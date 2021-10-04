Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp down for millions around the world

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for millions of users around the world, according to complaints from users around the world and data from outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

The three apps – which are all owned by Facebook, and run on shared infrastructure – all completely stopped working shortly before 5 pm WAT. Other products that are part of the same family of apps, such as Facebook Workplace, also stopped working.

In response to this outage, Facebook took to Twitter to explain that it’s working to resolve the issue.

“We’re aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment,” the messaging platform’s official Twitter handle said. “We’re working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible.”

We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing Facebook app. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience. — Facebook App (@facebookapp) October 4, 2021

TechCabal could not immediately confirm the issue affecting the services but we will update this article with more information when it’s available.

Daniel Adeyemi | Author @Danieltadeyemi