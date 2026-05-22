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When something goes wrong with your money, the last thing you want to do is search the internet for a customer care number. You end up on third-party sites, aggregator pages, and outdated blog posts that may or may not be accurate. Some of those numbers have even been used to scam people.
This article highlights the official customer care contacts for Nigerian banks and fintechs. Every number, email, and WhatsApp line here was pulled directly from each institution’s own website or verified social media account.
Banks
All 26 active commercial banks below publish at least one 24/7 phone line and a customer care email address. Most also offer WhatsApp support, either through a dedicated number or through a virtual assistant inside their app.
Access Bank customer care number
- Phone: 0700-225-5222-377, 01-271-2005-7, 01-280-2500
- Email: contactcenter@accessbankplc.com
- Escalation email: cc-ombudsman@accessbankplc.com
- Twitter/X: @myaccessbank
Citibank Nigeria customer care number
Citibank Nigeria operates as a corporate and institutional bank. It does not publish a retail customer care line.
Ecobank Nigeria customer care number
- Phone: 0700 500 0000, 0800 326 2265
- Email: ecobankenquiries@ecobank.com
- Twitter/X: @ecobank_nigeria
Ecobank’s Rafiki digital assistant is available inside the app.
Fidelity Bank customer care number
- Phone (TrueServe): 0700 343 35489
- Phone (IVY): 0903 000 0302
- International: +234 908 798 9069
- Email: true.serve@fidelitybank.ng
- WhatsApp: 0903 000 5252
- Twitter/X: @fidelitybankplc
First Bank customer care number
- Phone (FirstContact): 0700-347-782-668-228
- Additional lines: +234 201 905 2326, +234 201 905 2000, and +234 201 448 5500.
- Email: firstcontact@firstbanknigeria.com
- Complaints email: firstcontact.complaints@firstbankgroup.com
- WhatsApp: 08124444000 (send ‘Hi’ to start)
- Twitter/X: @FirstBankngr | @FBN_help
FCMB customer care number
- Phone: 07003290000, 02012798800, 02012272800
- Email: customerservice@fcmb.com
- WhatsApp: 09099999814, 09099999815
- Twitter/X: @MyFCMB | @fcmb_help
Globus Bank customer care number
- Phone: 0201 466 1000, 0201 225 9000
- Email: contactcenter@globusbank.com
- Twitter/X: @GlobusBankNG
GTBank customer care number
- Phone (GTConnect): +234 201 448 0000
- Additional lines: +234 700 4826 66328, +234 802 900 2900, +234 813 985 6000
- Email: via web form on gtbank.com
- Twitter/X: @gtbank
- Twitter customer support: @gtbank_help
GTBank’s Mate AI assistant handles support inside the app.
Jaiz Bank customer care number
- Phone: 0700 7730000
- Additional lines: +234 708 063 5500, +234 708 063 5555
- Email: customercare@jaizbankplc.com
- Twitter/X: @JaizBankNG
Keystone Bank customer care number
- Phone: +234 700 2000 3000, 070 4600 4000
- Additional lines: 02013448668, 02014485743
- Email: contactcentre@keystonebankng.com
- Twitter/X: @keystonebankng
Live chat is available directly on keystonebankng.com.
Lotus Bank customer care number
- Phone: 0700 568 872 265, 07000100000
- Email: support@lotusbank.com
- Twitter/X: @LotusBank
Optimus Bank customer care number
- Phone: +234 201 906 3600
- Email: opticonnect@optimusbank.com
- Twitter/X: @OptimusBank
Parallex Bank customer care number
- Phone: 070072725539
- Email: customercare@parallexbank.com
- Twitter/X: @parallexbankng
Polaris Bank customer care number
- Phone: 0700-759-32265 (0700-POLARIS)
- Additional lines: 0806 988 0000, 01 297 9500, 01 270 5850
- Email: Yescenter@polarisbanklimited.com
- Twitter/X: @PolarisBankLtd
PremiumTrust Bank customer care number
- Phone: +234 700 773 6486, 0201 330 2777
- Email: contactpremium@premiumtrustbank.com
- Twitter/X: @thepremiumtrust
Providus Bank customer care number
- Phone: 0700-776-84387 (0700-PROVIDUS)
- Email: businessconcierge@providusbank.com
- Fraud desk: frauddesk@providusbank.com
- Twitter/X: @ProvidusBank
Signature Bank customer care number
- Phone: +234 700 0072 7272
- Email: customercare@signaturebankng.com
- Twitter/X: @Signaturebankng
Stanbic IBTC Bank customer care number
- Phone: 0700 909 9099, +234 1 422 2222
- Email: customercarenigeria@stanbicibtc.com
- Twitter/X: @StanbicIBTC
Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria customer care number
- Phone: +234 201 270 4611, +234 800 123 5000 (toll-free)
- Corporate line: +234 201 236 8220
- Email: clientcare.ng@sc.com
- Twitter/X: @StanChart @StanChartNG
Sterling Bank customer care number
- Phone: 0700STERLING (070078375464), 02018888822
- Additional line: 07008220000
- Email: customercare@sterling.ng
- WhatsApp: +234 916 031 3000
- Twitter/X: @sterlinghelp | @Sterling_Bankng
SunTrust Bank customer care number
- Phone: 0700-134-7868, +234-1-2802142
- Email: helpdesk@suntrustng.com
- WhatsApp: +234 708 507 8034
- Twitter/X: @SunTrustNG
Union Bank customer care number
- Phone: +234 700 700 7000 (UnionCare), +234 907 007 0001
- Additional line: +234 1 2716816
- Email: customerservice@unionbankng.com
- Twitter/X: @UNIONBANK_NG
Former Titan Trust Bank customers: your account is now under Union Bank. Use these contact details.
UBA customer care number
- Phone: 0700-225-5822 (0700-CALL-UBA)
- Additional line: 02-012808822
- Fraud desk: 02-012808800
- Email: cfc@ubagroup.com
- WhatsApp: Chat with Leo on WhatsApp, Facebook, or Messenger
- Twitter/X: @UBAGroup @UBACares
Unity Bank customer care number
- Phone: +234 7057 323 225, 0708 066 6000
- Additional line: 09-8734331
- Email: we_care@unitybankng.com
- Twitter/X: @UnityBankPlc
Wema Bank customer care number
- Phone: 0700PURPLE (07000787753), +234 803 900 3700
- Additional lines: +234 1 277 7700-9
- Email: purpleconnect@wemabank.com
- WhatsApp: 09044411010
- Twitter/X: @wemabank
Zenith Bank customer care number
- Phone: 0700-ZENITHBANK (0700-936-4842265), 0201-278-7000
- Additional lines: 0904-085-7000, 091-1987-7000
- Email: zenithdirect@zenithbank.com
- WhatsApp: 07040004422 (ZiVA assistant)
- Twitter/X: @ZenithBank
Fintechs
Several fintechs on this list do not publish a phone number. Kuda has explicitly stated on its Twitter/X account that it does not offer support through social media or WhatsApp for security reasons. The others simply route all support through in-app chat or email without a published phone line.
ALAT by Wema customer care number
- Phone: 07000787753, 08039003700
- Email: help@alat.ng
- Twitter/X: @alat_ng
Bamboo customer care number
- Phone: +234 (02) 018880295
- Email: support@investbamboo.com
- Twitter/X: @investbamboo
Branch Nigeria customer care number
- Email: nigeria@branch.co
- Twitter/X: @branch_ng
Branch does not publish a phone number. Support is handled through in-app chat.
Carbon customer care number
- Email: customer@getcarbon.co
- Twitter/X: @get_carbon
You can safely access support through In-App Support Ticket and the Web Contact Form
Chipper Cash customer care number
- Phone: +1 844 386 3753 (US line)
- Email: support@chippercash.com
- Twitter/X: @chippercashapp
For Nigerian users, in-app chat is the primary support channel. The published phone number is a US line.
Cowrywise customer care number
- Phone: 07000 269 799 473
- Email: support@cowrywise.com
- WhatsApp: 0903 000 0857
- Twitter/X: @cowrywise
Eyowo customer care number
- Phone: +234 1 7001520
- Email: support@eyowo.com
- Twitter/X: @eyowo | @eyowohelp
FairMoney customer care number
- Phone: 0201 700 1276, 01 888 5577
- Toll-free number: 0800 000 3333
- Email: help@fairmoney.io
- WhatsApp: +234 810 108 4635
- Twitter/X: @fairmoney_ng
Flutterwave customer care number
- Phone: 0700-FLUTTERWAVE (0700-358-883-79283), 01-888 9595
- Email: hi@flutterwavego.com
- Twitter/X: @theflutterwave | @FlwSupport
Kuda Bank customer care number
- Phone: 0700022555832
- Email: help@kuda.com
- Twitter/X: @joinkuda
- Verified support account: @kudahelp_ng
Kuda does not offer WhatsApp or social media support. Per its official Twitter/X account: ‘For the safety of your account, we do not use social media for customer support anymore.’ Use the phone line or email only.
Moniepoint customer care number
- Phone: 0201 888 9990
- Email: hello@moniepoint.com
- WhatsApp: +234 908 843 0803
- Twitter/X: @moniepoint @Moniepointng
OPay customer care number
- Phone (App & Card): 0700 8888 328, 020 18888 328
- Phone (POS): 0700 8888 329, 020 18888 329
- Email: customerservice@opay-inc.com
- WhatsApp: +234 916 599 8936
- Twitter/X: @OPay_NG
PalmPay customer care number
- Phone: 02018886888
- Email (personal): support@palmpay.com
- Email (business): palmpay-business@palmpay-inc.com
- Twitter/X: @palmpay_ng
PalmPay does not list a WhatsApp number on its official website. Several WhatsApp numbers circulating online for PalmPay are not verified and have been linked to fraud. Do not use them.
Paystack customer care number
- Phone: +234 201 631 6160
- Email: hello@paystack.com, support@paystack.com
- Fraud email: fraud@paystack.com
- Twitter/X: @paystack | @PaystackSupport
PiggyVest customer care number
- Phone: 0700 933 933 933
- Email: hello@piggyvest.com, contact@piggyvest.com
- Twitter/X: @piggyvest
Renmoney customer care number
- Phone: 0700 5000 500
- Email: hello@renmoney.com
- Whistleblower email: whistleblower@renmoney.com
- Twitter/X: @Renmoney
Risevest customer care number
- Phone: 0700 2255 7473
- Email: hello@risevest.com
- Twitter/X: @Risevest
VFD Microfinance Bank (V Bank) customer care number
- Phone: 0201 227 1396
- Email: support@vbank.ng
- Twitter/X: @vbankng
Quick reference: All banks
Use the table below to find any bank’s contact details at a glance.
|Bank
|Phone
|Twitter/X
|Access Bank
|0700-225-5222-37701-271-2005-701-280-2500
|contactcenter@accessbankplc.comcc-ombudsman@accessbankplc.com
|N/A
|@myaccessbank
|Citibank Nigeria
|N/A (corporate only)
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Ecobank Nigeria
|0700 500 00000800 326 2265
|ecobankenquiries@ecobank.com
|N/A
|@ecobank_nigeria
|Fidelity Bank
|0700 343 35489 (TrueServe)0903 000 0302 (IVY)+234 908 798 9069 (Intl)
|true.serve@fidelitybank.ng
|0903 000 5252
|@fidelitybankplc
|First Bank of Nigeria
|0700-347-782-668-228+234 201 905 2326+234 201 905 2000+234 201 448 5500
|firstcontact@firstbanknigeria.comfirstcontact.complaints@firstbankgroup.com
|08124444000
|@FirstBankngr@FBN_help
|FCMB
|070032900000201279880002012272800
|customerservice@fcmb.com
|0909999981409099999815
|@MyFCMB@fcmb_help
|Globus Bank
|0201 466 10000201 225 9000
|contactcenter@globusbank.com
|N/A
|@GlobusBankNG
|GTBank
|+234 201 448 0000+234 700 4826 66328+234 802 900 2900+234 813 985 6000
|Via web form on gtbank.com
|N/A (Mate AI in-app)
|@gtbank@gtbank_help
|Jaiz Bank
|0700 7730000+234 708 063 5500+234 708 063 5555
|customercare@jaizbankplc.com
|N/A
|@JaizBankNG
|Keystone Bank
|+234 700 2000 3000070 4600 40000201344866802014485743
|contactcentre@keystonebankng.com
|N/A
|@keystonebankng
|Lotus Bank
|0700 568 872 26507000100000
|support@lotusbank.com
|N/A
|@LotusBank
|Optimus Bank
|+234 201 906 3600
|opticonnect@optimusbank.com
|N/A
|@OptimusBank
|Parallex Bank
|070072725539
|customercare@parallexbank.com
|N/A
|@parallexbankng
|Polaris Bank
|0700-759-322650806 988 000001 297 950001 270 5850
|Yescenter@polarisbanklimited.com
|N/A
|@PolarisBankLtd
|PremiumTrust Bank
|+234 700 773 64860201 330 2777
|contactpremium@premiumtrustbank.com
|N/A
|@thepremiumtrust
|Providus Bank
|0700-776-84387(0700-PROVIDUS)
|businessconcierge@providusbank.comfrauddesk@providusbank.com
|N/A
|@ProvidusBank
|Signature Bank
|+234 700 0072 7272
|customercare@signaturebankng.com
|N/A
|@Signaturebankng
|Stanbic IBTC Bank
|0700 909 9099+234 1 422 2222
|customercarenigeria@stanbicibtc.com
|N/A
|@StanbicIBTC
|Standard Chartered
|+234 201 270 4611+234 800 123 5000 (toll-free)+234 201 236 8220 (corporate)
|clientcare.ng@sc.com
|N/A
|@StanChart@StanChartNG
|Sterling Bank
|070078375464 (0700STERLING)0201888882207008220000
|customercare@sterling.ng
|+234 916 031 3000
|@sterlinghelp@Sterling_Bankng
|SunTrust Bank
|0700-134-7868+234-1-2802142
|helpdesk@suntrustng.com
|+234 708 507 8034
|@SunTrustNG
|Union Bank
|+234 700 700 7000 (UnionCare)+234 907 007 0001+234 1 2716816
|customerservice@unionbankng.com
|N/A
|@UNIONBANK_NG
|UBA
|0700-225-5822 (0700-CALL-UBA)02-01280882202-012808800 (Fraud)
|cfc@ubagroup.com
|Chat with Leo on WhatsApp / Facebook / Messenger
|@UBAGroup@UBACares
|Unity Bank
|+234 7057 323 2250708 066 600009-8734331
|we_care@unitybankng.com
|N/A
|@UnityBankPlc
|Wema Bank
|07000787753 (0700PURPLE)+234 803 900 3700+234 1 277 7700-9
|purpleconnect@wemabank.com
|09044411010
|@wemabank
|Zenith Bank
|0700-936-4842265 (0700-ZENITHBANK)0201-278-70000904-085-7000091-1987-7000
|zenithdirect@zenithbank.com
|07040004422 (ZiVA assistant)
|@ZenithBank
Quick reference: All fintechs
Use the table below to find any fintech’s contact details at a glance.
|Fintech
|Phone
|Twitter/X
|ALAT by Wema
|0700078775308039003700
|help@alat.ng
|N/A
|@alat_ng
|Bamboo
|+234 (02) 018880295
|support@investbamboo.com
|N/A
|@investbamboo
|Branch Nigeria
|N/A
|nigeria@branch.co
|N/A
|@branch_ng
|Carbon (Paylater)
|N/A
|customer@getcarbon.co
|N/A
|@get_carbon
|Chipper Cash
|+1 844 386 3753 (US line)
|support@chippercash.com
|N/A
|@chippercashapp
|Cowrywise
|07000 269 799 4730903 000 0857
|support@cowrywise.com
|0903 000 0857
|@cowrywise
|Eyowo
|+234 1 7001520
|support@eyowo.com
|N/A
|@eyowo@eyowohelp
|FairMoney
|0201 700 127601 888 55770800 000 3333 (toll-free)
|help@fairmoney.io
|+234 810 108 4635
|@fairmoney_ng
|Flutterwave
|0700-358-883-7928301-888 9595
|hi@flutterwavego.com
|N/A
|@theflutterwave@FlwSupport
|Kuda Bank
|0700022555832
|help@kuda.com
|N/A (no social/WhatsApp support by policy)
|@joinkuda@kudahelp_ng
|Moniepoint
|0201 888 9990
|hello@moniepoint.com
|+234 908 843 0803
|@moniepoint@Moniepointng
|OPay
|0700 8888 328 (App & Card)020 18888 3280700 8888 329 (POS)020 18888 329 (POS)
|customerservice@opay-inc.com
|+234 916 599 8936
|@OPay_NG
|PalmPay
|02018886888
|support@palmpay.compalmpay-business@palmpay-inc.com (business)
|N/A
|@palmpay_ng
|Paystack
|+234 201 631 6160
|hello@paystack.comsupport@paystack.comfraud@paystack.com (fraud)
|N/A
|@paystack@PaystackSupport
|PiggyVest
|0700 933 933 933
|hello@piggyvest.comcontact@piggyvest.com
|N/A
|@piggyvest
|Renmoney
|0700 5000 500
|hello@renmoney.comwhistleblower@renmoney.com (whistleblower)
|N/A
|@Renmoney
|Risevest
|0700 2255 7473
|hello@risevest.com
|N/A
|@Risevest
|VFD Microfinance (V Bank)
|0201 227 1396
|support@vbank.ng
|N/A
|@vbankng
What to do if your complaint is not resolved
If you contact your bank or fintech and your issue remains unresolved within a reasonable time, you can escalate it to the CBN’s Consumer Protection Department (CPD). Official Escalation Email: cpd@cbn.gov.ng
Here is the process:
- Call the institution’s official 24/7 line and log your complaint. Ask for a ticket or reference number before you end the call. You will need this for any follow-up.
- Within 24 hours, follow up by email, quoting your reference number.
- If there is no resolution after two weeks (or 30 days for loan and excess-charges complaints, per CBN’s guidelines), take your complaint to the CBN Consumer Protection Department at cbn.gov.ng/FinInc/FinLit/LodgeComplaint.html.
Disclaimer
Every contact detail in this article was sourced directly from each bank or fintech’s official website or verified social media account at the time of research. We did not pull from aggregator sites or third-party directories.
That said, banks and fintechs update their contact details from time to time, and some information may have changed since this article was last verified. If you spot an error or an outdated contact, please reach out to us, and we will update it immediately. Our goal with this article is to give you accurate, reliable information — not to mislead you.
This article was last verified in May 2026.