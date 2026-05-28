This is a guide to the cheapest phones in Nigeria and their prices, covering everything under ₦200,000 that is worth your money. The prices here are live listings pulled directly from Jumia Nigeria, Slot Nigeria, and Konga on May 27, 2026. To make this list, a phone had to be confirmed in stock with a live price on one of those three platforms, priced under ₦200,000, and genuinely useful for everyday tasks. Prices can shift week to week, so always confirm the current price on the product page before paying.

What to expect under ₦200,000

At the ₦200,000 ceiling in mid-2026, you are mostly looking at phones with 6.6- to 6.78-inch HD+ or 120Hz LCD screens, 4 to 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a 5,000 to 5,200 mAh battery, and an Android 14 or 15 chipset. AMOLED panels, FHD+ resolution, and 45W or faster charging are starting to appear in this segment, but the Pro variants that offer these features are priced above ₦200,000 across every retailer checked.

A few things are worth knowing before you decide:

Slot.ng prices are typically the lowest for Transsion brands like Tecno, Infinix, and Itel. Jumia tends to have the lowest prices on Samsung Galaxy A-series and Xiaomi Redmi A-series.

Konga’s price of ₦165,000 for the Tecno Spark 40 is the best live deal on that configuration anywhere, as confirmed on May 27, 2026.

Stock moves fast at this price range. Several phones targeted on Konga returned “Product Not Found” or “Out of Stock” on the day of this research. Every phone on this list was confirmed in stock on May 27, 2026.

Cross-retailer pricing on the same phone varies widely. The Tecno Spark 40, for example, ranges from ₦165,000 on Konga (4+4GB / 128GB) to ₦184,600 on Slot (8GB / 256GB) to ₦173,699 on Jumia, where it is currently out of stock.

The 12 best phones under ₦200,000 right now

Under ₦120,000 (Entry level/Second phone)

1. POCO C71 (3GB / 64GB)

Image source: Tech With Shaman on YouTube

Price: ₦102,182 on Jumia (Flash Sale)

₦102,182 on Jumia (Flash Sale) Live listing: https://www.jumia.com.ng/poco-c71-6.88-3gb-ram-64gb-rom-android-15-black-418501178.html

The POCO C71 is the cheapest Android 15 phone with a 120Hz panel confirmed in stock on this list. You get a 6.88-inch HD+ 120Hz LCD, a MediaTek Helio G81-class chip, 3GB RAM, 64GB storage, dual-SIM 4G, and a large battery.

It is the right pick for a parent phone, a secondary line, or anyone who mainly needs WhatsApp, banking apps, and calls. The 3GB RAM means it is not built for heavy games or running multiple demanding apps at once.

2. Realme Note 50 (4GB / 128GB)

Image source: Valor Reviews on YouTube

Price: ₦119,100 on Slot

₦119,100 on Slot Live listing: https://slot.ng/ (catalog search: Realme Note 50 4GB+128GB)

You get a 6.74-inch HD+ 90Hz IPS screen, a UNISOC T612 octa-core chip, 4GB of RAM (expandable), 128GB of storage, a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging, Android 13, and an IP54 rating.

The 128GB storage is the headline here. At this price tier, most phones ship with 64GB of storage, which fills up quickly when you store WhatsApp videos, photos, and apps. The Realme Note 50 gives you double that for under ₦120,000.

₦120,000 to ₦150,000 (The sweet spot)

3. Samsung Galaxy A07 (4GB / 64GB)

Image source: GSMArena Official on YouTube

Price: ₦135,489 on Jumia (Flash Sale) / ₦134,800 on Slot

₦135,489 on Jumia (Flash Sale) / ₦134,800 on Slot Jumia listing: https://www.jumia.com.ng/samsung-galaxy-a07-6.7-4gb-ram64gbgb-rom-black-418619807.html

https://www.jumia.com.ng/samsung-galaxy-a07-6.7-4gb-ram64gbgb-rom-black-418619807.html Slot listing: https://slot.ng/ (catalog: Samsung Galaxy A07 4GB + 64GB at ₦134,800)

The Galaxy A07 runs on the MediaTek Helio G99, a 6nm chip that is meaningfully faster than the G81-class chips in almost every other phone on this list. The display is a 6.7-inch PLS LCD at 90Hz. The camera is 50MP dual rear and 8MP selfie. The battery is 5,000 mAh with 25W charging. It ships with Android 15 and One UI 7.

The biggest reason to pick this phone is software support. Samsung confirmed the Galaxy A07 will receive six major Android OS upgrades and six years of security updates. That is far more than the one or two updates you get from Tecno, Infinix, or Xiaomi at this price. If you keep phones for three to five years, this matters a lot.

4. Infinix Hot 50i (4GB / 128GB)

Eugoson Quorch on YouTube

Price: ₦135,400 on Slot (special price) / regular ₦141,400

₦135,400 on Slot (special price) / regular ₦141,400 Live listing: https://slot.ng/infinix-hot-50i-x6531b-128gb-4gb.html

You get a 6.7-inch IPS LCD at 120Hz with 500 nits peak brightness, a MediaTek Helio G81 chip, 4GB RAM plus 4GB virtual RAM, 128GB storage, a 48MP rear camera and 8MP selfie, a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W charging, Android 14 with XOS 14.5, IP54 dust and splash resistance, a side fingerprint sensor, dual stereo speakers, FM radio, and USB-C.

This is the best balance of screen quality, storage, and durability you will find under ₦140,000. The 5-metre LED flashlight is also a practical feature during power outages, which is a real consideration for daily use in Nigeria.

5. Tecno Spark 30C (4GB / 128GB)

Image source: Vaylen Tech Studios on YouTube

Price: ₦135,600 on Slot (special price) / ₦145,000 on Konga

₦135,600 on Slot (special price) / ₦145,000 on Konga Slot listing: https://slot.ng/ (catalog: TECNO SPARK 30C 4GB+128GB, was ₦141,600, now -4%)

https://slot.ng/ (catalog: TECNO SPARK 30C 4GB+128GB, was ₦141,600, now -4%) Konga listing: https://www.konga.com/product/tecno-spark-30c-6-67-128gb-rom-4-4gb-ram-4g-lte-dual-sim-fingerprint-5000mah-black-6549737 (Seller: Wholesale Phones, Pay on Delivery available)

The Spark 30C comes with a 6.67-inch 120Hz IPS display, a MediaTek Helio G81 chip, 4GB RAM plus 4GB virtual, 128GB storage, a 50MP main camera and 8MP selfie, a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W charging, dual stereo speakers with DTS audio, a side fingerprint sensor, an infrared remote, and Android 14 with HiOS.

The infrared remote is the standout feature here. It works with most Nigerian split-unit ACs and DStv decoders, which means one less remote to keep track of. Slot’s ₦135,600 is the cheapest confirmed live price for this configuration on May 27, 2026.

₦145,000 to ₦170,000 (Main recommendations)

6. Samsung Galaxy A06 (4GB / 128GB)

Image source: Izzi Boye on YouTube

Price: ₦146,005 on Jumia (Flash Sale)

₦146,005 on Jumia (Flash Sale) Live listing: https://www.jumia.com.ng/samsung-galaxy-a06-6.7-4gb-ram128gb-rom-android-14-black-401614264.html

You get a 6.7-inch PLS LCD at 90Hz, a MediaTek Helio G85 chip, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage with a dedicated microSD slot, a 50MP and 2MP dual rear camera and an 8MP selfie, a 5,000 mAh battery with 25W charging, Android 14, and One UI 6.1.

One UI is noticeably smoother than HiOS or XOS at the same RAM level. You also get Samsung Knox security and Find My Device, which are the best-in-class tools at this price tier. The trade-off with the A06 compared to the A07 is that it receives only two major OS updates, whereas the A07 receives six. It is a good short-term buy but a weaker long-term one.

7. Xiaomi Redmi 14C (6GB / 128GB)

Image source: Izzi Boye on YouTube

Price: ₦146,600 on Slot

₦146,600 on Slot Live listing: https://slot.ng/ (catalog: Xiaomi Redmi 14C 6GB+128GB)

The Redmi 14C has the largest screen on this list at 6.88 inches, a 120Hz HD+ LCD, a MediaTek Helio G81 Ultra chip, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage with a dedicated microSD slot up to 1TB, a triple rear camera setup of 50MP, 2MP, and 0.08MP, a 13MP selfie camera with night mode, a 5,160 mAh battery with 18W USB-C charging, Android 14 with HyperOS, a side fingerprint sensor, and face unlock.

The 6GB RAM is a meaningful step up for multitasking, and HyperOS is the lightest software skin among Chinese budget brands. The 13MP selfie camera with night mode is a genuine class above the 8MP front shooters found on most competitors at this price.

8. Xiaomi Redmi A7 Pro (4GB / 128GB)

Image source: Critical Tech on YouTube

Price: ₦149,900 on Jumia (Flash Sale)

₦149,900 on Jumia (Flash Sale) Live listing: https://www.jumia.com.ng/xiaomi-redmi-a7-pro-6.9-4gb-ram128gb-rom-black-419511167.html

You get a 6.9-inch HD+ display, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage, Android 15 with HyperOS, and dual-SIM 4G.

The Redmi A7 Pro is one of the very few phones under ₦150,000 confirmed to ship with Android 15 out of the box. The 6.9-inch panel is also the largest display available under ₦150,000 on this list.

9. Xiaomi Redmi 15C (4GB / 128GB)

Image source: Izzi Boye on YouTube

Price: ₦153,404 on Jumia (-7% on listing)

₦153,404 on Jumia (-7% on listing) Live listing: https://www.jumia.com.ng/xiaomi-redmi-15c-6.9-4gb-ram128gb-rom-android-15-midnight-black-418619710.html

The Redmi 15C has a 6.9-inch 120Hz HD+ display, a Helio G81 Ultra-class chip, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage, dual-SIM 4G, and Android 15 with HyperOS.

This is the newest Xiaomi C-series phone available in Nigeria. It ships with Android 15 and benefits from Xiaomi’s longer software support window compared to Tecno and Infinix phones at the same price.

10. Tecno Spark 40 (4GB + 4GB Virtual / 128GB)

Image source: Eugoson Quorch on YouTube

Price: ₦165,000 on Konga (same phone is listed at ₦173,699 on Jumia but currently out of stock)

₦165,000 on Konga (same phone is listed at ₦173,699 on Jumia but currently out of stock) Konga listing: https://www.konga.com/product/tecno-spark-40-6-67-128gb-rom-4-4gb-ram-4g-lte-dual-sim-fingerprint-5200mah-black-6778777 (Seller: Wholesale Phones, Pay on Delivery available)

You get a 6.67-inch 120Hz HD+ punch-hole LCD, a MediaTek Helio G81 chip, 4GB RAM plus 4GB virtual RAM, 128GB storage, a 50MP dual-flash rear camera and 8MP selfie, a 5,200 mAh battery with 45W fast charging, IP54 dust and splash resistance, a side fingerprint sensor, dual speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio, an IR remote, FreeLink off-network calling, and Android 14 with HiOS 15.

The 45W charging is the standout feature. At ₦165,000, no other phone on this list supports charging this fast. The 5,200 mAh battery also sits above the 5,000 mAh standard for this price range. Konga’s ₦165,000 is the best confirmed live price for this configuration on May 27, 2026.

₦170,000 to ₦200,000 (Premium budget)

11. Tecno Spark 40 (8GB / 256GB)

Price: ₦184,600 on Slot

₦184,600 on Slot Live listing: https://slot.ng/ (catalog: Tecno Spark 40 8GB+256GB)

This is the same Spark 40 as in number 10 above, but in the higher-storage variant. The display is a 6.78-inch FHD+ with a resolution of 1080×2460. Slot’s spec sheet lists it at 90Hz; Konga’s listing for the same model line lists it at 120Hz. Treat that with caution and verify in-store if the refresh rate is important to you. The chip is MediaTek, RAM is 8GB, storage is 256GB, the camera is 64MP main and 13MP selfie per the Slot’s spec sheet, and the battery is 5,000 mAh with 45W charging on Android 14.

For about ₦20,000 more than the Konga 4GB/128GB variant, you get double the RAM and storage. If you plan to keep this phone for three or more years, the 8GB / 256GB version is the better long-term investment. Slot’s price for this SKU is the lowest confirmed live price found anywhere on May 27, 2026.

Note on the 120Hz claim: Konga’s listing for the standard Spark 40 cites 120Hz; Slot’s spec sheet for the 8/256GB variant cites 90Hz. The Spark 40 Pro at ₦275,700 on Slot is the confirmed 120Hz AMOLED model. Verify in-store before buying if the refresh rate is the deciding factor for you.

12. Infinix Hot 50 (8GB / 128GB)

Image source: Infinix Mobile on YouTube

Price: ₦198,000 on Slot (special price) / regular ₦210,000

₦198,000 on Slot (special price) / regular ₦210,000 Live listing: https://slot.ng/ (catalog: Infinix Hot 50 128GB+8GB, -5% off regular price)

You get a 6.7-inch HD+ IPS display (the 6.78-inch AMOLED is reserved for the Hot 50 Pro+ which sits above ₦200,000), a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip on 6nm process that is 5G-capable, 8GB RAM extendable to 16GB, 128GB storage with microSD support up to 1TB, a 48MP Sony IMX582 main camera and depth sensor at the back, an 8MP selfie camera, a 5,000 mAh battery, Android 14 with XOS 14.5, and IP54 dust and splash resistance.

The Dimensity 6300 is the only 5G-class chip on this entire list. In AnTuTu benchmark testing, it scores 375,411 points compared to 254,779 for the Helio G81, a 47.35% performance gap. That difference is large enough to feel in everyday use. The 8GB RAM also keeps WhatsApp, Chrome, and banking apps running in the background without constant reloading. If you want the fastest day-to-day experience under ₦200,000, this is your pick.

Which phone should you buy?

Best overall buy under ₦200,000: Tecno Spark 40 (4+4GB / 128GB) at ₦165,000 on Konga. The combination of 45W charging, a 5,200 mAh battery, an IP54 rating, and a 120Hz screen at this price is unmatched. Step up to the Slot 8GB / 256GB variant at ₦184,600 if you store a lot of media or plan to keep the phone for three or more years.

Best performance under ₦200,000: Infinix Hot 50 (8GB / 128GB) at ₦198,000 on Slot. The Dimensity 6300 is the only 5G-grade chip on this list and benchmarks 47% faster than the Helio G81 family. Pick this if you want the smoothest multitasking and fastest overall experience.

Best pick under ₦150,000: Samsung Galaxy A06 (4GB / 128GB) at ₦146,005 on Jumia. One UI software polish, Knox security, and 25W charging give it an edge over the Tecno and Infinix equivalents in day-to-day usability. If you plan to keep the phone for four or more years, switch to the Samsung Galaxy A07 at ₦135,489 on Jumia for the faster Helio G99 chip and six years of OS updates instead.

Best budget pick: POCO C71 at ₦102,182 on Jumia. Android 15, a 120Hz screen, and a large battery make it genuinely usable for chats and banking. This is the lowest price point worth considering for a daily driver.

Buying by use case:

Student, first phone, or WhatsApp and banking only: POCO C71 at ₦102,182 or Infinix Hot 50i at ₦135,400

Daily driver or light gaming: Tecno Spark 40 (4GB / 128GB) at ₦165,000 on Konga or Samsung Galaxy A06 at ₦146,005 on Jumia

Power user or three-year plan: Tecno Spark 40 (8GB / 256GB) at ₦184,600 on Slot or Infinix Hot 50 (8GB / 128GB) at ₦198,000 on Slot

Prices that would change these recommendations: