The Next Wave: They are saying insurance is the future

It’s not just that insurtech is rising — it’s also good to see diversity in what the startups are setting out to accomplish.

To take one example, Curacel is not an insurance policy provider. Instead, they want to be the backbone on which insurers depend for efficiency. Insurance from Pula and OKO target farmers, differentiating from the pack of health management organisations whose domain is health insurance.

Insurance is a tough business to sell in poor communities as people prioritise present needs over saving against future loss. That poses challenging questions about the business model of insurance in Africa.

Insurance industry respondents to the Catalyst Fund and Briter Bridges survey said commissions are how they make money. That is also how those in the credit business make money. It would seem then that insurers can learn some tricks from credit businesses to know what levers to pull for insurance to be more appealing and adopted by customers.

A lot of the buzz about digital lending is in using data to provide tailored customer products and services. If well deployed, big data and analysis could be the pillar that boosts insurance in Africa, activating a market potential estimated to be up to $68 billion by McKinsey.



The investor and startup communities seem to think this future is achievable, a signal that we could yet see more investments into the insurance sector in the latter months of 2021.