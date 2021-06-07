The Next Wave: When tweeting becomes a crime

|
This is a Test Email only.
This message was sent for the sole purpose of testing a draft message.
|
This is a Test Email only.
This message was sent for the sole purpose of testing a draft message.
A Nigerian government that is overseeing the headquarters of global poverty, sky-high unemployment, rampant extrajudicial killings and an unabating insurgency has decided that its worst problem is its citizens’ use of Twitter, and all media enabled by the internet. That government, headed by a former military dictator, has rewinded Nigeria to the dark days of […]
I arrived at Moyosola’s home a few minutes after 9 am last Thursday. Our conversation took place over two plates of half English breakfast, two cups of coffee, and homemade fruit smoothies. Moyosola Kara is the director of marketing and communications at Eze Wholesale – a YC-backed startup on a mission to simplify the wholesale […]
A Nigerian government that is overseeing the headquarters of global poverty, sky-high unemployment, rampant extrajudicial killings and an unabating insurgency has decided that its worst problem is its citizens’ use of Twitter, and all media enabled by the internet. That government, headed by a former military dictator, has rewinded Nigeria to the dark days of […]
Twitter has reacted to the indefinite suspension of the social media site by the Nigerian government, expressing concern. A statement by a Twitter spokesperson to TechCabal said: “The announcement made by the Nigerian Government that they have suspended Twitter’s operations in Nigeria is deeply concerning. We’re investigating and will provide updates when we know more.” […]
The Federal Government has indefinitely suspended the operations of Twitter in Nigeria. The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, announced the suspension in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday, “citing the persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence. “The Minister said the Federal Government […]