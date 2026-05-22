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  • Customer care numbers for banks and fintechs in Nigeria (2026)

    By

    Chukwuebuka Mgbojikwe
    Customer care numbers for banks and fintechs in Nigeria (2026)
    Image source: TechCabal

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    Table of contents

    Customer care numbers for 26 banks

    Customer care numbers for 18 fintechs

    Quick reference: All banks

    Quick reference: All fintechs

    What to do if your complaint is not resolved

    Disclaimer

    When something goes wrong with your money, the last thing you want to do is search the internet for a customer care number. You end up on third-party sites, aggregator pages, and outdated blog posts that may or may not be accurate. Some of those numbers have even been used to scam people.

    This article highlights the official customer care contacts for Nigerian banks and fintechs. Every number, email, and WhatsApp line here was pulled directly from each institution’s own website or verified social media account. 

    Banks

    All 26 active commercial banks below publish at least one 24/7 phone line and a customer care email address. Most also offer WhatsApp support, either through a dedicated number or through a virtual assistant inside their app.

    Access Bank customer care number

    • Phone: 0700-225-5222-377, 01-271-2005-7, 01-280-2500
    • Email: contactcenter@accessbankplc.com
    • Escalation email: cc-ombudsman@accessbankplc.com
    • Twitter/X: @myaccessbank

    Citibank Nigeria customer care number

    Citibank Nigeria operates as a corporate and institutional bank. It does not publish a retail customer care line.

    Ecobank Nigeria customer care number

    • Phone: 0700 500 0000, 0800 326 2265
    • Email: ecobankenquiries@ecobank.com
    • Twitter/X: @ecobank_nigeria

    Ecobank’s Rafiki digital assistant is available inside the app.

    Fidelity Bank customer care number

    • Phone (TrueServe): 0700 343 35489
    • Phone (IVY): 0903 000 0302
    • International: +234 908 798 9069
    • Email: true.serve@fidelitybank.ng
    • WhatsApp: 0903 000 5252
    • Twitter/X: @fidelitybankplc

    First Bank customer care number

    • Phone (FirstContact): 0700-347-782-668-228
    • Additional lines: +234 201 905 2326, +234 201 905 2000, and +234 201 448 5500.
    • Email: firstcontact@firstbanknigeria.com
    • Complaints email: firstcontact.complaints@firstbankgroup.com
    • WhatsApp: 08124444000 (send ‘Hi’ to start)
    • Twitter/X: @FirstBankngr | @FBN_help

    FCMB customer care number

    • Phone: 07003290000, 02012798800, 02012272800
    • Email: customerservice@fcmb.com
    • WhatsApp: 09099999814, 09099999815
    • Twitter/X: @MyFCMB | @fcmb_help

    Globus Bank customer care number

    • Phone: 0201 466 1000, 0201 225 9000
    • Email: contactcenter@globusbank.com
    • Twitter/X: @GlobusBankNG

    GTBank customer care number

    • Phone (GTConnect): +234 201 448 0000
    • Additional lines: +234 700 4826 66328, +234 802 900 2900, +234 813 985 6000
    • Email: via web form on gtbank.com
    • Twitter/X: @gtbank
    • Twitter customer support: @gtbank_help

    GTBank’s Mate AI assistant handles support inside the app.

    Jaiz Bank customer care number

    • Phone: 0700 7730000
    • Additional lines: +234 708 063 5500, +234 708 063 5555
    • Email: customercare@jaizbankplc.com
    • Twitter/X: @JaizBankNG

    Keystone Bank customer care number

    • Phone: +234 700 2000 3000, 070 4600 4000
    • Additional lines: 02013448668, 02014485743
    • Email: contactcentre@keystonebankng.com
    • Twitter/X: @keystonebankng

    Live chat is available directly on keystonebankng.com.

    Lotus Bank customer care number

    • Phone: 0700 568 872 265, 07000100000
    • Email: support@lotusbank.com
    • Twitter/X: @LotusBank

    Optimus Bank customer care number

    • Phone: +234 201 906 3600
    • Email: opticonnect@optimusbank.com
    • Twitter/X: @OptimusBank

    Parallex Bank customer care number

    • Phone: 070072725539
    • Email: customercare@parallexbank.com
    • Twitter/X: @parallexbankng

    Polaris Bank customer care number

    • Phone: 0700-759-32265 (0700-POLARIS)
    • Additional lines: 0806 988 0000, 01 297 9500, 01 270 5850
    • Email: Yescenter@polarisbanklimited.com
    • Twitter/X: @PolarisBankLtd

    PremiumTrust Bank customer care number

    • Phone: +234 700 773 6486, 0201 330 2777
    • Email: contactpremium@premiumtrustbank.com
    • Twitter/X: @thepremiumtrust

    Providus Bank customer care number

    • Phone: 0700-776-84387 (0700-PROVIDUS)
    • Email: businessconcierge@providusbank.com
    • Fraud desk: frauddesk@providusbank.com
    • Twitter/X: @ProvidusBank

    Signature Bank customer care number

    • Phone: +234 700 0072 7272
    • Email: customercare@signaturebankng.com
    • Twitter/X: @Signaturebankng

    Stanbic IBTC Bank customer care number

    • Phone: 0700 909 9099, +234 1 422 2222
    • Email: customercarenigeria@stanbicibtc.com
    • Twitter/X: @StanbicIBTC

    Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria customer care number

    • Phone: +234 201 270 4611, +234 800 123 5000 (toll-free)
    • Corporate line: +234 201 236 8220
    • Email: clientcare.ng@sc.com
    • Twitter/X: @StanChart @StanChartNG

    Sterling Bank customer care number

    • Phone: 0700STERLING (070078375464), 02018888822
    • Additional line: 07008220000
    • Email: customercare@sterling.ng
    • WhatsApp: +234 916 031 3000
    • Twitter/X: @sterlinghelp | @Sterling_Bankng

    SunTrust Bank customer care number

    • Phone: 0700-134-7868, +234-1-2802142
    • Email: helpdesk@suntrustng.com
    • WhatsApp: +234 708 507 8034
    • Twitter/X: @SunTrustNG

    Union Bank customer care number

    • Phone: +234 700 700 7000 (UnionCare), +234 907 007 0001
    • Additional line: +234 1 2716816
    • Email: customerservice@unionbankng.com
    • Twitter/X: @UNIONBANK_NG

    Former Titan Trust Bank customers: your account is now under Union Bank. Use these contact details.

    UBA customer care number

    • Phone: 0700-225-5822 (0700-CALL-UBA)
    • Additional line: 02-012808822 
    • Fraud desk: 02-012808800
    • Email: cfc@ubagroup.com
    • WhatsApp: Chat with Leo on WhatsApp, Facebook, or Messenger
    • Twitter/X: @UBAGroup @UBACares

    Unity Bank customer care number

    • Phone: +234 7057 323 225, 0708 066 6000
    • Additional line: 09-8734331
    • Email: we_care@unitybankng.com
    • Twitter/X: @UnityBankPlc

    Wema Bank customer care number

    • Phone: 0700PURPLE (07000787753), +234 803 900 3700
    • Additional lines: +234 1 277 7700-9
    • Email: purpleconnect@wemabank.com
    • WhatsApp: 09044411010
    • Twitter/X: @wemabank

    Zenith Bank customer care number

    • Phone: 0700-ZENITHBANK (0700-936-4842265), 0201-278-7000
    • Additional lines: 0904-085-7000, 091-1987-7000
    • Email: zenithdirect@zenithbank.com
    • WhatsApp: 07040004422 (ZiVA assistant)
    • Twitter/X: @ZenithBank

    Fintechs

    Several fintechs on this list do not publish a phone number. Kuda has explicitly stated on its Twitter/X account that it does not offer support through social media or WhatsApp for security reasons. The others simply route all support through in-app chat or email without a published phone line.

    ALAT by Wema customer care number

    • Phone: 07000787753, 08039003700
    • Email: help@alat.ng
    • Twitter/X: @alat_ng

    Bamboo customer care number

    • Phone: +234 (02) 018880295
    • Email: support@investbamboo.com
    • Twitter/X: @investbamboo

    Branch Nigeria customer care number

    • Email: nigeria@branch.co
    • Twitter/X: @branch_ng

    Branch does not publish a phone number. Support is handled through in-app chat.

    Carbon customer care number

    • Email: customer@getcarbon.co
    • Twitter/X: @get_carbon

    You can safely access support through In-App Support Ticket and the Web Contact Form

    Chipper Cash customer care number

    • Phone: +1 844 386 3753 (US line)
    • Email: support@chippercash.com
    • Twitter/X: @chippercashapp

    For Nigerian users, in-app chat is the primary support channel. The published phone number is a US line.

    Cowrywise customer care number

    • Phone: 07000 269 799 473
    • Email: support@cowrywise.com
    • WhatsApp: 0903 000 0857
    • Twitter/X: @cowrywise

    Eyowo customer care number

    • Phone: +234 1 7001520
    • Email: support@eyowo.com
    • Twitter/X: @eyowo | @eyowohelp

    FairMoney customer care number

    • Phone: 0201 700 1276, 01 888 5577
    • Toll-free number: 0800 000 3333
    • Email: help@fairmoney.io
    • WhatsApp: +234 810 108 4635
    • Twitter/X: @fairmoney_ng

    Flutterwave customer care number

    • Phone: 0700-FLUTTERWAVE (0700-358-883-79283), 01-888 9595
    • Email: hi@flutterwavego.com
    • Twitter/X: @theflutterwave | @FlwSupport

    Kuda Bank customer care number

    • Phone: 0700022555832
    • Email: help@kuda.com
    • Twitter/X: @joinkuda
    • Verified support account: @kudahelp_ng

    Kuda does not offer WhatsApp or social media support. Per its official Twitter/X account: ‘For the safety of your account, we do not use social media for customer support anymore.’ Use the phone line or email only.

    Moniepoint customer care number

    • Phone: 0201 888 9990
    • Email: hello@moniepoint.com
    • WhatsApp: +234 908 843 0803
    • Twitter/X: @moniepoint @Moniepointng

    OPay customer care number

    • Phone (App & Card): 0700 8888 328, 020 18888 328
    • Phone (POS): 0700 8888 329, 020 18888 329
    • Email: customerservice@opay-inc.com
    • WhatsApp: +234 916 599 8936
    • Twitter/X: @OPay_NG

    PalmPay customer care number

    • Phone: 02018886888
    • Email (personal): support@palmpay.com
    • Email (business): palmpay-business@palmpay-inc.com
    • Twitter/X: @palmpay_ng

    PalmPay does not list a WhatsApp number on its official website. Several WhatsApp numbers circulating online for PalmPay are not verified and have been linked to fraud. Do not use them.

    Paystack customer care number

    • Phone: +234 201 631 6160
    • Email: hello@paystack.com, support@paystack.com
    • Fraud email: fraud@paystack.com
    • Twitter/X: @paystack | @PaystackSupport

    PiggyVest customer care number

    • Phone: 0700 933 933 933
    • Email: hello@piggyvest.com, contact@piggyvest.com
    • Twitter/X: @piggyvest

    Renmoney customer care number

    • Phone: 0700 5000 500
    • Email: hello@renmoney.com
    • Whistleblower email: whistleblower@renmoney.com
    • Twitter/X: @Renmoney

    Risevest customer care number

    • Phone: 0700 2255 7473
    • Email: hello@risevest.com
    • Twitter/X: @Risevest

    VFD Microfinance Bank (V Bank) customer care number

    • Phone: 0201 227 1396
    • Email: support@vbank.ng
    • Twitter/X: @vbankng

    Quick reference: All banks

    Use the table below to find any bank’s contact details at a glance.

    BankPhoneEmailWhatsAppTwitter/X
    Access Bank0700-225-5222-37701-271-2005-701-280-2500contactcenter@accessbankplc.comcc-ombudsman@accessbankplc.comN/A@myaccessbank
    Citibank NigeriaN/A (corporate only)N/AN/AN/A
    Ecobank Nigeria0700 500 00000800 326 2265ecobankenquiries@ecobank.comN/A@ecobank_nigeria
    Fidelity Bank0700 343 35489 (TrueServe)0903 000 0302 (IVY)+234 908 798 9069 (Intl)true.serve@fidelitybank.ng0903 000 5252@fidelitybankplc
    First Bank of Nigeria0700-347-782-668-228+234 201 905 2326+234 201 905 2000+234 201 448 5500firstcontact@firstbanknigeria.comfirstcontact.complaints@firstbankgroup.com08124444000@FirstBankngr@FBN_help
    FCMB070032900000201279880002012272800customerservice@fcmb.com0909999981409099999815@MyFCMB@fcmb_help
    Globus Bank0201 466 10000201 225 9000contactcenter@globusbank.comN/A@GlobusBankNG
    GTBank+234 201 448 0000+234 700 4826 66328+234 802 900 2900+234 813 985 6000Via web form on gtbank.comN/A (Mate AI in-app)@gtbank@gtbank_help
    Jaiz Bank0700 7730000+234 708 063 5500+234 708 063 5555customercare@jaizbankplc.comN/A@JaizBankNG
    Keystone Bank+234 700 2000 3000070 4600 40000201344866802014485743contactcentre@keystonebankng.comN/A@keystonebankng
    Lotus Bank0700 568 872 26507000100000support@lotusbank.comN/A@LotusBank
    Optimus Bank+234 201 906 3600opticonnect@optimusbank.comN/A@OptimusBank
    Parallex Bank070072725539customercare@parallexbank.comN/A@parallexbankng
    Polaris Bank0700-759-322650806 988 000001 297 950001 270 5850Yescenter@polarisbanklimited.comN/A@PolarisBankLtd
    PremiumTrust Bank+234 700 773 64860201 330 2777contactpremium@premiumtrustbank.comN/A@thepremiumtrust
    Providus Bank0700-776-84387(0700-PROVIDUS)businessconcierge@providusbank.comfrauddesk@providusbank.comN/A@ProvidusBank
    Signature Bank+234 700 0072 7272customercare@signaturebankng.comN/A@Signaturebankng
    Stanbic IBTC Bank0700 909 9099+234 1 422 2222customercarenigeria@stanbicibtc.comN/A@StanbicIBTC
    Standard Chartered+234 201 270 4611+234 800 123 5000 (toll-free)+234 201 236 8220 (corporate)clientcare.ng@sc.comN/A@StanChart@StanChartNG
    Sterling Bank070078375464 (0700STERLING)0201888882207008220000customercare@sterling.ng+234 916 031 3000@sterlinghelp@Sterling_Bankng
    SunTrust Bank0700-134-7868+234-1-2802142helpdesk@suntrustng.com+234 708 507 8034@SunTrustNG
    Union Bank+234 700 700 7000 (UnionCare)+234 907 007 0001+234 1 2716816customerservice@unionbankng.comN/A@UNIONBANK_NG
    UBA0700-225-5822 (0700-CALL-UBA)02-01280882202-012808800 (Fraud)cfc@ubagroup.comChat with Leo on WhatsApp / Facebook / Messenger@UBAGroup@UBACares
    Unity Bank+234 7057 323 2250708 066 600009-8734331we_care@unitybankng.comN/A@UnityBankPlc
    Wema Bank07000787753 (0700PURPLE)+234 803 900 3700+234 1 277 7700-9purpleconnect@wemabank.com09044411010@wemabank
    Zenith Bank0700-936-4842265 (0700-ZENITHBANK)0201-278-70000904-085-7000091-1987-7000zenithdirect@zenithbank.com07040004422 (ZiVA assistant)@ZenithBank

    Quick reference: All fintechs

    Use the table below to find any fintech’s contact details at a glance.

    FintechPhoneEmailWhatsAppTwitter/X
    ALAT by Wema0700078775308039003700help@alat.ngN/A@alat_ng
    Bamboo+234 (02) 018880295support@investbamboo.comN/A@investbamboo
    Branch NigeriaN/Anigeria@branch.coN/A@branch_ng
    Carbon (Paylater)N/Acustomer@getcarbon.coN/A@get_carbon
    Chipper Cash+1 844 386 3753 (US line)support@chippercash.comN/A@chippercashapp
    Cowrywise07000 269 799 4730903 000 0857support@cowrywise.com0903 000 0857@cowrywise
    Eyowo+234 1 7001520support@eyowo.comN/A@eyowo@eyowohelp
    FairMoney0201 700 127601 888 55770800 000 3333 (toll-free)help@fairmoney.io+234 810 108 4635@fairmoney_ng
    Flutterwave0700-358-883-7928301-888 9595hi@flutterwavego.comN/A@theflutterwave@FlwSupport
    Kuda Bank0700022555832help@kuda.comN/A (no social/WhatsApp support by policy)@joinkuda@kudahelp_ng
    Moniepoint0201 888 9990hello@moniepoint.com+234 908 843 0803@moniepoint@Moniepointng
    OPay0700 8888 328 (App & Card)020 18888 3280700 8888 329 (POS)020 18888 329 (POS)customerservice@opay-inc.com+234 916 599 8936@OPay_NG
    PalmPay02018886888support@palmpay.compalmpay-business@palmpay-inc.com (business)N/A@palmpay_ng
    Paystack+234 201 631 6160hello@paystack.comsupport@paystack.comfraud@paystack.com (fraud)N/A@paystack@PaystackSupport
    PiggyVest0700 933 933 933hello@piggyvest.comcontact@piggyvest.comN/A@piggyvest
    Renmoney0700 5000 500hello@renmoney.comwhistleblower@renmoney.com (whistleblower)N/A@Renmoney
    Risevest0700 2255 7473hello@risevest.comN/A@Risevest
    VFD Microfinance (V Bank)0201 227 1396support@vbank.ngN/A@vbankng

    What to do if your complaint is not resolved

    If you contact your bank or fintech and your issue remains unresolved within a reasonable time, you can escalate it to the CBN’s Consumer Protection Department (CPD). Official Escalation Email: cpd@cbn.gov.ng

    Here is the process:

    1. Call the institution’s official 24/7 line and log your complaint. Ask for a ticket or reference number before you end the call. You will need this for any follow-up.
    2. Within 24 hours, follow up by email, quoting your reference number.
    3. If there is no resolution after two weeks (or 30 days for loan and excess-charges complaints, per CBN’s guidelines), take your complaint to the CBN Consumer Protection Department at cbn.gov.ng/FinInc/FinLit/LodgeComplaint.html.

    Disclaimer

    Every contact detail in this article was sourced directly from each bank or fintech’s official website or verified social media account at the time of research. We did not pull from aggregator sites or third-party directories.

    That said, banks and fintechs update their contact details from time to time, and some information may have changed since this article was last verified. If you spot an error or an outdated contact, please reach out to us, and we will update it immediately. Our goal with this article is to give you accurate, reliable information — not to mislead you.

    This article was last verified in May 2026.


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