The Next Wave: Software is eating agriculture

Shifting cultivation

Agritech tastes like new wine, but the grapes and wineskin have been maturing for ages.

During the Second Agricultural Revolution, our ancestors reached record heights of productivity thanks to ingenious new farming methods. You can draw a straight line from the 1600s’ Norfolk four-course system – a crop rotation system that juiced soil fertility and crop yield – to Elon Musk’s Teslas and Elsa Majimbo’s crispy Instagram Reels in the 2020s.

However, too much juice was unleashed within that timeline. From the 1940s, Baby Boomers tried to fast-track farming with pesticides and herbicides. It worked for a while – more food on more tables, more free time to invent Apple and the internet – but at serious cost. Moving fast on farms broke things on the planet.

Today, Africa lives with some consequences of that Green Revolution’s toxic fallout. From destructive locust attacks in East Africa and Ethiopia, to devastating pollution in Nigeria’s Niger Delta wetlands.

And so another agric revolution is needed, one where strategic, specific information is trusted more than chemicals.

Africa wants to lead this

I am fascinated by the job descriptions on Aerobotics’ recruitment page. The South African startup recently closed a $17m Series B round to expand their global services.



They want to add Computer Vision Engineers, Software Engineers and Data Scientists to the team’s headquarters in Cape Town. It’s a thrill to see these very fintech-y jobs requested by an African startup helping farmers grow better fruits and tree crops.

Aerobotics has data on over 100 million trees and 1 million fruits. They may soon obtain patents for tech that estimates tree age, and for predicting the yield of tree crops.

Gro Intelligence is the other multi-million-dollar-raising, AI-enabled, Africa-born startup solving global food problems. But I am also drawn to Agrocenta which curates market information on an app for small-scale farmers in Ghana and has raised $1.9 million in three years.