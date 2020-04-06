Coronavirus Weekly Update: Ecommerce will boom

FROM THE CABAL

The lockdown in Nigeria is causing confusion for logistics businesses in the country. There was no clear exemption for them when the president announced the lockdown. Since then, over 3,000 truck drivers on Kobo360’s logistics platform have stopped working because they’ve assumed that their cargo and truck will be impounded by law enforcement. As Coronavirus cases continue to grow in Africa, Zikoko, our Sister publication under Big Cabal Media, has put together a microsite — coronafacts.africa — that provides accurate information and free downloadable resources for the general public to help understand and keep up with the Coronavirus pandemic. While a lockdown has disrupted ride-hailing, bike-hailing companies appear to be least affected. In Oyo, South-west Nigeria, a source claims SafeBoda, one of the popular bike-hailing startups, had its best week ever. Google has launched a $6.5 million fund to fight coronavirus misinformation. In Africa, the company will fund Africa Check, a fact-checking organisation founded in 2012. The money will go to the latter’s Nigeria office where it has partnered with Nigeria’s Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and Dubawa, a platform owned by Premium Times, on fact-checks. In Africa, criminals could take advantage of pandemic anxiety to dupe people. In one example, scammers set-up an e-commerce website selling coronavirus medical products. In another case, they put together a website asking for people to enter their personal details to receive money from a former Nigerian vice president.