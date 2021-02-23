Why Spotify coming to Nigeria excites a former Nigerian Spotify user
Itohan Esekheigbe
23rd February 2021

Spotify is coming to Nigeria soon, and although they’ve not given an official date yet they’ve announced with their tweet that it’ll be in a couple of days. As a former Spotify user in Nigeria who left because of the hassles involved in using the audio streaming platform, here’s why I’m excited and you should be too. 

Goodbye to fake addresses 

Once Spotify comes to Nigeria, you will no longer need a VPN – to trick your laptop or mobile device into thinking it’s in another location – to be able to access the app. The configuration process of VPNs can be a bit technical and this is a turn off for some people. 

Beyond the issue of initially setting up a VPN, anyone who’s used Spotify in Nigeria must have experienced being logged out and needing a VPN to log back in. 

With Spotify coming to Nigeria you can say bye-bye to VPN and hello to regular unhitched network streaming. 

You will also no longer need to fake an address and location in order to register for the Spotify family plan. Your regular Nigerian address will work just fine! Now you can ask people to join your family plan and you don’t need long explainers on how they will have to use the app. 

Goodbye to exchange rate worries

The ever-fluctuating dollar to naira rate can put a strain on anyone’s finances. Currently, Spotify users have to convert the price for their subscription from dollars and also pay with a domiciliary account. 

With the rate at which the naira keeps crashing and the dollar keeps rising, your pocket definitely feels it. Going forward, with the possibility of paying for your subscription in naira, your pocket will thank you. 

Goodbye to being more vulnerable to viruses

Finally, with Spotify being available in Nigeria you won’t have to subject yourself to third party downloads that could make your device vulnerable to viruses. You can download straight from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.  

With all these in mind, all we (of course, I’m going back to Spotify) have to do is wait for a date to be announced so a countdown can begin. 

Tags:
Read this next
A robot gave me my skincare routine
Opinion, Reviews
8th December 2020

With every sun-kissed picture or video across social media, there’s the expectation that someone in the replies or comments will ask the poster to “Drop the skincare routine”. In some cases, people do. But do you ever wonder if people don’t have skincare routines to drop? No, you don’t, you only think about yourself…

More From TC
South African digital bank, TymeBank, raises $109 million
News
23rd February 2021

TymeBank, the South African digital bank owned by African Rainbow Capital (ARC) has announced a $109 million fund raise from investors. It is one of the largest raises by digital banks on the continentTymeBank, the South African digital bank owned by African Rainbow Capital (ARC) has announced a $109 million fund raise from investors. It is one of the largest raises by a digital bank on the continent

South African agritech startup Skudu raises funding from AgVentures
Agritech, Funding
22nd February 2021

South African agritech startup Skudu has raised funding from AgVentures, a leading agrifood tech investor in Africa. This move will help Skudu achieve its goal of becoming the leading online marketplace for agricultural inputs (animal feeds, fertilizers, plant protection chemicals) and produce on the continent. Launched in 2018, Skudu gives agribusinesses more choices to improve […]

namaste_netflix
The Next Wave: ‘Namaste Africa’, five years later
The Next Wave
22nd February 2021

New telcos in Addis FEBRUARY 21, 2021 This newsletter is a weekly in-depth analysis of tech and innovation in Africa that will serve as a post-pandemic guide. Subscribe here to get it directly in your inbox every Sunday at 3 pm WAT Hello, What’s with the weather everywhere? There’s the harsh, unsolicited return of harmattan […]


TechCabal is a Big Cabal Media brand



Copyright © 2013 - 2021
All rights reserved

Privacy & Terms
X