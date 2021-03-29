The Next Wave: And the Grammy for financial inclusion goes to…

Check the YouTube comments sections of Taylor Swift’s “willow” or Harry Styles’ “watermelon sugar” and what you see is “who’s here after they won…”

It shows that recognition has a way of increasing demand and I wonder how that plays out in the financial services sector. Industry trackers, like GSMA’s annual report on the state of mobile money, give a sense of the countries and companies advancing financial inclusion in the world.

The report is arguably the most referenced in financial inclusion research; it might as well be the industry’s version of the Grammys (without the after parties). So who scooped the top prizes in 2020 and what new demand can we look forward to?

