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  • Here are the  phones getting the Android 17 update

    By

    Chukwuebuka Mgbojikwe
    Here are the  phones getting the Android 17 update
    Image source: Gemini generated

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    Table of contents

    What is Android 17, and when is it coming?

    When is the stable release?

    All the  phones getting the Android 17 update

    What you should do now

    Things to keep in mind about Android 17

    Android 17, codenamed Cinnamon Bun, has reached platform stability. Google Pixel devices are getting it first, with a stable release expected this summer. Samsung’s One UI 9 beta is already live for the Galaxy S26 series, and Motorola, OnePlus, Xiaomi, OPPO, Vivo, and Honor are all running early Android 17 builds on at least one flagship device.

    Only Google, Samsung, Motorola, OnePlus, OPPO, Xiaomi, and Honor have officially confirmed devices so far. This article breaks down what each brand has confirmed, what is expected, and which phones will not get the update.

    What is Android 17, and when is it coming?

    Android 17 is Google’s new major annual Android release. It comes with a range of new platform features that will benefit all Android phones once their manufacturers roll them out.

    Key features confirmed for Android 17 include:

    • App Bubbles: You can open any app in a floating window on top of whatever you are already doing
    • Lock-screen widgets in a new Hub mode
    • Redesigned Desktop Mode with better window snapping
    • Material 3 Expressive design system rolling out across the platform
    • Live Updates, a new notification template for real-time events like food delivery or ride tracking
    • Session-based precise location button, giving you more control over when apps access your exact location
    • System-level Contacts Picker with field-level consent, so you control exactly which contact details an app can see
    • APK Signature Scheme v3.2 with quantum-resistant encryption
    • RAW14 image format and Photo Picker grid customisation for camera apps
    • Memory limits to shut down apps that are leaking RAM in the background

    The headline AI features, including Gemini Intelligence, Rambler, Create My Widget, Pause Point, and intelligent Autofill, require at least 12 GB of RAM and Gemini Nano v3. This limits the full AI experience to the Pixel 10 series, the upcoming Pixel 11, and flagships like the Galaxy S26. Older phones or mid-range devices that get Android 17 will receive the platform, but not these AI features.

    When is the stable release?

    Google has not named a specific date. The only official statement from Google, from a May 12, 2026, blog post by Patrick Shehane, the Director of Engineering for Android Camera, Video & Audio at Google, is that Android 17 will roll out to Pixel devices first this summer.

    Android 17 reached Platform Stability with Beta 3 on March 26, 2026, and Beta 4, the last scheduled beta, shipped April 16, 2026. Based on the Android 16 cadence, which went stable on June 10, 2025, Android Authority, BGR, and 9to5Google expect the stable Android 17 release in June 2026. That is a press projection, not a Google commitment.

    Google is also running a quarterly release (QPR) model alongside the main release. QPR1 Beta 1 shipped on April 23, 2026, QPR1 Beta 2 on May 6, 2026, and QPR1 Beta 3 during Google I/O on May 19, 2026. QPR1 stable is expected around September 2026, with QPR2 in Q4 2026 and QPR3 in early 2027.

    Here are the  phones getting the Android 17 update

    1. Google Pixel

    Google has officially confirmed Android 17 for every Tensor-powered Pixel device. The Android 17 beta has been available for Pixel phones since February 14, 2026. The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro get Android 17 as their final major OS update, with support ending in October 2026. The Pixel 8 and later devices are on Google’s 7-year support window.

    DeviceStatusExpected stable rollout
    Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, 10 Pro FoldConfirmed (beta live)Day one with stable (expected June 2026)
    Pixel 10aConfirmed (added after Beta 1; no Gemini Intelligence — only 8 GB RAM)Day one with stable
    Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, 9 Pro Fold, 9aConfirmed (beta live)Day one with stable
    Pixel 8, 8 Pro, 8aConfirmed (beta live)Day one with stable
    Pixel 7, 7 Pro, 7aConfirmed (beta live) — also will get Android 18Day one with stable
    Pixel 6, 6 ProConfirmed (beta live) — last major update, support ends October 2026Day one with stable
    Pixel 6aConfirmed (beta live) — also will get Android 18Day one with stable
    Pixel Fold, Pixel TabletConfirmed (beta live)Day one with stable
    Pixel 5a, Pixel 5 and olderNot eligible (EOL)N/A

    One important caveat: Gemini Intelligence requires at least 12 GB of RAM and Gemini Nano v3. This means every eligible Pixel, except the Pixel 10 series, will get the base Android 17 platform but will miss the headline AI features.

    2. Samsung Galaxy (One UI 9)

    Samsung officially launched the One UI 9 beta on May 13, 2026, for the Galaxy S26 series in the US, UK, Germany, South Korea, India (from May 26), and Poland. 

    Samsung’s own newsroom states: “the full experience of One UI 9 will be introduced with upcoming Galaxy flagship devices later this year.” The Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Flip 8 are widely reported to launch with stable One UI 9 at Galaxy Unpacked in London on July 22, 2026.

    DeviceStatusExpected rollout
    Galaxy S26, S26+, S26 UltraConfirmed (beta live)Stable expected from July to August 2026
    Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Flip 8Confirmed (will launch with One UI 9 out of the box)Galaxy Unpacked, July 22, 2026
    Galaxy S25, S25+, S25 Ultra, S25 Edge, S25 FEExpected (per Samsung’s 7-year policy)August to September 2026
    Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, Z Flip 7 FEExpectedAugust to September 2026
    Galaxy S24, S24+, S24 Ultra, S24 FEExpectedSeptember to October 2026
    Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6, Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5ExpectedSeptember to November 2026
    Galaxy S23, S23+, S23 Ultra, S23 FEExpected — oldest flagship to get One UI 9; final major updateOctober to December 2026
    Galaxy A57, A56, A55, A37, A36, A35, A26, A25 (5G/LTE)ExpectedLate 2026 to early 2027
    Galaxy A17, A16, A15, A07Expected (regional/variant dependent)Early to mid 2027
    Galaxy Tab S11, S11 Ultra, Tab S10 series, Tab S9 series, Tab Active 5/5 ProExpectedLate 2026 to early 2027
    Galaxy S22 series, S21 FE, Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, A53/A54, XCover 6 ProWill NOT get Android 17 / One UI 9 — final update is One UI 8.5N/A

    If your Galaxy is on the “Will NOT get Android 17″ row, One UI 8.5 is your final major update.

    3. OnePlus (OxygenOS 17)

    OnePlus opened Android 17 Beta 2 for the OnePlus 15 on March 25, 2026, with Beta 3 following in April. These early builds still show “OxygenOS 16″ in About phone because they are developer-targeted Android 17 ports, not a finished OxygenOS 17 release. 

    The full OxygenOS 17 stable is widely expected to launch in early Q4 2026, starting with the OnePlus 15.

    DeviceStatusExpected rollout
    OnePlus 15Confirmed — Android 17 Beta 2/3 already liveOxygenOS 17 stable: early Q4 2026
    OnePlus 15RExpectedQ4 2026
    OnePlus 13, 13R, 13s, 13TExpectedQ4 2026 to Q1 2027
    OnePlus 12, 12RExpected — last major OS for OnePlus 12 / 12RQ4 2026 to Q1 2027
    OnePlus 11Expected — final major OS updateQ1 2027
    OnePlus OpenExpected — final major OS updateQ1 2027
    OnePlus Nord 5, Nord 4, Nord CE 5ExpectedQ1 2027
    OnePlus Pad 2, Pad 3, Pad Go 2, Pad LiteExpectedQ1 2027
    OnePlus 10 Pro and earlier, older Nord CE modelsWill NOT get Android 17N/A

    4. Xiaomi / Redmi / POCO (HyperOS 3.3 / HyperOS 4)

    Xiaomi officially launched the Android 17 Developer Preview on HyperOS 3.3 on April 30, 2026, but only for the Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Ultra, the Leica Leitzphone, and the Xiaomi 15T Pro in global variants. Then, Xiaomi skipped HyperOS 3.2 entirely. 

    The bulk of Android 17 for Xiaomi, Redmi, and POCO devices will come later as HyperOS 4, expected from late Q4 2026 into 2027.

    DeviceStatusExpected rollout
    Xiaomi 17, 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max, 17 UltraConfirmed (Dev Preview / HyperOS 3.3)Stable Q4 2026
    Xiaomi 15T Pro, Xiaomi 15TConfirmed (Dev Preview — 15T Pro)Q4 2026
    Xiaomi 15, 15 Pro, 15 Ultra, 15S ProExpected (HyperOS 4)Q4 2026 to Q1 2027
    Xiaomi 14, 14 Pro, 14 Ultra, 14T, 14T Pro, 14 CIVIExpectedQ1 2027
    Xiaomi 13, 13 Pro, 13 Ultra, 13T, 13T ProExpected — final major OS for mostQ1 to Q2 2027
    Xiaomi Mix Flip, Mix Fold 4ExpectedQ1 2027
    Redmi Note 15 5G, Note 15 Pro+, Redmi 15C 5GExpectedQ1 2027
    Redmi K-series flagships (K80, K70)ExpectedQ1 2027
    POCO F8 Pro, F8 Ultra, F7, F7 Pro, F7 Ultra, X8 Pro, X8 Pro Max, X7, X7 Pro, M8, M8 ProExpectedQ1 to Q2 2027
    Xiaomi 13 Lite, 13 Pro China-only, Redmi K60 Ultra, K70 Ultra, Redmi Turbo 3, POCO X6/X6 Pro, M6 Plus, Mix Fold 3Will NOT get Android 17N/A

    5. Motorola (Hello UI / Android 17)

    Motorola was the first non-Google brand to open an Android 17 beta, launching on February 25, 2026, eleven days after Google’s Beta 1 was released  on February 14. 

    The beta now covers mid-range and flagship Motorola devices across the US, India, Europe, Latin America, and Brazil. The stable Android 17 rollout from Motorola is expected in Q3 2026.

    DeviceStatusExpected rollout
    Motorola Edge (2025), Edge 50 Ultra, Edge 60, Edge 60 Fusion, Edge 70Confirmed in betaStable Q3 2026
    Motorola Razr 70 Ultra, Razr 60 Ultra, Razr Plus 2025, Razr Plus 2024 (Razr 50 Ultra), Razr FoldConfirmed in betaStable Q3 2026
    Motorola SignatureConfirmed — 7-year update commitmentStable Q3 2026
    Moto G86, Moto G57, Moto G57 PowerConfirmed in betaStable late Q3 to Q4 2026
    Moto G67 PowerConfirmed — Motorola officially upgraded its policy to include Android 17Q4 2026
    Moto Edge 50 Neo, Edge 50 FusionExpectedLate 2026 to early 2027
    Older G-series (G14, G24, G34, G54, G84), Razr 40 seriesWill NOT get Android 17 for most models (regional variation)N/A

    6. OPPO (ColorOS 17)

    OPPO officially launched Android 17 Beta 2 for the OPPO Find X9 Pro on March 25, 2026, the same day OnePlus launched it for the OnePlus 15. The two brands share engineering under the parent company BBK/Oplus. 

    Stable ColorOS 17 is expected to debut in Q4 2026, starting with the Find X9 line.

    DeviceStatusExpected rollout
    OPPO Find X9 ProConfirmed in betaStable Q4 2026
    OPPO Find X9, Find X9 Ultra, Find X9sExpectedQ4 2026
    OPPO Find X8, Find X8 Pro, Find X8 UltraExpectedQ4 2026
    OPPO Find X7, Find X7 UltraExpected — final major OSQ1 2027
    OPPO Find N5, Find N6 foldablesExpectedQ4 2026 to Q1 2027
    OPPO Reno 14, 14 F, 14 Pro, Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro, Reno 15 MiniExpectedQ1 2027
    OPPO Reno 13, 13 F, 12, 12 Pro, 11 seriesExpected for most (varies by region)Q1 to Q2 2027
    OPPO A5 Pro, the recent F-series shipped on Android 15ExpectedQ2 2027

    7. Vivo / iQOO (OriginOS 7 / Funtouch OS 17)

    Vivo opened the Android 17 Developer Preview on April 2, 2026, and it is currently available only for the Vivo X300 Pro and iQOO 15. Stable OriginOS 7 / Funtouch OS 17 is expected to begin rolling out around September 2026.

    DeviceStatusExpected rollout
    Vivo X300 Pro, iQOO 15Confirmed in betaStable September to October 2026
    Vivo X300, X300 Ultra, X300 FEExpectedQ3 to Q4 2026
    Vivo X200, X200 Pro, X200 Ultra, X200 FE, X200TExpectedQ4 2026
    Vivo X100, X100 ProExpected — final major OSQ4 2026 to Q1 2027
    Vivo X Fold 5, X Fold 3 ProExpectedQ4 2026 to Q1 2027
    Vivo V70, V70 FE, V70 Elite, V60 family, V50 family, V40 familyExpectedQ4 2026 to Q1 2027
    Vivo T5 Pro, T5x, T4 familyExpectedQ1 to Q2 2027
    iQOO 12, iQOO 13, iQOO Neo 9 Pro, Neo 10, Neo 10R, iQOO Z10/Z10X/Z10 Lite/Z10RExpectedQ1 2027
    Vivo Y-series budget phonesMostly unclear — Vivo has not published a transparent policyN/A

    8. Nothing Phone (Nothing OS 5.0)

    Nothing has made no official announcement about Android 17 or Nothing OS 5.0 as of May 23, 2026. The most recent build is Nothing OS 4.1, which is based on Android 16 and debuted with the Phone (4a) series in March 2026. 

    Based on Nothing’s published update policy, which promises 3 OS upgrades for older models and 5 OS upgrades plus 7 years of security patches for Phone (3) onward, and the company’s typical Q4 release cadence, Nothing OS 5.0 is widely expected to roll out in Q4 2026.

    DeviceStatusExpected rollout
    Nothing Phone (3)Expected (flagship, first in line)Q4 2026
    Nothing Phone (4a), Phone (4a) ProExpectedQ4 2026 to Q1 2027
    Nothing Phone (3a), Phone (3a) ProExpectedQ1 2027
    Nothing Phone (2a), Phone (2a) PlusExpectedQ1 2027
    Nothing Phone (1), Nothing Phone (2), CMF Phone 1Will NOT get Android 17N/A

    9. Sony Xperia

    Sony has not issued a statement about Android 17 as of May 23, 2026. Based on Sony’s published update policy, which offers 4 OS upgrades plus 6 years of security for the Xperia 1 VII and 10 VII, and Sony’s typical 3- to 4-month lag behind Google’s stable release, Xperia Android 17 rollouts should arrive between August and November 2026. 

    The Xperia 1 VII received Android 16 in September 2025, four months after Google’s June 2025 launch.

    DeviceStatusExpected rollout
    Xperia 1 VIIExpected (4 OS update policy)August to October 2026
    Xperia 10 VIIExpected (4 OS update policy)October to November 2026
    Xperia 1 VIExpected — final major OSSeptember to November 2026
    Xperia 10 VIExpected — final major OSNovember to December 2026
    Xperia 1 V, 5 V, 10 V, 1 IV, 5 IV and olderWill NOT get Android 17N/A

    10. Honor (MagicOS)

    Honor officially announced on May 12, 2026, that the Honor Magic8 Pro would be among the first in the industry to support Android 17 Beta 3. This is a developer-only Android 17 port, not a full MagicOS upgrade. 

    Stable MagicOS 10 with Android 17 is expected later in 2026.

    DeviceStatusExpected rollout
    Honor Magic8 ProConfirmed in Android 17 Beta 3Stable MagicOS 10: Q4 2026
    Honor Magic V5, Magic V Flip 2ExpectedQ4 2026
    Honor Magic 7 Pro, Magic V3, Magic V2ExpectedQ4 2026 to Q1 2027
    Honor Magic 6 ProExpected — likely final major OSQ1 2027
    Honor 400 series, 300 series, 200 Pro, 200ExpectedQ1 to Q2 2027

    11. Other brands

    • Asus has not published a clear Android 17 roadmap, but its 2-year OS commitment for the ROG Phone 9, ROG Phone 9 Pro, and Zenfone 12 Ultra suggests they are likely to receive Android 17 in late 2026 or early 2027. Asus has effectively exited the consumer smartphone segment.
    • Fairphone promises 5 or more years of OS support. The Fairphone 5 is expected to receive Android 17.
    • Realme will ship Android 17 as Realme UI 8. The GT 8 Pro, GT 7 Pro, Realme 16 Pro series, 15 series, and 14 series are likely candidates, given the company’s 3- to 4-year policy. Realme has not made an official statement about Android 17 yet.

    What you should do now

    If you own a Pixel 6 through Pixel 10

    The stable Android 17 update is coming any week now and will arrive on your phone on launch day. If you want an early look, enrol in the Android Beta for Pixel program. You can cleanly opt out when the stable release lands, without losing your data.

    If you own a Galaxy S26

    You can enrol in the One UI 9 beta via the Samsung Members app today if you are in a supported country. Watch for early bugs. SamMobile documented a One UI 9 Beta 1 hotfix for Galaxy S26 users in the US whose mobile data stopped working on some carriers. For everyone else with a Galaxy S25, S24, S23, a recent foldable, or an A-series phone, wait for the stable rollout that follows Galaxy Unpacked on July 22, 2026.

    If you own a OnePlus 15, Find X9 Pro, Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 15T Pro, Vivo X300 Pro, iQOO 15, a Motorola Edge or Razr flagship, or the Honor Magic8 Pro

    Beta builds are available, but they are developer-targeted and come with known issues, including camera black-screens, broken Cast, Bluetooth problems, and system UI flickering. Do not install these on your main phone.

    If your phone is on the expected list but not yet confirmed

    Expect a Q3 2026 rollout for flagships, with mid-range and budget devices rolling out through early 2027. If your brand has not opened a beta for your device tier by Q3 2026, or if Google ships QPR1 stable in September 2026 without your OEM starting rollouts, your update is at risk of being deprioritised.

    If your phone will not get Android 17

    Your device will continue receiving security patches for the remainder of its support window, which is typically 1 to 2 more years. After that, plan an upgrade. The phones with the longest support windows available today are the Pixel 8, 9, and 10 series at 7 years, the Galaxy S24, S25, and S26 series at 7 years, the OnePlus 13 at 4 OS upgrades plus 6 years of security, the Nothing Phone (3) at 5 OS upgrades plus 7 years of security, and the Fairphone 5 at 5 or more years.

    Things to keep in mind about Android 17

    • Google has not officially named a specific stable release date. The widely-cited June 2026 date is a projection by Android Authority, BGR, and 9to5Google based on the Android 16 cadence and Google’s “this summer” phrasing. It is not a Google commitment.
    • The device lists for brands outside Google, Samsung, OnePlus 15, OPPO Find X9 Pro, Xiaomi 17 and 15T Pro, Vivo X300 Pro and iQOO 15, Motorola’s confirmed beta list, and the Honor Magic8 Pro are extrapolations from published update policies and credible journalism from SamMobile, Android Authority, Gizmochina, GSMArena, and 9to5Google. They are not official brand confirmations.
    • A device being in beta does not tell you when the consumer stable rollout will happen. It only confirms the OEM is testing Android 17 on that device. The stable release can still be months away.
    • Regional and carrier timing differences are significant. Carrier-locked OnePlus devices, US versus EU versus India variants of Motorola phones, and country-by-country Samsung A-series rollouts can differ by months.
    • Gemini Intelligence has a hard hardware floor of at least 12 GB of RAM and Gemini Nano v3. Even on devices running Android 17, the headline AI features will not be available on the Pixel 6, 7, 8, or 9a series, the Pixel 10a, or most mid-range Galaxy, Motorola, and Xiaomi phones.
    • The Pixel 6 series is on its final major OS update. Support ends in October 2026. It will not receive Android 17 QPR2, expected in December 2026, or any later release.

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