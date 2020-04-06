Coronavirus Weekly Update: Ecommerce will boom

|
MARCH 29, 2020 This newsletter is a weekly special focused on the effect of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19 on African tech and innovation ecosystems.
The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) wants to provide an exemption for startups providing essential services during the lockdown in Nigeria. The agency created an online form on April 5 to identify essential services companies.
The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) says 91.3% of the world’s learning population have now been impacted by global shutdowns to curb the spread of the C0VID-19 virus as at April 5, 2020. This means over 1.5 billion students in 188 countries are currently out of their classrooms with no timeframe as […]
Global markets are in turmoil. And technology startups in emerging markets will feel the brunt of the crisis that will ensue during and when the pandemic blows over. According to a Stears Business report, simultaneous demand and supply shock stemming from the closure of whole countries and their industries especially in global economic powerhouses like […]
Google is putting its weight against global coronavirus misinformation by offering a $6.5 million funding package to fact-checkers and non-profit media outlets. The internet search company set up the Google News Initiative (GNI) to “help journalism thrive in the digital age.” Through the initiative, the company hopes to direct internet news readers to accurate information […]