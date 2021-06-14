vivo V21 – Flagship smartphone with 44MP selfie camera to launch in Kenya

Days after unveiling its latest series of smartphones in Nigeria, Chinese tech company Vivo – often stylised as vivo – has said it plans to roll out the new V21 selfie flagship device in Kenya this month.

The move comes after vivo became the official smartphone brand of the ongoing UEFA™ Euro 2020 football tournament. With a wide array of powerful cameras and features, the V21 will be the perfect phone for the occasion to capture favourite football moments.

Earlier in April, the Chinese phone maker announced the launch of the V21 model, an addition to the V-series smartphones with a special focus on taking industry-leading selfies.

V21 Specs; the world’s first

According to vivo, the V21 will be the first device globally to come with a 44MP selfie camera equipped with both Optical Imaging Stabilization (OIS) and Electronic Imaging Stabilization (EIS) technologies. This is meant to enable the device to accurately detect movements and shaking and calibrate the camera accordingly to eliminate motion blurs and produce high-definition selfies as a result.

The camera will also be able to shoot 4K selfie videos, dual-view mode, and in slow motion.

At the back, the device will come with a triple camera set up, a 64MP which is also equipped with OIS and EIS to capture ultra-high-definition photos and videos at night; an 8MP wide-angle rear camera to capture the entirety of a scenic view; and a 2MP macro camera for close and personal shots to make the V21 the camera smartphone for all occasions.

The device, which will be using the Eye Auto Tracking technology – to ensure that the subject is always the main focus of the shot – will enable users to fully immerse themselves in moments without having to worry about the quality of the shot or manually calibrating the settings even in dark setups.

The Artificial Intelligence Night Portrait in the 64MP uses smart software to intuitively focus on faces, balance highlights, and shadows for the best photo in low-light conditions.

V21 is faster and better-looking

The V21 will also sport a sleek, minimalist design in a thin body. The goal is to offer today’s consumers a sophisticated and stylish smartphone that complements their look.

With vivo’s signature Dual Tone Step Design, which makes the rear camera lighter and simpler, the V21 sets a high standard balancing advanced technology with a smooth physical form.

All these features will be powered through the smartphone’s strong processors, faster application startup speed, with a high refresh rate for motion clarity and an enhanced gaming experience.