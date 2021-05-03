The Next Wave: Emefiele and other risks

|
This is a Test Email only.
This message was sent for the sole purpose of testing a draft message.
|
This is a Test Email only.
This message was sent for the sole purpose of testing a draft message.
Next Wave: Ghana is opening for business Malians, arise! APRIL 25, 2021 This newsletter is a weekly in-depth analysis of tech and innovation in Africa that will serve as a post-pandemic guide. Subscribe here to get it directly in your inbox every Sunday at 3 pm WAT Hello, Ghana’s president Nana Akufo-Addo captured my attention […]
From a fresh and relatable perspective, the Ask an Investor series focuses on conversations with investors in Africa – investment banks, sovereign wealth funds, private equities, venture capitalists and every other class of investors, explaining why and how these investments happen by talking to the people who make them happen. Yele Bademosi didn’t start out in the […]
The Nigerian Federal Government recently announced a partnership with tech giant Microsoft to accelerate the country’s digital economy. This announcement follows a discussion that took place in January between Nigeria’s vice-president, Yemi Osinbajo and Microsoft’s Corporation President, Brad Smith. The collaboration is in line with Nigeria’s economic sustainable plan to grow the economy. It will […]
It’s a good time to be raising money for venture capital investment in Egypt, especially if it is a first-time fund. GIZ Egypt has launched a €100 million ($120 million) funding programme called “VC University”. The initiative is a collaboration between GIZ, Germany’s international development agency, and the Egyptian Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development […]
MTN has expanded its 4G coverage to about 61.8% of the population but what’s more interesting is that in Q1, it added 1.2 million smartphones to its network. 47.5% of the company’s customers now use smartphones.