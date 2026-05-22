When something goes wrong with your money, the last thing you want to do is search the internet for a customer care number. You end up on third-party sites, aggregator pages, and outdated blog posts that may or may not be accurate. Some of those numbers have even been used to scam people.

This article highlights the official customer care contacts for Nigerian banks and fintechs. Every number, email, and WhatsApp line here was pulled directly from each institution’s own website or verified social media account.

Banks

All 26 active commercial banks below publish at least one 24/7 phone line and a customer care email address. Most also offer WhatsApp support, either through a dedicated number or through a virtual assistant inside their app.

Access Bank customer care number

Phone: 0700-225-5222-377, 01-271-2005-7, 01-280-2500

Email: contactcenter@accessbankplc.com

Escalation email: cc-ombudsman@accessbankplc.com

Twitter/X: @myaccessbank

Citibank Nigeria customer care number

Citibank Nigeria operates as a corporate and institutional bank. It does not publish a retail customer care line.

Ecobank Nigeria customer care number

Phone: 0700 500 0000, 0800 326 2265

Email: ecobankenquiries@ecobank.com

Twitter/X: @ecobank_nigeria

Ecobank’s Rafiki digital assistant is available inside the app.

Fidelity Bank customer care number

Phone (TrueServe): 0700 343 35489

Phone (IVY): 0903 000 0302

International: +234 908 798 9069

Email: true.serve@fidelitybank.ng

WhatsApp: 0903 000 5252

Twitter/X: @fidelitybankplc

First Bank customer care number

Phone (FirstContact): 0700-347-782-668-228

Additional lines: +234 201 905 2326, +234 201 905 2000, and +234 201 448 5500.

Email: firstcontact@firstbanknigeria.com

Complaints email: firstcontact.complaints@firstbankgroup.com

WhatsApp: 08124444000 (send ‘Hi’ to start)

Twitter/X: @FirstBankngr | @FBN_help

FCMB customer care number

Phone: 07003290000, 02012798800, 02012272800

Email: customerservice@fcmb.com

WhatsApp: 09099999814, 09099999815

Twitter/X: @MyFCMB | @fcmb_help

Globus Bank customer care number

Phone: 0201 466 1000, 0201 225 9000

Email: contactcenter@globusbank.com

Twitter/X: @GlobusBankNG

GTBank customer care number

Phone (GTConnect): +234 201 448 0000

Additional lines: +234 700 4826 66328, +234 802 900 2900, +234 813 985 6000

Email: via web form on gtbank.com

Twitter/X: @gtbank

Twitter customer support: @gtbank_help

GTBank’s Mate AI assistant handles support inside the app.

Jaiz Bank customer care number

Phone: 0700 7730000

Additional lines: +234 708 063 5500, +234 708 063 5555

Email: customercare@jaizbankplc.com

Twitter/X: @JaizBankNG

Keystone Bank customer care number

Phone: +234 700 2000 3000, 070 4600 4000

Additional lines: 02013448668, 02014485743

Email: contactcentre@keystonebankng.com

Twitter/X: @keystonebankng

Live chat is available directly on keystonebankng.com.

Lotus Bank customer care number

Phone: 0700 568 872 265, 07000100000

Email: support@lotusbank.com

Twitter/X: @LotusBank

Optimus Bank customer care number

Phone: +234 201 906 3600

Email: opticonnect@optimusbank.com

Twitter/X: @OptimusBank

Parallex Bank customer care number

Phone: 070072725539

Email: customercare@parallexbank.com

Twitter/X: @parallexbankng

Polaris Bank customer care number

Phone: 0700-759-32265 (0700-POLARIS)

Additional lines: 0806 988 0000, 01 297 9500, 01 270 5850

Email: Yescenter@polarisbanklimited.com

Twitter/X: @PolarisBankLtd

PremiumTrust Bank customer care number

Phone: +234 700 773 6486, 0201 330 2777

Email: contactpremium@premiumtrustbank.com

Twitter/X: @thepremiumtrust

Providus Bank customer care number

Phone: 0700-776-84387 (0700-PROVIDUS)

Email: businessconcierge@providusbank.com

Fraud desk: frauddesk@providusbank.com

Twitter/X: @ProvidusBank

Signature Bank customer care number

Phone: +234 700 0072 7272

Email: customercare@signaturebankng.com

Twitter/X: @Signaturebankng

Stanbic IBTC Bank customer care number

Phone: 0700 909 9099, +234 1 422 2222

Email: customercarenigeria@stanbicibtc.com

Twitter/X: @StanbicIBTC

Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria customer care number

Phone: +234 201 270 4611, +234 800 123 5000 (toll-free)

Corporate line: +234 201 236 8220

Email: clientcare.ng@sc.com

Twitter/X: @StanChart @StanChartNG

Sterling Bank customer care number

Phone: 0700STERLING (070078375464), 02018888822

Additional line: 07008220000

Email: customercare@sterling.ng

WhatsApp: +234 916 031 3000

Twitter/X: @sterlinghelp | @Sterling_Bankng

SunTrust Bank customer care number

Phone: 0700-134-7868, +234-1-2802142

Email: helpdesk@suntrustng.com

WhatsApp: +234 708 507 8034

Twitter/X: @SunTrustNG

Union Bank customer care number

Phone: +234 700 700 7000 (UnionCare), +234 907 007 0001

Additional line: +234 1 2716816

Email: customerservice@unionbankng.com

Twitter/X: @UNIONBANK_NG

Former Titan Trust Bank customers: your account is now under Union Bank. Use these contact details.

UBA customer care number

Phone: 0700-225-5822 (0700-CALL-UBA)

Additional line: 02-012808822

Fraud desk: 02-012808800

Email: cfc@ubagroup.com

WhatsApp: Chat with Leo on WhatsApp, Facebook, or Messenger

Twitter/X: @UBAGroup @UBACares

Unity Bank customer care number

Phone: +234 7057 323 225, 0708 066 6000

Additional line: 09-8734331

Email: we_care@unitybankng.com

Twitter/X: @UnityBankPlc

Wema Bank customer care number

Phone: 0700PURPLE (07000787753), +234 803 900 3700

Additional lines: +234 1 277 7700-9

Email: purpleconnect@wemabank.com

WhatsApp: 09044411010

Twitter/X: @wemabank

Zenith Bank customer care number

Phone: 0700-ZENITHBANK (0700-936-4842265), 0201-278-7000

Additional lines: 0904-085-7000, 091-1987-7000

Email: zenithdirect@zenithbank.com

WhatsApp: 07040004422 (ZiVA assistant)

Twitter/X: @ZenithBank

Fintechs

Several fintechs on this list do not publish a phone number. Kuda has explicitly stated on its Twitter/X account that it does not offer support through social media or WhatsApp for security reasons. The others simply route all support through in-app chat or email without a published phone line.

ALAT by Wema customer care number

Phone: 07000787753, 08039003700

Email: help@alat.ng

Twitter/X: @alat_ng

Bamboo customer care number

Phone: +234 (02) 018880295

Email: support@investbamboo.com

Twitter/X: @investbamboo

Branch Nigeria customer care number

Email: nigeria@branch.co

Twitter/X: @branch_ng

Branch does not publish a phone number. Support is handled through in-app chat.

Carbon customer care number

Email: customer@getcarbon.co

Twitter/X: @get_carbon

You can safely access support through In-App Support Ticket and the Web Contact Form

Chipper Cash customer care number

Phone: +1 844 386 3753 (US line)

Email: support@chippercash.com

Twitter/X: @chippercashapp

For Nigerian users, in-app chat is the primary support channel. The published phone number is a US line.

Cowrywise customer care number

Phone: 07000 269 799 473

Email: support@cowrywise.com

WhatsApp: 0903 000 0857

Twitter/X: @cowrywise

Eyowo customer care number

Phone: +234 1 7001520

Email: support@eyowo.com

Twitter/X: @eyowo | @eyowohelp

FairMoney customer care number

Phone: 0201 700 1276, 01 888 5577

Toll-free number: 0800 000 3333

Email: help@fairmoney.io

WhatsApp: +234 810 108 4635

Twitter/X: @fairmoney_ng

Flutterwave customer care number

Phone: 0700-FLUTTERWAVE (0700-358-883-79283), 01-888 9595

Email: hi@flutterwavego.com

Twitter/X: @theflutterwave | @FlwSupport

Kuda Bank customer care number

Phone: 0700022555832

Email: help@kuda.com

Twitter/X: @joinkuda

Verified support account: @kudahelp_ng

Kuda does not offer WhatsApp or social media support. Per its official Twitter/X account: ‘For the safety of your account, we do not use social media for customer support anymore.’ Use the phone line or email only.

Moniepoint customer care number

Phone: 0201 888 9990

Email: hello@moniepoint.com

WhatsApp: +234 908 843 0803

Twitter/X: @moniepoint @Moniepointng

OPay customer care number

Phone (App & Card): 0700 8888 328, 020 18888 328

Phone (POS): 0700 8888 329, 020 18888 329

Email: customerservice@opay-inc.com

WhatsApp: +234 916 599 8936

Twitter/X: @OPay_NG

PalmPay customer care number

Phone: 02018886888

Email (personal): support@palmpay.com

Email (business): palmpay-business@palmpay-inc.com

Twitter/X: @palmpay_ng

PalmPay does not list a WhatsApp number on its official website. Several WhatsApp numbers circulating online for PalmPay are not verified and have been linked to fraud. Do not use them.

Paystack customer care number

Phone: +234 201 631 6160

Email: hello@paystack.com, support@paystack.com

Fraud email: fraud@paystack.com

Twitter/X: @paystack | @PaystackSupport

PiggyVest customer care number

Phone: 0700 933 933 933

Email: hello@piggyvest.com, contact@piggyvest.com

Twitter/X: @piggyvest

Renmoney customer care number

Phone: 0700 5000 500

Email: hello@renmoney.com

Whistleblower email: whistleblower@renmoney.com

Twitter/X: @Renmoney

Risevest customer care number

Phone: 0700 2255 7473

Email: hello@risevest.com

Twitter/X: @Risevest

VFD Microfinance Bank (V Bank) customer care number

Phone: 0201 227 1396

Email: support@vbank.ng

Twitter/X: @vbankng

Quick reference: All banks

Use the table below to find any bank’s contact details at a glance.

Bank Phone Email WhatsApp Twitter/X Access Bank 0700-225-5222-37701-271-2005-701-280-2500 contactcenter@accessbankplc.comcc-ombudsman@accessbankplc.com N/A @myaccessbank Citibank Nigeria N/A (corporate only) N/A N/A N/A Ecobank Nigeria 0700 500 00000800 326 2265 ecobankenquiries@ecobank.com N/A @ecobank_nigeria Fidelity Bank 0700 343 35489 (TrueServe)0903 000 0302 (IVY)+234 908 798 9069 (Intl) true.serve@fidelitybank.ng 0903 000 5252 @fidelitybankplc First Bank of Nigeria 0700-347-782-668-228+234 201 905 2326+234 201 905 2000+234 201 448 5500 firstcontact@firstbanknigeria.comfirstcontact.complaints@firstbankgroup.com 08124444000 @FirstBankngr@FBN_help FCMB 070032900000201279880002012272800 customerservice@fcmb.com 0909999981409099999815 @MyFCMB@fcmb_help Globus Bank 0201 466 10000201 225 9000 contactcenter@globusbank.com N/A @GlobusBankNG GTBank +234 201 448 0000+234 700 4826 66328+234 802 900 2900+234 813 985 6000 Via web form on gtbank.com N/A (Mate AI in-app) @gtbank@gtbank_help Jaiz Bank 0700 7730000+234 708 063 5500+234 708 063 5555 customercare@jaizbankplc.com N/A @JaizBankNG Keystone Bank +234 700 2000 3000070 4600 40000201344866802014485743 contactcentre@keystonebankng.com N/A @keystonebankng Lotus Bank 0700 568 872 26507000100000 support@lotusbank.com N/A @LotusBank Optimus Bank +234 201 906 3600 opticonnect@optimusbank.com N/A @OptimusBank Parallex Bank 070072725539 customercare@parallexbank.com N/A @parallexbankng Polaris Bank 0700-759-322650806 988 000001 297 950001 270 5850 Yescenter@polarisbanklimited.com N/A @PolarisBankLtd PremiumTrust Bank +234 700 773 64860201 330 2777 contactpremium@premiumtrustbank.com N/A @thepremiumtrust Providus Bank 0700-776-84387(0700-PROVIDUS) businessconcierge@providusbank.comfrauddesk@providusbank.com N/A @ProvidusBank Signature Bank +234 700 0072 7272 customercare@signaturebankng.com N/A @Signaturebankng Stanbic IBTC Bank 0700 909 9099+234 1 422 2222 customercarenigeria@stanbicibtc.com N/A @StanbicIBTC Standard Chartered +234 201 270 4611+234 800 123 5000 (toll-free)+234 201 236 8220 (corporate) clientcare.ng@sc.com N/A @StanChart@StanChartNG Sterling Bank 070078375464 (0700STERLING)0201888882207008220000 customercare@sterling.ng +234 916 031 3000 @sterlinghelp@Sterling_Bankng SunTrust Bank 0700-134-7868+234-1-2802142 helpdesk@suntrustng.com +234 708 507 8034 @SunTrustNG Union Bank +234 700 700 7000 (UnionCare)+234 907 007 0001+234 1 2716816 customerservice@unionbankng.com N/A @UNIONBANK_NG UBA 0700-225-5822 (0700-CALL-UBA)02-01280882202-012808800 (Fraud) cfc@ubagroup.com Chat with Leo on WhatsApp / Facebook / Messenger @UBAGroup@UBACares Unity Bank +234 7057 323 2250708 066 600009-8734331 we_care@unitybankng.com N/A @UnityBankPlc Wema Bank 07000787753 (0700PURPLE)+234 803 900 3700+234 1 277 7700-9 purpleconnect@wemabank.com 09044411010 @wemabank Zenith Bank 0700-936-4842265 (0700-ZENITHBANK)0201-278-70000904-085-7000091-1987-7000 zenithdirect@zenithbank.com 07040004422 (ZiVA assistant) @ZenithBank

Quick reference: All fintechs

Use the table below to find any fintech’s contact details at a glance.

Fintech Phone Email WhatsApp Twitter/X ALAT by Wema 0700078775308039003700 help@alat.ng N/A @alat_ng Bamboo +234 (02) 018880295 support@investbamboo.com N/A @investbamboo Branch Nigeria N/A nigeria@branch.co N/A @branch_ng Carbon (Paylater) N/A customer@getcarbon.co N/A @get_carbon Chipper Cash +1 844 386 3753 (US line) support@chippercash.com N/A @chippercashapp Cowrywise 07000 269 799 4730903 000 0857 support@cowrywise.com 0903 000 0857 @cowrywise Eyowo +234 1 7001520 support@eyowo.com N/A @eyowo@eyowohelp FairMoney 0201 700 127601 888 55770800 000 3333 (toll-free) help@fairmoney.io +234 810 108 4635 @fairmoney_ng Flutterwave 0700-358-883-7928301-888 9595 hi@flutterwavego.com N/A @theflutterwave@FlwSupport Kuda Bank 0700022555832 help@kuda.com N/A (no social/WhatsApp support by policy) @joinkuda@kudahelp_ng Moniepoint 0201 888 9990 hello@moniepoint.com +234 908 843 0803 @moniepoint@Moniepointng OPay 0700 8888 328 (App & Card)020 18888 3280700 8888 329 (POS)020 18888 329 (POS) customerservice@opay-inc.com +234 916 599 8936 @OPay_NG PalmPay 02018886888 support@palmpay.compalmpay-business@palmpay-inc.com (business) N/A @palmpay_ng Paystack +234 201 631 6160 hello@paystack.comsupport@paystack.comfraud@paystack.com (fraud) N/A @paystack@PaystackSupport PiggyVest 0700 933 933 933 hello@piggyvest.comcontact@piggyvest.com N/A @piggyvest Renmoney 0700 5000 500 hello@renmoney.comwhistleblower@renmoney.com (whistleblower) N/A @Renmoney Risevest 0700 2255 7473 hello@risevest.com N/A @Risevest VFD Microfinance (V Bank) 0201 227 1396 support@vbank.ng N/A @vbankng

What to do if your complaint is not resolved

If you contact your bank or fintech and your issue remains unresolved within a reasonable time, you can escalate it to the CBN’s Consumer Protection Department (CPD). Official Escalation Email: cpd@cbn.gov.ng

Here is the process:

Call the institution’s official 24/7 line and log your complaint. Ask for a ticket or reference number before you end the call. You will need this for any follow-up. Within 24 hours, follow up by email, quoting your reference number. If there is no resolution after two weeks (or 30 days for loan and excess-charges complaints, per CBN’s guidelines), take your complaint to the CBN Consumer Protection Department at cbn.gov.ng/FinInc/FinLit/LodgeComplaint.html.

Disclaimer

Every contact detail in this article was sourced directly from each bank or fintech’s official website or verified social media account at the time of research. We did not pull from aggregator sites or third-party directories.

That said, banks and fintechs update their contact details from time to time, and some information may have changed since this article was last verified. If you spot an error or an outdated contact, please reach out to us, and we will update it immediately. Our goal with this article is to give you accurate, reliable information — not to mislead you.

This article was last verified in May 2026.