Coronavirus Weekly Update: Uber Kenya Suspends Night Pickups

FROM THE CABAL

TechCabal takes the coronavirus fight a step further. Beyond providing proactive information, and analysis on the epidemic, we are providing data from our “The State of Health Tech in Nigeria“ report. In Nigeria, the 81 confirmed cases are most likely grossly underreported for a lack of testing capacity. And we believe this free dataset will help identify players for collaboration and impact. As the world grinds to a halt, some African startups are weathering the storm and innovating. As expected, most are from the telemedicine and primary healthcare sectors. There are also startups in e-commerce, delivery and logistics. Two African biotech companies, Koniku and 54Gene, are in the news for good. The latter has raised $500,000 to ramp up testing in Nigeria by about 1,000 per day. Meanwhile, Koniku’s Konikore device is merging genetically modified brain cells and traditional silicon to revolutionise disease testing globally. Learning will go on. Regardless of isolation rules, these schools in Nigeria are leveraging edtech tools to keep classes going in what is likely going to become a norm across Africa in the coming days. Also, with looming timelines, physical tech talent accelerators are facing trying times and may have to temporarily tweak models to stay afloat. Ecommerce startups in South Africa are experiencing an uncomfortable surge in patronage. As quarantine and self-isolation measures are enforced, people are forced to shop online. In South Africa, orders on e-commerce platforms have quadrupled over the last week, and while learning that there is such a thing as too much business, these startups are creatively adjusting with new methods, adjusted business models and new hires.