibited on.

But the Lagos State commissioner of transport, Dr. Frederick Olaseinde told TechCabal: “Let me make it clear, motorcycles and tricycles are not part of the Lagos masterplan. They came in because there is a gap, but they don’t have a place in a mega-city because of security and safety”

Some of the reasons for the ban are traffic congestion and a rate of fatal accidents the government says is worrying.

But the law provides a way out for motorcycles above 200cc

Lagos state road traffic law 2012
Lagos state road traffic law 2012

About the inconsistency in the transport sector law, Dr. Olaseinde insists there are no loopholes.

“I have looked at the loopholes you’re talking about with the Attorney General and it is not a loophole. Nowhere did we say that motorcycles should be used for public transportation”

TechCabal contacted the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice for Lagos state, Moyosore Onigbanjo, but at the time of this report, he has not responded to requests for comments. 

How is the mobility sector responding?

TechCabal reached out to MaxNg, Gokada  as well as ORide, but all companies will not be making official comments on the ban at this time. 

However, sources close to the situation at these companies spoke off the record. Their position is that the Lagos State Transport reform law (2018) is clear on regulations for Tricycles and motorcycles in Lagos.They are sure the ban will not affect them.

In their view, the extant laws in Lagos back their position.

While Section 46 of the reform law bans motorcycles, there are exceptions to these restrictions. 

Despite seeming contradictions, Lagos says the ban on ORide and all motorcycles will continue
Despite seeming contradictions, Lagos says the ban on ORide and all motorcycles will continue

Lagos Transport sector reform law (2018)
Lagos Transport sector reform law (2018)

The Lagos state law bans motorcycles from operating on 475 roads, but the restriction does not apply to motorcycles with 200cc engines. It also says that these motorcycles cannot carry more than one passenger and makes protective helmets compulsory. 

It also makes insurance compulsory for motorcycle owners. Yet, the government’s interpretation of the transport sector reform law is curious.

How the government is interpreting transport laws

The government’s position on its own transport law is confusing. It means that the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit (Taskforce) often impounds motorcycles in the state. 

In one instance in April 2019, 105 motorcycles were seized by the task force for using “restricted routes”. The task force has a history of these sporadic arrests.

In August 2019, there was a similar incident involving 125 motorcycles. The chairman of the task force told The Guardian: “We are going to ensure that there is total compliance with the Lagos Traffic Regulations by all commercial motorcycle operators across Lagos.”

This TechCabal report details how over 3,000 motorcycles belonging to ORide, MAX.ng and Gokada were impounded in December 2019. 

It begs the questions: if the transport sector reform laws are straightforward, why is the government interpreting it differently?


Tags:
Read this next
sendy_kenya
Sendy, a Kenyan logistics startup, closes $20m Series B round
Logistics & Transport
29th January 2020

Sendy, a Kenyan startup that facilitates on-demand delivery services, has closed a $20 million Series B round, TechCrunch reports. Founded in 2015 by Meshack Alloys, Evanson Biwott, Don Okoth, and Malaika Judd, Sendy is an online platform for connecting entities (people and companies) who need to move goods, with willing movers. Vehicle owners can become […]

More From TC
africa_tech_startup_image
Lateral Capital on track to close a $50 million fund for emerging markets
Venture Capital
30th January 2020

After accepting its first Limited Partner (LP) investment in 2018, Lateral Capital has exceeded its initial closing target of $20 million. The US-based fund aims to accelerate and invest in early and growth-stage ventures in emerging and frontier markets.  Its venture fund gained interest from institutional investors and family offices from the US, Europe, Middle […]

Why this fintech company is helping African SMEs finance Facebook and Google ads
Features, FinTech, startups
30th January 2020

For many small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs)  in Nigeria and across Africa, access to finance anywhere on the continent remains a critical issue that determines to what degree a business is able to grow and scale its operations.  And so, despite accounting for 96% of the businesses in a country like Nigeria and contributing […]

swvl_image
“African tech companies raised $2.02 billion in equity in 2019” – Partech Africa report
Research
29th January 2020

In 2019, there were at least 250 rounds of equity investment above $200,000 into African tech startups.  These funding rounds involved 234 startups raising a total of US$2.02 Billion in equity according to a funding report by Partech Africa, an Africa-focused venture capital fund.  This represents a 550% increase in Africa’s equity funding receipt over the […]


TechCabal is a Big Cabal Media brand



Copyright © 2020
All rights reserved

Privacy & Terms