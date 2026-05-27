Android 17 is almost here. Google is expected to release the stable version in June 2026, and Samsung will follow with One UI 9 for its eligible phones. But a large number of Galaxy devices won’t make the cut.

If your phone launched in 2022 or earlier, there is a strong chance Android 17 is not coming to it. Samsung’s update policy draws a clear line, and plenty of popular phones sit on the wrong side of it, including the Galaxy S22 series, the A33, A53, and A73, the Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, and several M-series phones that sell in large numbers across Africa.

Here is what you need to know about the Samsung phones that won’t be getting the Android 17 update.

Why won’t these phones get Android 17?

The answer comes down to Samsung’s update policy. Every Galaxy phone ships with a promise of a set number of OS upgrades and security patches, and once that number is used up, the phone stops receiving new Android versions.

Samsung runs three tiers:

Tier OS updates Security updates Applies to Flagship 7-year 7 generations 7 years Galaxy S24, S24+, S24 Ultra, S24 FE; full S25 line (S25, S25+, S25 Ultra, S25 Edge, S25 FE); full S26 line; Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6, Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, Z Flip 7 FE, Fold Special Edition; Tab S10 series; Tab S11 series Mid-range 6-year 6 generations 6 years Galaxy A16/A16 5G, A26 5G, A36 5G, A56 5G, A37 5G, A57 5G, A17/A17 5G, M16 5G, M17/M17e 5G (all from late 2024 onward) Legacy 4-year flagship / mid-range 4 generations 4-5 years Galaxy S22 series, S21 FE, Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, S23 series + S23 FE, A33/A53/A73 (2022), A34/A54 (2023), A24, A14, A23 5G, M33/M34/M53/M54, Tab S8 lineup, Tab S9 lineup Budget 2-year 2 generations 4-5 years of security Galaxy A04/A04s/A04e, A05/A05s, A13, A14 (LTE), A23 (LTE), some F-series and M-series entry models

The 7-year promise counts OS generations, not calendar years. Because Google released Android 15 on October 15, 2024, and Android 16 became stable on June 10, 2025, about eight months apart, owners of an S24 will actually exhaust their seven upgrades around 2028, even though security patches continue until 2031.

Every phone on the list below has reached the end of its OS upgrade count. Android 16 (One UI 8) was their last major update. Android 17 is not coming.

Samsung phones that won’t get Android 17

Flagships and Fan Edition phones

1. Galaxy S22, S22+, S22 Ultra

These launched in February 2022 on Android 12. They received Android 13, 14, 15 (One UI 7), and 16 (One UI 8), which used up all four of their promised OS upgrades. Android Authority confirmed in October 2025 that the One UI 8 update was the fourth and final upgrade for the S22 series. One UI 8.5 is rolling out to the S22 starting around May 26, 2026, according to a Samsung Community moderator cited by Tech-ish. After that, the phones move to quarterly security patches until approximately February 2027, then full end of life.

This is the headline cautionary tale. Samsung announced the seven-year policy for the S24 just two years after selling the S22 with a four-year promise. If you bought an S22 Ultra at launch, you get four years of OS support. If you had instead bought a Galaxy A16 5G in late 2024 for under $200, you would get six.

2. Galaxy S21 FE

Launched in January 2022 on Android 12. SamMobile and 9to5Google both confirmed in October 2025 that Android 16 is the last major Android OS version this phone will run. It is eligible for One UI 8.5, after which it shifts to quarterly security patches.

3. Galaxy S21, S21+, S21 Ultra

Already retired. Their final OS was Android 14 (One UI 6.1). BGR confirmed in February 2026 that these were entirely dropped from Samsung’s update roster, meaning they will not receive One UI 8.5 either.

4. Galaxy Note 20 / Note 20 Ultra

Software support officially ended with the August 2025 security patch, confirmed by both SamMobile and Android Authority. Their final OS was Android 13 (One UI 5.1).

Foldables

1. Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4

Launched in August 2022 on Android 12. Samsung’s four-year OS update promise for 2022 foldables meant Android 16 (One UI 8) was the last major update, confirmed by Android Police in October 2025. One UI 8 rolled out in October 2025. Testing for One UI 8.5 has started on these two phones, per SamMobile. After One UI 8.5 lands, they move to quarterly security patches only, with that support running through approximately 2027.

If you are shopping the second-hand foldable market, treat 2022 foldables as roughly 12 months from end-of-security-patch life. The 7-year update extension Samsung introduced only began with the Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6.

2. Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3

Already off the support list. Their final OS was Android 15 (One UI 7), confirmed by Android Police and BGR.

Galaxy A series

1. Galaxy A33 5G, A53 5G, A73 5G

All three launched in March 2022 on Android 12, with a promise of four OS updates. Samsung confirmed via its own software roadmap, reported by Nextpit in October 2025, that One UI 8 (Android 16) was its final major update. One UI 8.5 is in internal testing for the A53 and A33, per SammyGuru (as of December 2025). After it lands, both phones sit on Samsung’s quarterly security patch schedule through approximately 2027.

2. Galaxy A24

Launched in 2023 on Android 13 with a four-OS promise. Its final major update is One UI 8 (Android 16). As of May 2026, it is listed on Samsung’s quarterly update chart but will not receive Android 17.

3. Galaxy A23 5G (SM-A236)

Launched in August 2022 on Android 12. It received One UI 7 (Android 15) as its final OS update in mid-2025, confirmed by Sam Lover and Samsung’s Latin America support page. It is currently on quarterly security patches per Samsung Mobile Security, and Android 17 is not coming.

4. Galaxy A23 (LTE) and Galaxy A13

Software support for both phones ended completely in May 2026. SamMobile reported that the A13 and A23 (LTE) each received two major OS upgrades, with One UI 6 (Android 14) as their final update. Both were removed from Samsung’s quarterly security chart in May 2026, meaning they no longer receive any routine updates.

5. Galaxy A14 / A14 5G

Launched on Android 13 with a two-OS update promise. Their final major OS is Android 15 (One UI 7), confirmed by the Android Update Tracker and a Samsung Community moderator. Android 17 is not coming.

6. Galaxy A52, A52 5G, A52s, A32, A72

All officially end-of-life as of April 2025, confirmed by SamMobile and SammyGuru. Their final OS was Android 14 (One UI 6.1).

Galaxy M and F series

1. Galaxy M33 5G

Software support ended completely in May 2026, confirmed by SamMobile. Its final OS was Android 16 (One UI 8). It actually received four OS upgrades, more than its A23 sibling. No Android 17.

2. Galaxy M34, M53, M54

All three launched between 2022 and 2023 on Android 12 or 13 with a four-OS promise. SamMobile confirmed their One UI 8 rollouts in October 2025. One UI 8.5 is on the eligibility list for these phones per SamMobile, but Android 17 is not.

3. Galaxy M14 / M14 5G, M13 / M13 5G

Budget-tier phones with a two-OS update promise. Their final major OS is Android 15 (One UI 7). No Android 17.

4. Galaxy F34, F54, F14, F13, F23

These sit across the two-to-four OS legacy tiers, capped at either One UI 7 or One UI 8. No Android 17.

Tablets

1. Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+, Tab S8 Ultra

All three launched in February 2022 on Android 12. Sammy Fans confirmed in October 2025 that Android 16 (One UI 8) is the last major software update for the Tab S8 lineup, with Android 17 and One UI 9 not coming to these tablets. SammyGuru corroborated this.

2. Galaxy Tab S7 / S7+ / S7 FE

Already retired. Final OS was Android 14.

3. Galaxy Tab A8, A9, A7 Lite

Budget-to-mid tablet tier with two to three OS updates. The A9 caps at Android 16; the A8 ended at Android 14. Android 17 is not coming to any of these.

What One UI 8.5 means for your phone

If your phone is on the list above, One UI 8.5 is the last meaningful software update it will receive. It is important to understand what One UI 8.5 actually is: it is built on Android 16 QPR2, not Android 17. SamMobile makes it clear that being eligible for Android 16 does not automatically guarantee One UI 8.5, as One UI 8.5 is a separate mid-cycle release.

Samsung’s Global Newsroom confirmed the One UI 8.5 rollout began in South Korea on May 6, 2026, starting with the Galaxy S25, S25+, S25 Ultra, and S25 Edge. Wider global expansion started on May 11, 2026.

For the phones that won’t get Android 17, One UI 8.5 delivers:

AirDrop-style file sharing with iPhones via Quick Share

Photo Assist with text-prompt image editing

Document scanning improvements

Dual recording support

Bluetooth Auracast tweaks

A redesigned Quick Settings panel (Liquid Glass)

Bixby and Perplexity integration

What One UI 8.5 does not bring to these phones are the Android 17 platform features: multitasking bubbles, system-level App Lock, the new contacts picker permissions, and Android’s desktop mode, among others.

Here is what happens after One UI 8.5 lands, by device group:

Galaxy S22 series: quarterly security patches until approximately February 2027 (five-year window from the February 2022 launch), then end of life

Galaxy S21 FE, Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4: quarterly security patches into 2027

Galaxy A33/A53/A73: quarterly patches until approximately 2027

Galaxy A24, A14 5G, M34, M54: quarterly patches into 2027 or 2028 depending on launch date

When a phone’s last security update lands, Samsung typically moves it from monthly updates to quarterly, then biannual, and finally off the roadmap. The A13, A23 (LTE), and M33 5G are the most recent examples. SamMobile reported on May 7, 2026, that all three were dropped from Samsung’s quarterly chart that month, meaning there would be no further routine updates.

Samsung phones that are getting Android 17

Samsung has not yet published a full list of devices eligible for One UI 9. Only the beta cohort has been confirmed: the Galaxy S26 series, which began One UI 9 beta testing on May 13, 2026, in Germany, India, South Korea, Poland, the UK, and the US.

Based on Samsung’s update policy, the One UI 8.5 eligibility list, and firmware testing leaks reported by SamMobile and Sammy Fans, here is the confirmed or strongly expected list:

Galaxy S series: S26, S26+, S26 Ultra; S25, S25+, S25 Ultra, S25 Edge, S25 FE; S24, S24+, S24 Ultra, S24 FE; S23, S23+, S23 Ultra, S23 FE. Note that for the S23 series, Android 17 will be its fourth and final OS upgrade.

S26, S26+, S26 Ultra; S25, S25+, S25 Ultra, S25 Edge, S25 FE; S24, S24+, S24 Ultra, S24 FE; S23, S23+, S23 Ultra, S23 FE. Note that for the S23 series, Android 17 will be its fourth and final OS upgrade. Galaxy Z series (foldables): Z Fold 8 and Z Flip 8 will ship with One UI 9 out of the box at Galaxy Unpacked in London on July 22, 2026; Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, Z Flip 7 FE, Z Fold Special Edition; Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6; Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5.

Z Fold 8 and Z Flip 8 will ship with One UI 9 out of the box at Galaxy Unpacked in London on July 22, 2026; Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, Z Flip 7 FE, Z Fold Special Edition; Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6; Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5. Galaxy A series: A57 5G, A56 5G, A55 5G, A54 5G (fourth and final update for the A54); A37 5G, A36 5G, A35 5G, A34 5G; A26 5G, A25 5G; A17/A17 5G, A16/A16 5G.

A57 5G, A56 5G, A55 5G, A54 5G (fourth and final update for the A54); A37 5G, A36 5G, A35 5G, A34 5G; A26 5G, A25 5G; A17/A17 5G, A16/A16 5G. Galaxy M and F series: M56, M55, M55s; M36, M35; M17, M17e, M16; F56, F55; F36; F17, F16.

M56, M55, M55s; M36, M35; M17, M17e, M16; F56, F55; F36; F17, F16. Tablets: Tab S11, Tab S11 Ultra; Tab S10+, Tab S10 Ultra, Tab S10 FE/FE+, Tab S10 Lite; Tab S9, S9+, S9 Ultra, S9 FE/FE+. Note that Android 17 will be the fourth and final update for the Tab S9 lineup.

Tab S11, Tab S11 Ultra; Tab S10+, Tab S10 Ultra, Tab S10 FE/FE+, Tab S10 Lite; Tab S9, S9+, S9 Ultra, S9 FE/FE+. Note that Android 17 will be the fourth and final update for the Tab S9 lineup. Enterprise: XCover 7, XCover 7 Pro.

What this means for you

If you are on one of the phones in this article and you are currently on Android 16 (One UI 8), install One UI 8.5 when it arrives. You will get several useful features, including Galaxy AI improvements. After that, start planning your next upgrade. Security patches will continue for roughly another year for most of these devices, but once those stop, your phone becomes increasingly exposed over time.

If you are buying a Samsung phone in 2026, especially in Nigeria or elsewhere in Africa, where the A-series and M-series are popular, pay close attention to the launch year. Phones from late 2024 onward, such as the A16, A16 5G, A26, A36, A56, and M16, carry Samsung’s six-year mid-range update promise. That is six OS upgrades from launch. For a phone you plan to use for three to four years, that is the far better investment.

The A16 5G in particular is the standout pick at the budget end. Samsung’s official newsroom confirmed six OS upgrades at launch in October 2024. If you bought it at launch in Lagos, your updates are locked in until October 2030.