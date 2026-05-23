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Android 17, codenamed Cinnamon Bun, has reached platform stability. Google Pixel devices are getting it first, with a stable release expected this summer. Samsung’s One UI 9 beta is already live for the Galaxy S26 series, and Motorola, OnePlus, Xiaomi, OPPO, Vivo, and Honor are all running early Android 17 builds on at least one flagship device.
Only Google, Samsung, Motorola, OnePlus, OPPO, Xiaomi, and Honor have officially confirmed devices so far. This article breaks down what each brand has confirmed, what is expected, and which phones will not get the update.
What is Android 17, and when is it coming?
Android 17 is Google’s new major annual Android release. It comes with a range of new platform features that will benefit all Android phones once their manufacturers roll them out.
Key features confirmed for Android 17 include:
- App Bubbles: You can open any app in a floating window on top of whatever you are already doing
- Lock-screen widgets in a new Hub mode
- Redesigned Desktop Mode with better window snapping
- Material 3 Expressive design system rolling out across the platform
- Live Updates, a new notification template for real-time events like food delivery or ride tracking
- Session-based precise location button, giving you more control over when apps access your exact location
- System-level Contacts Picker with field-level consent, so you control exactly which contact details an app can see
- APK Signature Scheme v3.2 with quantum-resistant encryption
- RAW14 image format and Photo Picker grid customisation for camera apps
- Memory limits to shut down apps that are leaking RAM in the background
The headline AI features, including Gemini Intelligence, Rambler, Create My Widget, Pause Point, and intelligent Autofill, require at least 12 GB of RAM and Gemini Nano v3. This limits the full AI experience to the Pixel 10 series, the upcoming Pixel 11, and flagships like the Galaxy S26. Older phones or mid-range devices that get Android 17 will receive the platform, but not these AI features.
When is the stable release?
Google has not named a specific date. The only official statement from Google, from a May 12, 2026, blog post by Patrick Shehane, the Director of Engineering for Android Camera, Video & Audio at Google, is that Android 17 will roll out to Pixel devices first this summer.
Android 17 reached Platform Stability with Beta 3 on March 26, 2026, and Beta 4, the last scheduled beta, shipped April 16, 2026. Based on the Android 16 cadence, which went stable on June 10, 2025, Android Authority, BGR, and 9to5Google expect the stable Android 17 release in June 2026. That is a press projection, not a Google commitment.
Google is also running a quarterly release (QPR) model alongside the main release. QPR1 Beta 1 shipped on April 23, 2026, QPR1 Beta 2 on May 6, 2026, and QPR1 Beta 3 during Google I/O on May 19, 2026. QPR1 stable is expected around September 2026, with QPR2 in Q4 2026 and QPR3 in early 2027.
Here are the phones getting the Android 17 update
1. Google Pixel
Google has officially confirmed Android 17 for every Tensor-powered Pixel device. The Android 17 beta has been available for Pixel phones since February 14, 2026. The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro get Android 17 as their final major OS update, with support ending in October 2026. The Pixel 8 and later devices are on Google’s 7-year support window.
|Device
|Status
|Expected stable rollout
|Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, 10 Pro Fold
|Confirmed (beta live)
|Day one with stable (expected June 2026)
|Pixel 10a
|Confirmed (added after Beta 1; no Gemini Intelligence — only 8 GB RAM)
|Day one with stable
|Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, 9 Pro Fold, 9a
|Confirmed (beta live)
|Day one with stable
|Pixel 8, 8 Pro, 8a
|Confirmed (beta live)
|Day one with stable
|Pixel 7, 7 Pro, 7a
|Confirmed (beta live) — also will get Android 18
|Day one with stable
|Pixel 6, 6 Pro
|Confirmed (beta live) — last major update, support ends October 2026
|Day one with stable
|Pixel 6a
|Confirmed (beta live) — also will get Android 18
|Day one with stable
|Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet
|Confirmed (beta live)
|Day one with stable
|Pixel 5a, Pixel 5 and older
|Not eligible (EOL)
|N/A
One important caveat: Gemini Intelligence requires at least 12 GB of RAM and Gemini Nano v3. This means every eligible Pixel, except the Pixel 10 series, will get the base Android 17 platform but will miss the headline AI features.
2. Samsung Galaxy (One UI 9)
Samsung officially launched the One UI 9 beta on May 13, 2026, for the Galaxy S26 series in the US, UK, Germany, South Korea, India (from May 26), and Poland.
Samsung’s own newsroom states: “the full experience of One UI 9 will be introduced with upcoming Galaxy flagship devices later this year.” The Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Flip 8 are widely reported to launch with stable One UI 9 at Galaxy Unpacked in London on July 22, 2026.
|Device
|Status
|Expected rollout
|Galaxy S26, S26+, S26 Ultra
|Confirmed (beta live)
|Stable expected from July to August 2026
|Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Flip 8
|Confirmed (will launch with One UI 9 out of the box)
|Galaxy Unpacked, July 22, 2026
|Galaxy S25, S25+, S25 Ultra, S25 Edge, S25 FE
|Expected (per Samsung’s 7-year policy)
|August to September 2026
|Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, Z Flip 7 FE
|Expected
|August to September 2026
|Galaxy S24, S24+, S24 Ultra, S24 FE
|Expected
|September to October 2026
|Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6, Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5
|Expected
|September to November 2026
|Galaxy S23, S23+, S23 Ultra, S23 FE
|Expected — oldest flagship to get One UI 9; final major update
|October to December 2026
|Galaxy A57, A56, A55, A37, A36, A35, A26, A25 (5G/LTE)
|Expected
|Late 2026 to early 2027
|Galaxy A17, A16, A15, A07
|Expected (regional/variant dependent)
|Early to mid 2027
|Galaxy Tab S11, S11 Ultra, Tab S10 series, Tab S9 series, Tab Active 5/5 Pro
|Expected
|Late 2026 to early 2027
|Galaxy S22 series, S21 FE, Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, A53/A54, XCover 6 Pro
|Will NOT get Android 17 / One UI 9 — final update is One UI 8.5
|N/A
If your Galaxy is on the “Will NOT get Android 17″ row, One UI 8.5 is your final major update.
3. OnePlus (OxygenOS 17)
OnePlus opened Android 17 Beta 2 for the OnePlus 15 on March 25, 2026, with Beta 3 following in April. These early builds still show “OxygenOS 16″ in About phone because they are developer-targeted Android 17 ports, not a finished OxygenOS 17 release.
The full OxygenOS 17 stable is widely expected to launch in early Q4 2026, starting with the OnePlus 15.
|Device
|Status
|Expected rollout
|OnePlus 15
|Confirmed — Android 17 Beta 2/3 already live
|OxygenOS 17 stable: early Q4 2026
|OnePlus 15R
|Expected
|Q4 2026
|OnePlus 13, 13R, 13s, 13T
|Expected
|Q4 2026 to Q1 2027
|OnePlus 12, 12R
|Expected — last major OS for OnePlus 12 / 12R
|Q4 2026 to Q1 2027
|OnePlus 11
|Expected — final major OS update
|Q1 2027
|OnePlus Open
|Expected — final major OS update
|Q1 2027
|OnePlus Nord 5, Nord 4, Nord CE 5
|Expected
|Q1 2027
|OnePlus Pad 2, Pad 3, Pad Go 2, Pad Lite
|Expected
|Q1 2027
|OnePlus 10 Pro and earlier, older Nord CE models
|Will NOT get Android 17
|N/A
4. Xiaomi / Redmi / POCO (HyperOS 3.3 / HyperOS 4)
Xiaomi officially launched the Android 17 Developer Preview on HyperOS 3.3 on April 30, 2026, but only for the Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Ultra, the Leica Leitzphone, and the Xiaomi 15T Pro in global variants. Then, Xiaomi skipped HyperOS 3.2 entirely.
The bulk of Android 17 for Xiaomi, Redmi, and POCO devices will come later as HyperOS 4, expected from late Q4 2026 into 2027.
|Device
|Status
|Expected rollout
|Xiaomi 17, 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max, 17 Ultra
|Confirmed (Dev Preview / HyperOS 3.3)
|Stable Q4 2026
|Xiaomi 15T Pro, Xiaomi 15T
|Confirmed (Dev Preview — 15T Pro)
|Q4 2026
|Xiaomi 15, 15 Pro, 15 Ultra, 15S Pro
|Expected (HyperOS 4)
|Q4 2026 to Q1 2027
|Xiaomi 14, 14 Pro, 14 Ultra, 14T, 14T Pro, 14 CIVI
|Expected
|Q1 2027
|Xiaomi 13, 13 Pro, 13 Ultra, 13T, 13T Pro
|Expected — final major OS for most
|Q1 to Q2 2027
|Xiaomi Mix Flip, Mix Fold 4
|Expected
|Q1 2027
|Redmi Note 15 5G, Note 15 Pro+, Redmi 15C 5G
|Expected
|Q1 2027
|Redmi K-series flagships (K80, K70)
|Expected
|Q1 2027
|POCO F8 Pro, F8 Ultra, F7, F7 Pro, F7 Ultra, X8 Pro, X8 Pro Max, X7, X7 Pro, M8, M8 Pro
|Expected
|Q1 to Q2 2027
|Xiaomi 13 Lite, 13 Pro China-only, Redmi K60 Ultra, K70 Ultra, Redmi Turbo 3, POCO X6/X6 Pro, M6 Plus, Mix Fold 3
|Will NOT get Android 17
|N/A
5. Motorola (Hello UI / Android 17)
Motorola was the first non-Google brand to open an Android 17 beta, launching on February 25, 2026, eleven days after Google’s Beta 1 was released on February 14.
The beta now covers mid-range and flagship Motorola devices across the US, India, Europe, Latin America, and Brazil. The stable Android 17 rollout from Motorola is expected in Q3 2026.
|Device
|Status
|Expected rollout
|Motorola Edge (2025), Edge 50 Ultra, Edge 60, Edge 60 Fusion, Edge 70
|Confirmed in beta
|Stable Q3 2026
|Motorola Razr 70 Ultra, Razr 60 Ultra, Razr Plus 2025, Razr Plus 2024 (Razr 50 Ultra), Razr Fold
|Confirmed in beta
|Stable Q3 2026
|Motorola Signature
|Confirmed — 7-year update commitment
|Stable Q3 2026
|Moto G86, Moto G57, Moto G57 Power
|Confirmed in beta
|Stable late Q3 to Q4 2026
|Moto G67 Power
|Confirmed — Motorola officially upgraded its policy to include Android 17
|Q4 2026
|Moto Edge 50 Neo, Edge 50 Fusion
|Expected
|Late 2026 to early 2027
|Older G-series (G14, G24, G34, G54, G84), Razr 40 series
|Will NOT get Android 17 for most models (regional variation)
|N/A
6. OPPO (ColorOS 17)
OPPO officially launched Android 17 Beta 2 for the OPPO Find X9 Pro on March 25, 2026, the same day OnePlus launched it for the OnePlus 15. The two brands share engineering under the parent company BBK/Oplus.
Stable ColorOS 17 is expected to debut in Q4 2026, starting with the Find X9 line.
|Device
|Status
|Expected rollout
|OPPO Find X9 Pro
|Confirmed in beta
|Stable Q4 2026
|OPPO Find X9, Find X9 Ultra, Find X9s
|Expected
|Q4 2026
|OPPO Find X8, Find X8 Pro, Find X8 Ultra
|Expected
|Q4 2026
|OPPO Find X7, Find X7 Ultra
|Expected — final major OS
|Q1 2027
|OPPO Find N5, Find N6 foldables
|Expected
|Q4 2026 to Q1 2027
|OPPO Reno 14, 14 F, 14 Pro, Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro, Reno 15 Mini
|Expected
|Q1 2027
|OPPO Reno 13, 13 F, 12, 12 Pro, 11 series
|Expected for most (varies by region)
|Q1 to Q2 2027
|OPPO A5 Pro, the recent F-series shipped on Android 15
|Expected
|Q2 2027
7. Vivo / iQOO (OriginOS 7 / Funtouch OS 17)
Vivo opened the Android 17 Developer Preview on April 2, 2026, and it is currently available only for the Vivo X300 Pro and iQOO 15. Stable OriginOS 7 / Funtouch OS 17 is expected to begin rolling out around September 2026.
|Device
|Status
|Expected rollout
|Vivo X300 Pro, iQOO 15
|Confirmed in beta
|Stable September to October 2026
|Vivo X300, X300 Ultra, X300 FE
|Expected
|Q3 to Q4 2026
|Vivo X200, X200 Pro, X200 Ultra, X200 FE, X200T
|Expected
|Q4 2026
|Vivo X100, X100 Pro
|Expected — final major OS
|Q4 2026 to Q1 2027
|Vivo X Fold 5, X Fold 3 Pro
|Expected
|Q4 2026 to Q1 2027
|Vivo V70, V70 FE, V70 Elite, V60 family, V50 family, V40 family
|Expected
|Q4 2026 to Q1 2027
|Vivo T5 Pro, T5x, T4 family
|Expected
|Q1 to Q2 2027
|iQOO 12, iQOO 13, iQOO Neo 9 Pro, Neo 10, Neo 10R, iQOO Z10/Z10X/Z10 Lite/Z10R
|Expected
|Q1 2027
|Vivo Y-series budget phones
|Mostly unclear — Vivo has not published a transparent policy
|N/A
8. Nothing Phone (Nothing OS 5.0)
Nothing has made no official announcement about Android 17 or Nothing OS 5.0 as of May 23, 2026. The most recent build is Nothing OS 4.1, which is based on Android 16 and debuted with the Phone (4a) series in March 2026.
Based on Nothing’s published update policy, which promises 3 OS upgrades for older models and 5 OS upgrades plus 7 years of security patches for Phone (3) onward, and the company’s typical Q4 release cadence, Nothing OS 5.0 is widely expected to roll out in Q4 2026.
|Device
|Status
|Expected rollout
|Nothing Phone (3)
|Expected (flagship, first in line)
|Q4 2026
|Nothing Phone (4a), Phone (4a) Pro
|Expected
|Q4 2026 to Q1 2027
|Nothing Phone (3a), Phone (3a) Pro
|Expected
|Q1 2027
|Nothing Phone (2a), Phone (2a) Plus
|Expected
|Q1 2027
|Nothing Phone (1), Nothing Phone (2), CMF Phone 1
|Will NOT get Android 17
|N/A
9. Sony Xperia
Sony has not issued a statement about Android 17 as of May 23, 2026. Based on Sony’s published update policy, which offers 4 OS upgrades plus 6 years of security for the Xperia 1 VII and 10 VII, and Sony’s typical 3- to 4-month lag behind Google’s stable release, Xperia Android 17 rollouts should arrive between August and November 2026.
The Xperia 1 VII received Android 16 in September 2025, four months after Google’s June 2025 launch.
|Device
|Status
|Expected rollout
|Xperia 1 VII
|Expected (4 OS update policy)
|August to October 2026
|Xperia 10 VII
|Expected (4 OS update policy)
|October to November 2026
|Xperia 1 VI
|Expected — final major OS
|September to November 2026
|Xperia 10 VI
|Expected — final major OS
|November to December 2026
|Xperia 1 V, 5 V, 10 V, 1 IV, 5 IV and older
|Will NOT get Android 17
|N/A
10. Honor (MagicOS)
Honor officially announced on May 12, 2026, that the Honor Magic8 Pro would be among the first in the industry to support Android 17 Beta 3. This is a developer-only Android 17 port, not a full MagicOS upgrade.
Stable MagicOS 10 with Android 17 is expected later in 2026.
|Device
|Status
|Expected rollout
|Honor Magic8 Pro
|Confirmed in Android 17 Beta 3
|Stable MagicOS 10: Q4 2026
|Honor Magic V5, Magic V Flip 2
|Expected
|Q4 2026
|Honor Magic 7 Pro, Magic V3, Magic V2
|Expected
|Q4 2026 to Q1 2027
|Honor Magic 6 Pro
|Expected — likely final major OS
|Q1 2027
|Honor 400 series, 300 series, 200 Pro, 200
|Expected
|Q1 to Q2 2027
11. Other brands
- Asus has not published a clear Android 17 roadmap, but its 2-year OS commitment for the ROG Phone 9, ROG Phone 9 Pro, and Zenfone 12 Ultra suggests they are likely to receive Android 17 in late 2026 or early 2027. Asus has effectively exited the consumer smartphone segment.
- Fairphone promises 5 or more years of OS support. The Fairphone 5 is expected to receive Android 17.
- Realme will ship Android 17 as Realme UI 8. The GT 8 Pro, GT 7 Pro, Realme 16 Pro series, 15 series, and 14 series are likely candidates, given the company’s 3- to 4-year policy. Realme has not made an official statement about Android 17 yet.
What you should do now
If you own a Pixel 6 through Pixel 10
The stable Android 17 update is coming any week now and will arrive on your phone on launch day. If you want an early look, enrol in the Android Beta for Pixel program. You can cleanly opt out when the stable release lands, without losing your data.
If you own a Galaxy S26
You can enrol in the One UI 9 beta via the Samsung Members app today if you are in a supported country. Watch for early bugs. SamMobile documented a One UI 9 Beta 1 hotfix for Galaxy S26 users in the US whose mobile data stopped working on some carriers. For everyone else with a Galaxy S25, S24, S23, a recent foldable, or an A-series phone, wait for the stable rollout that follows Galaxy Unpacked on July 22, 2026.
If you own a OnePlus 15, Find X9 Pro, Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 15T Pro, Vivo X300 Pro, iQOO 15, a Motorola Edge or Razr flagship, or the Honor Magic8 Pro
Beta builds are available, but they are developer-targeted and come with known issues, including camera black-screens, broken Cast, Bluetooth problems, and system UI flickering. Do not install these on your main phone.
If your phone is on the expected list but not yet confirmed
Expect a Q3 2026 rollout for flagships, with mid-range and budget devices rolling out through early 2027. If your brand has not opened a beta for your device tier by Q3 2026, or if Google ships QPR1 stable in September 2026 without your OEM starting rollouts, your update is at risk of being deprioritised.
If your phone will not get Android 17
Your device will continue receiving security patches for the remainder of its support window, which is typically 1 to 2 more years. After that, plan an upgrade. The phones with the longest support windows available today are the Pixel 8, 9, and 10 series at 7 years, the Galaxy S24, S25, and S26 series at 7 years, the OnePlus 13 at 4 OS upgrades plus 6 years of security, the Nothing Phone (3) at 5 OS upgrades plus 7 years of security, and the Fairphone 5 at 5 or more years.
Things to keep in mind about Android 17
- Google has not officially named a specific stable release date. The widely-cited June 2026 date is a projection by Android Authority, BGR, and 9to5Google based on the Android 16 cadence and Google’s “this summer” phrasing. It is not a Google commitment.
- The device lists for brands outside Google, Samsung, OnePlus 15, OPPO Find X9 Pro, Xiaomi 17 and 15T Pro, Vivo X300 Pro and iQOO 15, Motorola’s confirmed beta list, and the Honor Magic8 Pro are extrapolations from published update policies and credible journalism from SamMobile, Android Authority, Gizmochina, GSMArena, and 9to5Google. They are not official brand confirmations.
- A device being in beta does not tell you when the consumer stable rollout will happen. It only confirms the OEM is testing Android 17 on that device. The stable release can still be months away.
- Regional and carrier timing differences are significant. Carrier-locked OnePlus devices, US versus EU versus India variants of Motorola phones, and country-by-country Samsung A-series rollouts can differ by months.
- Gemini Intelligence has a hard hardware floor of at least 12 GB of RAM and Gemini Nano v3. Even on devices running Android 17, the headline AI features will not be available on the Pixel 6, 7, 8, or 9a series, the Pixel 10a, or most mid-range Galaxy, Motorola, and Xiaomi phones.
- The Pixel 6 series is on its final major OS update. Support ends in October 2026. It will not receive Android 17 QPR2, expected in December 2026, or any later release.