TechCabal Daily – Akyire Ghana 👋

Ghana Chronicles

Everything that has a beginning has an end.

Yesterday was my last day in Accra, Ghana. I stayed indoors and followed up on a few conversations before heading for the airport.

I spoke to Daniela Kwegyir-Afful from the Fintech and Innovation office of the Bank of Ghana. After speaking to many companies it made sense to connect with the regulator. I also spoke to Eli Hini, Head of Mobile Financial Services for MTN Ghana. Mobile Money is a big deal in Ghana and MTN is the market leader with 17 million registered subscribers and over 200,00 agents across the country.

Why are there many ‘small’ cars in Ghana?

When my box couldn’t fit into the non-existent boot of the Bolt ride I ordered to the airport, it reminded me of the first observation I made when I got into Ghana. Many of the cars used for taxi services are small.

In Lagos most Uber or Bolt drivers use a Toyota corolla or camry but here it’s more of Toyota Vitz or Kia Picanto. Different drivers explained that the reason behind this is that the smaller cars are more fuel efficient. It makes me wonder whether they’re more fuel efficient than the ones the drivers use in Lagos and why smaller cars aren’t popular in Lagos.

It’s been two weeks of meeting different people and companies. I’ve been impressed by the talent and efforts being put into the tech ecosystem. Looking forward to telling these stories and seeing more success stories from Ghana.

Thank you to everyone who showed up, reached out or helped out in one or the other. I’m sure I’ll still keep meeting more people and learning more about the tech ecosystem in Ghana.

Thank you Ghana your food has been kind to my neck that’s started folding.

Thank you and Goodbye Ghana. Till we meet again. Medaase and Akyire!