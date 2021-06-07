WhatsApp won’t restrict users who don’t agree to its privacy policy
Daniel Adeyemi
7th June 2021

WhatsApp recently announced that it will not be limiting access to the features of the app for those who reject the new privacy policy and disagree to let it share its data with Facebook and other third-party companies.

The initial deadline for the acceptance of its privacy policies was set to February 8, 2021, but after receiving backlash from its global users and dealing with media scrutiny, Facebook decided to extend the deadline to May 15, 2021.

WhatsApp explained its new line of action on its website, “Considering the majority of users who have seen the update have accepted, we’ll continue to display a notification in WhatsApp providing more information about the update and reminding those who haven’t had a chance to do so to review and accept. We currently have no plans for these reminders to become persistent and to limit the functionality of the app.”

It further explained, “There will also be other opportunities for those who haven’t accepted the updates to do so directly in the app. For example, when someone reregisters for WhatsApp or if someone wants to use a feature that’s related to this update for the first time.”

What was supposed to happen

At the announcement of its May 15 deadline, according to Whatsapp’s FAQ section, it said that by May 15th Whatsapp will offer limited functionalities to users who do not agree to its new terms and privacy policy. Users will be “able to receive calls and notifications” but they “won’t be able to read or send messages” anymore.  During this period, Whatsapp’s policy related to inactive users will apply.

What’s next

Although users will no longer lose access to the app if they don’t agree to the new terms of service agreement, users will still get reminded about the new policy if they haven’t accepted it. 

Tags:
Read this next
South African Mobility startup WhereIsMyTransport raises $14.5million for expansion
News
7th June 2021

South African Mobility startup WhereIsMyTransport has raised a $14.5 million Series A extension round to continue its expansion across emerging markets. The round was led by Naspers Foundry, Cathay AfricInvest Innovation Fund and Japan’s SBI Investment. This investment comes a year after the company raised a $7.5 million Series A round from investors including Google […]

More From TC
Centre Stage spotlights the brightest minds in Africa's tech and business ecosystem.
The best communications managers are empathetic storytellers.
Uncategorized
7th June 2021

I arrived at Moyosola’s home a few minutes after 9 am last Thursday. Our conversation took place over two plates of half English breakfast, two cups of coffee, and homemade fruit smoothies.  Moyosola Kara is the director of marketing and communications at Eze Wholesale – a YC-backed startup on a mission to simplify the wholesale […]

South African Mobility startup WhereIsMyTransport raises $14.5million for expansion
News
7th June 2021

South African Mobility startup WhereIsMyTransport has raised a $14.5 million Series A extension round to continue its expansion across emerging markets. The round was led by Naspers Foundry, Cathay AfricInvest Innovation Fund and Japan’s SBI Investment. This investment comes a year after the company raised a $7.5 million Series A round from investors including Google […]

jack-dorsey-twitter
The Next Wave: When tweeting becomes a crime
Social Media, The Next Wave
7th June 2021

Next Wave: When tweeting becomes a crime A rare female tech CEO JUNE 6, 2021 This newsletter is a weekly in-depth analysis of tech and innovation in Africa that will serve as a post-pandemic guide. Subscribe here to get it directly in your inbox every Sunday at 3 pm WAT Hello, When a partial or […]

twitter_ban_nigeria_buhari
Twitter ban rewinds Nigeria to pre-internet darkness and reign of fear
Government, Social Media
5th June 2021

A Nigerian government that is overseeing the headquarters of global poverty, sky-high unemployment, rampant extrajudicial killings and an unabating insurgency has decided that its worst problem is its citizens’ use of Twitter, and all media enabled by the internet. That government, headed by a former military dictator, has rewinded Nigeria to the dark days of […]


TechCabal is a Big Cabal Media brand



Copyright © 2013 - 2021
All rights reserved

Privacy & Terms
X