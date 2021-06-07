The Next Wave: When tweeting becomes a crime

Which is why I complained last year when a Netflix documentary (which featured no African) called for abolishing social media everywhere:

“Somewhere in an African state house – I suspect Entebbe – a government adviser watched The Social Dilemma and leaped for joy.”

[ Read: Netflix’s “The Social Dilemma” is not tailored for Africa’s internet reality ]

I should have suspected Abuja too.

That documentary came out in September 2020. By October, Nigerians organized #EndSARS by using Twitter to raise awareness and pool resources. At the time, Nigeria’s president complained of “the spreading of deliberate falsehood and misinformation through the social media in particular.”

Eight months later, Twitter deletes the president’s tweet for threatening violence. The government combines this with grievances about Twitter’s indirect role in empowering #EndSARS, ordering internet service providers to ban Twitter indefinitely.

A pyramid of distress

Nigerians still tweet (thanks VPNs). On a Saturday morning Twitter Space, someone said he was still able to run an ad campaign.

In fact, the ban is a suppression of government criticism, accountability and dissent. These things are not supposed to happen in a democracy, much less a country that wants to grow a digital economy.

[ Read: Twitter ban rewinds Nigeria to pre-internet darkness and reign of fear ]

But it’s happening and curious plans are in store for internet-enabled platforms in general – WhatsApp, YouTube and maybe even Netflix. But from the Twitter ban alone, at least three concerns are playing out:

Stifling social services: Twitter is a mainstream SOS platform in Nigeria. The Police relies on it, as does the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control which has gained over 1 million followers since COVID-19 broke out last year (they have tweeted after the ban). With Nigeria’s crippled healthcare and education, social media lends traction to the many GoFundMe’s standing between salvation and death.

[ Read: Federal Ministry of GoFundMe ]

Commercial constraints: Developers who use Twitter APIs are mad at this ban. Digital marketers who rely on brands for marketing gigs are feeling blue, as are startups who leverage Twitter to run lean customer service and dispute resolution. Those startups’ investors are already asking questions about security.

But the most painful distress is increased Despair and Loss of faith.

In search of predictability and peace of mind, more talent could trade Nigeria for Canada and Europe. For those who remain, arbitrary militaristic bans increase anxiety and tendency for hopelessness.

A people without hope, without a reliable expectation of the future, can hardly build a prosperous nation. That is Nigeria’s challenge. Is this big picture obvious to the architects of this ban?