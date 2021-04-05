The Next Wave: NFT’s honeymoon is over

Within the space of three days in March, at least three Nigerian artists raised alarms over the theft of their art.

In each case, someone appeared to lift their works to mint them as NFTs. The drops were eventually taken down by the platforms where they were minted but it showed that NFTs’ promise of creator ownership and control was not water-tight.

“This NFT art thing is so problematic on so many levels,” said the owner of an art gallery where one of the affected artist’s works are currently being exhibited.

Heists aren’t the only problems. NFTs are reminding people of the dutch tulip mania.

Yes, some collectors are buying NFTs for the love of art and whatnot. But let’s not imagine away the fact that some of the outrageous prices being paid at the moment are driven by speculators. “Don’t buy NFTs for thousands of dollars unless you realize this is a super speculative short term game,” says the investment advisory group Benzinga.

What then? To throw NFTs away with the bath water? That doesn’t seem likely nor necessary because, as Shira Ovide says in the New York Times, “there is a good idea in there somewhere if we slow down and resist the hype.”

If we slow down… Beyond tantalizing coverage about how much money it makes for creators, we should see all sides of this new tech before crowning it as the saviour of the creator economy. If we are to replace former addictions with new fantasies, at least let’s know what the recipe is, in its entirety.