Facebook opens Marketplace to Nigerians to find buyers and sellers closest to them
Alexander O. Onukwue
4th February 2021
shopping_boutique

Facebook created Marketplace in 2016 as a platform for buyers and sellers within the same location to find each other easily. But the service was not available in Nigeria, until this week.

Adaora Ikenze, Facebook’s head of public policy for Anglophone Africa, says the launch is in line with the company’s “ongoing efforts in helping to boost buying and selling in Nigeria and connecting communities.”

Marketplace was already available in South Africa, Ethiopia and Kenya. It is curious that Nigeria joins the party later than those three countries considering more people use Facebook in Nigeria than elsewhere in Africa. 

According to Statista, the number of Nigerian Facebook users has grown by a staggering 35% in three years; from 17.87 million in 2017 to 27.46 million in 2020. It is projected to grow to 43.53 million in 2025.

Facebook’s launch of Marketplace in Nigeria is aimed at harnessing the positive e-commerce wave triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Ikenze suggests buying and selling activities have increased on Facebook over the last 10 months and that Marketplace “will provide people with a convenient destination where they can discover new products, shop for things they want or find buyers for the things they are ready to part with.”

facebook_marketplace_nigeria
Facebook Marketplace is now available in Nigeria

Only users who are at least 18 years old and have been on Facebook for some time can use Marketplace. This is done to curtail the prevalence of scam accounts that set up and immediately try to defraud unsuspecting users. 

Anyone who meets the eligibility requirements can list a product on Marketplace as a seller. The seller takes a photo of the item for sale and a description of the name, price, location, and product category. When posted, the item will be visible to everyone on Facebook and not just Marketplace.

Sellers are required to conform to Facebook’s community standards around safety, non-violence, respect for intellectual property, and objectionable content. Sellers are also to be mindful of Facebook’s rules around the sale of animals, alcohol, and other aspects of their commerce policies.

Facebook says buyers should verify the items they intend to buy and shipping arrangements. 

Buyers should ask the seller for a proof of authenticity and in situations where the delivery will be done by the seller, they should schedule to meet at a public place. 

On Wednesday, Police in the U.S. state of Tennessee arrested a man for allegedly trying to rob someone he was scheduled to sell an iPhone to. Both parties supposedly agreed to the transaction over Facebook Marketplace.  

Marketplace could increase the use cases for Facebook in Nigeria, deepening the Silicon Valley company’s presence in Africa’s most populous country and largest economy. 

Last September, Facebook announced that it would set up an office in Nigeria presumably to have foot soldiers marshalling its plan for growth in Africa.

Why is Facebook really coming to Nigeria?

That office is supposed to open in the first half of this year in Lagos, housing a team of sales, partnerships, policy and communications personnel. Notably, Facebook will have engineers working in the Lagos office in what will be its first set of engineers on the continent.

Tags:
Read this next
The rising cost of internet censorship in African countries
Social Media
13th January 2021

On July 2, 2020, my colleague, Muyiwa, sent a WhatsApp message to Naol, his acquaintance who lives in Ethiopia. She received his message 9 days later because her internet had been cut by the government.  One thing is common when African citizens/residents take to the streets to protest bad governments: social media regulations are imposed […]

More From TC
mono-founders
Why Nigerian fintech Mono is taking $125k from Y Combinator after a $500k pre-seed round
FinTech
3rd February 2021

American startup accelerator Y Combinator (YC) will have 36 startups participating in its winter 2021 programme. The only African startup in the group is Mono, a Nigerian fintech building APIs for open banking and simplified financial accounts management. Mono was founded by Abdulhamid Hassan and Prakhar Singh. They launched the company in August 2020 and […]

Papa Yusupha Njie risked it all to build a multi-million dollar ISP in The Gambia
My Life In Tech
3rd February 2021

It’s one thing to leave the UK to return to The Gambia in 1998. It’s another thing to leave a steady job and run the risk of starting a business in the early 2000s. Papa Yusupha Njie did both of these things and today he is the chairman of Access Bank Gambia and his company Unique Solutions is worth millions of dollars.
This is his life in tech.

Wikipedia: We’ve helped amplify more African stories
Features
3rd February 2021

The idea of compiling the world’s knowledge into a single location started before Dennis Diderot created the modern encyclopedia in the 18th Century.  Centuries after, riding on the growing popularity and potential of the world wide web, Jimmy Wales and Lary Sanger gave the idea of an encyclopedia new breath in January 2001. Wikipedia was […]


TechCabal is a Big Cabal Media brand



Copyright © 2013 - 2021
All rights reserved

Privacy & Terms
X