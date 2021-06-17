New vivo V21 smartphone now available for pre-order in Kenya

Chinese smartphone maker, vivo, has made the new V21 model available for pre-order, a few days after announcing its planned launch in the Kenyan market.

The flagship device can now be bought locally, both online and offline, in the East African country ahead of the official rollout on June 23, 2021.

“Having the device on pre-order both offline and online will now have Kenyans access our products at their convenience and first hand,” vivo’s Kenya Brand and communication Manager, James Irungu, said. “This is in line with our vision of providing every Kenyan with affordable yet sophisticated devices with a great experience.”

According to vivo, the V21 model has recently received a lot of buzz online because of its unique Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) front camera.

This 44MP OIS selfie camera combines features that include AI Night Portrait, Super Night Mode, advanced autofocus, and a stable 4K video, to equip users with best-in-class tools for the ultimate modern mobile lifestyle.

The V21 also features a top-notch 64MP OIS rear camera, supported by a set of secondary cameras to handle wide-angle and more complex shots, as well as macro photography.

Both cameras are housed within one of the industry’s thinnest smartphone designs to deliver a mobile experience where advanced technology meets style.

The V21 is embedded with other creative features such as a dual-view option that records videos from both sides of the smartphone, advanced AIto augment facial features, and a Double Exposure Function to let users’ creativity shine through.

The front packs an E3 AMOLED FullView™ Display with a 90Hz refresh rate, enabling optimal screen brightness, contrast, color vividness, blue light eye protection, and more.

Customers that pre-order the device will receive several free UEFA™ Euro 2020 accessories offered by vivo, which is an official sponsor of the ongoing football tournament.

